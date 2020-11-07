Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2020-2026 | Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical

“

The report titled Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical, C-Chem, OCI, Koppers, Himadri, Baoshun, Sunlight Coking, Shandong Weijiao, Kailuan Group, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Jining Carbon, Shanxi Hongte, Ansteel Group, Avdiivka Coke Plant, DEZA a. s., EVRAZ

Market Segmentation by Product: Coal-Tar Processing

Petroleum-Derived



Market Segmentation by Application: Phthalic Anhydride

Refined Naphthalene

Water-Reducing Admixture

Others



The Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Overview

1.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Scope

1.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Coal-Tar Processing

1.2.3 Petroleum-Derived

1.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Phthalic Anhydride

1.3.3 Refined Naphthalene

1.3.4 Water-Reducing Admixture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Business

12.1 Baowu Carbon Material

12.1.1 Baowu Carbon Material Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baowu Carbon Material Business Overview

12.1.3 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.1.5 Baowu Carbon Material Recent Development

12.2 Rain Industries

12.2.1 Rain Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rain Industries Business Overview

12.2.3 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.2.5 Rain Industries Recent Development

12.3 JFE Chemical

12.3.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 JFE Chemical Business Overview

12.3.3 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.3.5 JFE Chemical Recent Development

12.4 C-Chem

12.4.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 C-Chem Business Overview

12.4.3 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.4.5 C-Chem Recent Development

12.5 OCI

12.5.1 OCI Corporation Information

12.5.2 OCI Business Overview

12.5.3 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.5.5 OCI Recent Development

12.6 Koppers

12.6.1 Koppers Corporation Information

12.6.2 Koppers Business Overview

12.6.3 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.6.5 Koppers Recent Development

12.7 Himadri

12.7.1 Himadri Corporation Information

12.7.2 Himadri Business Overview

12.7.3 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.7.5 Himadri Recent Development

12.8 Baoshun

12.8.1 Baoshun Corporation Information

12.8.2 Baoshun Business Overview

12.8.3 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.8.5 Baoshun Recent Development

12.9 Sunlight Coking

12.9.1 Sunlight Coking Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sunlight Coking Business Overview

12.9.3 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.9.5 Sunlight Coking Recent Development

12.10 Shandong Weijiao

12.10.1 Shandong Weijiao Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Weijiao Business Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.10.5 Shandong Weijiao Recent Development

12.11 Kailuan Group

12.11.1 Kailuan Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kailuan Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.11.5 Kailuan Group Recent Development

12.12 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

12.12.1 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Corporation Information

12.12.2 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Business Overview

12.12.3 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.12.5 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Recent Development

12.13 Jining Carbon

12.13.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jining Carbon Business Overview

12.13.3 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.13.5 Jining Carbon Recent Development

12.14 Shanxi Hongte

12.14.1 Shanxi Hongte Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanxi Hongte Business Overview

12.14.3 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.14.5 Shanxi Hongte Recent Development

12.15 Ansteel Group

12.15.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ansteel Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.15.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development

12.16 Avdiivka Coke Plant

12.16.1 Avdiivka Coke Plant Corporation Information

12.16.2 Avdiivka Coke Plant Business Overview

12.16.3 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.16.5 Avdiivka Coke Plant Recent Development

12.17 DEZA a. s.

12.17.1 DEZA a. s. Corporation Information

12.17.2 DEZA a. s. Business Overview

12.17.3 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.17.5 DEZA a. s. Recent Development

12.18 EVRAZ

12.18.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

12.18.2 EVRAZ Business Overview

12.18.3 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

12.18.5 EVRAZ Recent Development

13 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3)

13.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Distributors List

14.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Trends

15.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Challenges

15.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”