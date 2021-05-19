Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size | Industry Report, 2027| Vodafone, China Unicom, China Telecom

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Research Report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2027.

The global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Some Of The Leading Key Players Operating in This Report Are: Vodafone, China Unicom, China Telecom, AT&T, Etisalat, Telstra, Orange, Telefonica, SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom

Get Sample Copy Of This Report + All Related Graphs(including TOC):

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2456284/global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-market

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment By Type:

Professional Services, Management Services Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Segment By Application:

, Agricultural, Logistics, Health Care, Industrial Production, Energy, Utilities, Retail, Other

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

Top Companies Operated in the Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market: Vodafone, China Unicom, China Telecom, AT&T, Etisalat, Telstra, Orange, Telefonica, SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom

Key Reasons to Purchase the Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market research Report

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get Full Report In your Inbox WIthin 24 hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c8a26aebef0dac0565062959116aeb5d,0,1,global-narrowband-iot-nb-iot-market

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Professional Services

1.2.3 Management Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Logistics

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Industrial Production

1.3.6 Energy, Utilities

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Trends

2.3.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue

3.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Vodafone

11.1.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.1.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.1.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.2 China Unicom

11.2.1 China Unicom Company Details

11.2.2 China Unicom Business Overview

11.2.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.2.4 China Unicom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 China Unicom Recent Development

11.3 China Telecom

11.3.1 China Telecom Company Details

11.3.2 China Telecom Business Overview

11.3.3 China Telecom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.3.4 China Telecom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 China Telecom Recent Development

11.4 AT&T

11.4.1 AT&T Company Details

11.4.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.4.3 AT&T Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AT&T Recent Development

11.5 Etisalat

11.5.1 Etisalat Company Details

11.5.2 Etisalat Business Overview

11.5.3 Etisalat Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.5.4 Etisalat Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Etisalat Recent Development

11.6 Telstra

11.6.1 Telstra Company Details

11.6.2 Telstra Business Overview

11.6.3 Telstra Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.6.4 Telstra Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Telstra Recent Development

11.7 Orange

11.7.1 Orange Company Details

11.7.2 Orange Business Overview

11.7.3 Orange Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.7.4 Orange Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Orange Recent Development

11.8 Telefonica

11.8.1 Telefonica Company Details

11.8.2 Telefonica Business Overview

11.8.3 Telefonica Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.8.4 Telefonica Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Telefonica Recent Development

11.9 SK Telecom

11.9.1 SK Telecom Company Details

11.9.2 SK Telecom Business Overview

11.9.3 SK Telecom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.9.4 SK Telecom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SK Telecom Recent Development

11.10 Deutsche Telekom

11.10.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details

11.10.2 Deutsche Telekom Business Overview

11.10.3 Deutsche Telekom Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Introduction

11.10.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About US

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.