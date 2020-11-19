Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2020–2026 | CFM International, GE Aviation, International Aero Engines

“

The report titled Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Narrow-body Aircraft Engine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Narrow-body Aircraft Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CFM International, GE Aviation, International Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

Market Segmentation by Product: Turbo fan engine

Turboprop engine



Market Segmentation by Application: Small and Medium Narrow-body Aircraft

Large Narrow-body Aircraft



The Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Narrow-body Aircraft Engine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Turbo fan engine

1.3.3 Turboprop engine

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Small and Medium Narrow-body Aircraft

1.4.3 Large Narrow-body Aircraft

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Trends

2.3.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Narrow-body Aircraft Engine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 CFM International

8.1.1 CFM International Corporation Information

8.1.2 CFM International Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 CFM International Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products and Services

8.1.5 CFM International SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 CFM International Recent Developments

8.2 GE Aviation

8.2.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Aviation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 GE Aviation Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products and Services

8.2.5 GE Aviation SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 GE Aviation Recent Developments

8.3 International Aero Engines

8.3.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.3.2 International Aero Engines Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 International Aero Engines Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products and Services

8.3.5 International Aero Engines SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 International Aero Engines Recent Developments

8.4 Pratt & Whitney

8.4.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

8.4.2 Pratt & Whitney Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Pratt & Whitney Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products and Services

8.4.5 Pratt & Whitney SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Pratt & Whitney Recent Developments

8.5 Rolls-Royce

8.5.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rolls-Royce Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Rolls-Royce Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Products and Services

8.5.5 Rolls-Royce SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments

9 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Distributors

11.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

