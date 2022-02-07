Narrowbody Engine Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2022 To 2028 | Safran, MTU Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Narrowbody Engine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Narrowbody Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Narrowbody Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Narrowbody Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Narrowbody Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Narrowbody Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Narrowbody Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Safran, MTU Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

Market Segmentation by Product:

Turbojet Engines

Turbofan Engines

Turboprop Engines



Market Segmentation by Application:

Small Aircraft (Below 150 Seating Capacity)

Large Aircraft (Above 150 Seating Capacity)



The Narrowbody Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Narrowbody Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Narrowbody Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Narrowbody Engine market expansion?

What will be the global Narrowbody Engine market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Narrowbody Engine market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Narrowbody Engine market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Narrowbody Engine market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Narrowbody Engine market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Narrowbody Engine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Turbojet Engines

1.2.3 Turbofan Engines

1.2.4 Turboprop Engines

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Small Aircraft (Below 150 Seating Capacity)

1.3.3 Large Aircraft (Above 150 Seating Capacity)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Narrowbody Engine Production

2.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Narrowbody Engine by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Narrowbody Engine in 2021

4.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrowbody Engine Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Narrowbody Engine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Narrowbody Engine Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Narrowbody Engine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Narrowbody Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Narrowbody Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowbody Engine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Safran

12.1.1 Safran Corporation Information

12.1.2 Safran Overview

12.1.3 Safran Narrowbody Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Safran Narrowbody Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Safran Recent Developments

12.2 MTU Aero Engines

12.2.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

12.2.2 MTU Aero Engines Overview

12.2.3 MTU Aero Engines Narrowbody Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 MTU Aero Engines Narrowbody Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Developments

12.3 Pratt & Whitney

12.3.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pratt & Whitney Overview

12.3.3 Pratt & Whitney Narrowbody Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Pratt & Whitney Narrowbody Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Pratt & Whitney Recent Developments

12.4 Rolls-Royce

12.4.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rolls-Royce Overview

12.4.3 Rolls-Royce Narrowbody Engine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Rolls-Royce Narrowbody Engine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Narrowbody Engine Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Narrowbody Engine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Narrowbody Engine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Narrowbody Engine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Narrowbody Engine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Narrowbody Engine Distributors

13.5 Narrowbody Engine Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Narrowbody Engine Industry Trends

14.2 Narrowbody Engine Market Drivers

14.3 Narrowbody Engine Market Challenges

14.4 Narrowbody Engine Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Narrowbody Engine Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

