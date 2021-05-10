Narrowband IoT Market Growth Factor, Analysis & Forecast 2021| Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications, Telecom Italia

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Narrowband IoT market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Narrowband IoT market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Narrowband IoT market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Narrowband IoT market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Narrowband IoT market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Narrowband IoT market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Narrowband IoT market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Narrowband IoT Market Research Report: Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm, China Unicom, Intel, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Verizon Communication

Global Narrowband IoTMarket by Type: , by Transmission Distance, , Short-range Communication, , Low Power Wide Area Network, by Deployment Method, , Stand Alone, , Guard Band, , In Band Narrowband IoT

Global Narrowband IoTMarket by Application: , Smart Governance, Smart Metering, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking, Others Based on

The global Narrowband IoT market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Narrowband IoT market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Narrowband IoT market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Narrowband IoT market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Narrowband IoT market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Narrowband IoT market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Narrowband IoT market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Narrowband IoT market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Narrowband IoT market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Narrowband IoT market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Narrowband IoT market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Short-range Communication

1.3.3 Low Power Wide Area Network

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Smart Governance

1.4.3 Smart Metering

1.4.4 Smart Buildings

1.4.5 Smart Asset Tracking

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Narrowband IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Narrowband IoT Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Narrowband IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Narrowband IoT Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Narrowband IoT Market Trends

2.3.2 Narrowband IoT Market Drivers

2.3.3 Narrowband IoT Market Challenges

2.3.4 Narrowband IoT Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Narrowband IoT Revenue

3.4 Global Narrowband IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrowband IoT Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Narrowband IoT Area Served

3.6 Key Players Narrowband IoT Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Narrowband IoT Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Huawei Technologies

11.1.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.1.3 Huawei Technologies Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.1.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.2 Vodafone

11.2.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.2.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.2.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.2.4 Vodafone Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.3 Emirates Telecommunications

11.3.1 Emirates Telecommunications Company Details

11.3.2 Emirates Telecommunications Business Overview

11.3.3 Emirates Telecommunications Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.3.4 Emirates Telecommunications Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Emirates Telecommunications Recent Development

11.4 Telecom Italia

11.4.1 Telecom Italia Company Details

11.4.2 Telecom Italia Business Overview

11.4.3 Telecom Italia Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.4.4 Telecom Italia Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Telecom Italia Recent Development

11.5 Qualcomm

11.5.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.5.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.5.3 Qualcomm Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.5.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.6 China Unicom

11.6.1 China Unicom Company Details

11.6.2 China Unicom Business Overview

11.6.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.6.4 China Unicom Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 China Unicom Recent Development

11.7 Intel

11.7.1 Intel Company Details

11.7.2 Intel Business Overview

11.7.3 Intel Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.7.4 Intel Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Intel Recent Development

11.8 Ericsson

11.8.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.8.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.8.3 Ericsson Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.8.4 Ericsson Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.9 Nokia Networks

11.9.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

11.9.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview

11.9.3 Nokia Networks Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.9.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

11.10 Verizon Communication

11.10.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

11.10.2 Verizon Communication Business Overview

11.10.3 Verizon Communication Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.10.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

