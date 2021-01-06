Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market 2021: Growth, Demand, Recent Trends and Current Industry Figures | Top Key Vendors: Huawei, Qualcomm, Samsung, Nordic Semiconductor, Altair Semiconductor, Cheerzing, Sercomm, SIMCom, Sequans Communications, Sierra Wireless, u-blox, ZTE, RDA, MediaTek

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Research Report 2021“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Huawei, Qualcomm, Samsung, Nordic Semiconductor, Altair Semiconductor, Cheerzing, Sercomm, SIMCom, Sequans Communications, Sierra Wireless, u-blox, ZTE, RDA, MediaTek Market Segment by Product Type:

Stand-Alone

Guard Band

In-Band Market Segment by Application: Trackers

Wearable Devices

Smart Appliances

Smart Metering

Alarms

Detectors

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market

TOC

1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset

1.2 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Stand-Alone

1.2.3 Guard Band

1.2.4 In-Band

1.3 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Trackers

1.3.3 Wearable Devices

1.3.4 Smart Appliances

1.3.5 Smart Metering

1.3.6 Alarms

1.3.7 Detectors

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production

3.4.1 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production

3.5.1 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production

3.6.1 China Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production

3.7.1 Japan Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production

3.8.1 South Korea Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Huawei

7.1.1 Huawei Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huawei Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Huawei Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Qualcomm

7.2.1 Qualcomm Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qualcomm Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Qualcomm Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Samsung Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Samsung Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nordic Semiconductor

7.4.1 Nordic Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nordic Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nordic Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nordic Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Altair Semiconductor

7.5.1 Altair Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.5.2 Altair Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Altair Semiconductor Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Altair Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Altair Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Cheerzing

7.6.1 Cheerzing Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cheerzing Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Cheerzing Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Cheerzing Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Cheerzing Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sercomm

7.7.1 Sercomm Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sercomm Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sercomm Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sercomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sercomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SIMCom

7.8.1 SIMCom Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.8.2 SIMCom Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SIMCom Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SIMCom Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SIMCom Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sequans Communications

7.9.1 Sequans Communications Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sequans Communications Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sequans Communications Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sequans Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sequans Communications Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sierra Wireless

7.10.1 Sierra Wireless Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sierra Wireless Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sierra Wireless Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sierra Wireless Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 u-blox

7.11.1 u-blox Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.11.2 u-blox Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.11.3 u-blox Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 u-blox Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 u-blox Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ZTE

7.12.1 ZTE Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.12.2 ZTE Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ZTE Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ZTE Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ZTE Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 RDA

7.13.1 RDA Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.13.2 RDA Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.13.3 RDA Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 RDA Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 RDA Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 MediaTek

7.14.1 MediaTek Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Corporation Information

7.14.2 MediaTek Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Product Portfolio

7.14.3 MediaTek Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 MediaTek Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 MediaTek Recent Developments/Updates 8 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset

8.4 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Distributors List

9.3 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Industry Trends

10.2 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Growth Drivers

10.3 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Challenges

10.4 Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

