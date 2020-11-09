Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, U-blox Holding AG, Sequans Communications

The global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market, such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, U-blox Holding AG, Sequans Communications, Qualcomm, Inc, Verizon Communications, Altair Semiconductor, Commsolid GmbH, Vodafone Group Plc, Intel Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market by Product: Guardband, Inband, Standalone, Other

Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market by Application: , Trackers, Wearable Devices, Smart Appliances, Smart Metering, Alarms, Detectors, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Overview

1.2 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Guardband

1.2.2 Inband

1.2.3 Standalone

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Application

4.1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Segment by Application

4.1.1 Trackers

4.1.2 Wearable Devices

4.1.3 Smart Appliances

4.1.4 Smart Metering

4.1.5 Alarms

4.1.6 Detectors

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Application

4.5.2 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Application 5 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Business

10.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

10.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.2 U-blox Holding AG

10.2.1 U-blox Holding AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 U-blox Holding AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 U-blox Holding AG Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 U-blox Holding AG Recent Development

10.3 Sequans Communications

10.3.1 Sequans Communications Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sequans Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sequans Communications Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sequans Communications Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.3.5 Sequans Communications Recent Development

10.4 Qualcomm, Inc

10.4.1 Qualcomm, Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Qualcomm, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Qualcomm, Inc Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Qualcomm, Inc Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.4.5 Qualcomm, Inc Recent Development

10.5 Verizon Communications

10.5.1 Verizon Communications Corporation Information

10.5.2 Verizon Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Verizon Communications Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Verizon Communications Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.5.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

10.6 Altair Semiconductor

10.6.1 Altair Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Altair Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Altair Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Altair Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.6.5 Altair Semiconductor Recent Development

10.7 Commsolid GmbH

10.7.1 Commsolid GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Commsolid GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Commsolid GmbH Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Commsolid GmbH Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.7.5 Commsolid GmbH Recent Development

10.8 Vodafone Group Plc

10.8.1 Vodafone Group Plc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Vodafone Group Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Vodafone Group Plc Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Vodafone Group Plc Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.8.5 Vodafone Group Plc Recent Development

10.9 Intel Corporation

10.9.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Intel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Intel Corporation Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Intel Corporation Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Products Offered

10.9.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson Recent Development 11 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

