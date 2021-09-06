Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Medical Wire(MWE), FL Medical, Orasure Technologies

“

The report titled Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nasopharyngeal Swabs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nasopharyngeal Swabs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medical Wire(MWE), FL Medical, Orasure Technologies, Copan Group, Quidel Corporation, Puritan Medical Products, Kangjian Medical, Wujiang Evergreen, Deltalab

Market Segmentation by Product:

PE

PP



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Others



The Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nasopharyngeal Swabs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nasopharyngeal Swabs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nasopharyngeal Swabs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Swab Tube Material Type

1.4.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Size Growth Rate by Swab Tube Material Type

1.4.2 PE

1.4.3 PP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nasopharyngeal Swabs Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nasopharyngeal Swabs Industry

1.6.1.1 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Nasopharyngeal Swabs Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Nasopharyngeal Swabs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Nasopharyngeal Swabs Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nasopharyngeal Swabs Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production by Regions

4.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Nasopharyngeal Swabs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Nasopharyngeal Swabs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Nasopharyngeal Swabs Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Swab Tube Material Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Size by Swab Tube Material Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production by Swab Tube Material Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue by Swab Tube Material Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Price by Swab Tube Material Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Forecast by Swab Tube Material Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production Forecast by Swab Tube Material Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Revenue Forecast by Swab Tube Material Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Price Forecast by Swab Tube Material Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Medical Wire(MWE)

8.1.1 Medical Wire(MWE) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Medical Wire(MWE) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Medical Wire(MWE) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Medical Wire(MWE) Product Description

8.1.5 Medical Wire(MWE) Recent Development

8.2 FL Medical

8.2.1 FL Medical Corporation Information

8.2.2 FL Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 FL Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 FL Medical Product Description

8.2.5 FL Medical Recent Development

8.3 Orasure Technologies

8.3.1 Orasure Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 Orasure Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Orasure Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Orasure Technologies Product Description

8.3.5 Orasure Technologies Recent Development

8.4 Copan Group

8.4.1 Copan Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Copan Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Copan Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Copan Group Product Description

8.4.5 Copan Group Recent Development

8.5 Quidel Corporation

8.5.1 Quidel Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Quidel Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Quidel Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Quidel Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Puritan Medical Products

8.6.1 Puritan Medical Products Corporation Information

8.6.2 Puritan Medical Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Puritan Medical Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Puritan Medical Products Product Description

8.6.5 Puritan Medical Products Recent Development

8.7 Kangjian Medical

8.7.1 Kangjian Medical Corporation Information

8.7.2 Kangjian Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Kangjian Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Kangjian Medical Product Description

8.7.5 Kangjian Medical Recent Development

8.8 Wujiang Evergreen

8.8.1 Wujiang Evergreen Corporation Information

8.8.2 Wujiang Evergreen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Wujiang Evergreen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wujiang Evergreen Product Description

8.8.5 Wujiang Evergreen Recent Development

8.9 Deltalab

8.9.1 Deltalab Corporation Information

8.9.2 Deltalab Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Deltalab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Deltalab Product Description

8.9.5 Deltalab Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Nasopharyngeal Swabs Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Nasopharyngeal Swabs Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Nasopharyngeal Swabs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Sales Channels

11.2.2 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Distributors

11.3 Nasopharyngeal Swabs Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Nasopharyngeal Swabs Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”