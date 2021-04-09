Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size and Share 2027| Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea)

The global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market.

Leading players of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market.

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Leading Players

Huawei (China), Qualcomm (US), Samsung (South Korea), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel), Cheerzing (China), Sercomm (Taiwan), SIMCom (China), Sequans Communications (France), Sierra Wireless (Canada), u-blox (Switzerland), ZTE (China), RDA (China), MediaTek (Taiwan) Market

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Segmentation by Product

Smart Meters, Smart Parking, Smart Street lighting

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Segmentation by Application

, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure, Building Automation, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Smart Meters

1.2.3 Smart Parking

1.2.4 Smart Street lighting

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Building Automation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Industry Trends

2.4.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Drivers

2.4.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Challenges

2.4.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Restraints 3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales

3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Huawei (China)

12.1.1 Huawei (China) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Huawei (China) Overview

12.1.3 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.1.5 Huawei (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Huawei (China) Recent Developments

12.2 Qualcomm (US)

12.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Qualcomm (US) Overview

12.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.2.5 Qualcomm (US) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Qualcomm (US) Recent Developments

12.3 Samsung (South Korea)

12.3.1 Samsung (South Korea) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samsung (South Korea) Overview

12.3.3 Samsung (South Korea) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Samsung (South Korea) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.3.5 Samsung (South Korea) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Samsung (South Korea) Recent Developments

12.4 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

12.4.1 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Overview

12.4.3 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.4.5 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) Recent Developments

12.5 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel)

12.5.1 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Overview

12.5.3 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.5.5 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Altair Semiconductor (Sony) (Israel) Recent Developments

12.6 Cheerzing (China)

12.6.1 Cheerzing (China) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cheerzing (China) Overview

12.6.3 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.6.5 Cheerzing (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Cheerzing (China) Recent Developments

12.7 Sercomm (Taiwan)

12.7.1 Sercomm (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sercomm (Taiwan) Overview

12.7.3 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.7.5 Sercomm (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sercomm (Taiwan) Recent Developments

12.8 SIMCom (China)

12.8.1 SIMCom (China) Corporation Information

12.8.2 SIMCom (China) Overview

12.8.3 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.8.5 SIMCom (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 SIMCom (China) Recent Developments

12.9 Sequans Communications (France)

12.9.1 Sequans Communications (France) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sequans Communications (France) Overview

12.9.3 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.9.5 Sequans Communications (France) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Sequans Communications (France) Recent Developments

12.10 Sierra Wireless (Canada)

12.10.1 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Overview

12.10.3 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.10.5 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Sierra Wireless (Canada) Recent Developments

12.11 u-blox (Switzerland)

12.11.1 u-blox (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.11.2 u-blox (Switzerland) Overview

12.11.3 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 u-blox (Switzerland) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.11.5 u-blox (Switzerland) Recent Developments

12.12 ZTE (China)

12.12.1 ZTE (China) Corporation Information

12.12.2 ZTE (China) Overview

12.12.3 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ZTE (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.12.5 ZTE (China) Recent Developments

12.13 RDA (China)

12.13.1 RDA (China) Corporation Information

12.13.2 RDA (China) Overview

12.13.3 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 RDA (China) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.13.5 RDA (China) Recent Developments

12.14 MediaTek (Taiwan)

12.14.1 MediaTek (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.14.2 MediaTek (Taiwan) Overview

12.14.3 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 MediaTek (Taiwan) Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Products and Services

12.14.5 MediaTek (Taiwan) Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Production Mode & Process

13.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Sales Channels

13.4.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Distributors

13.5 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

