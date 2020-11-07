Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2020-2026 | Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical

“
The report titled Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical, C-Chem, OCI, Koppers, Himadri, Baoshun, Sunlight Coking, Shandong Weijiao, Kailuan Group, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Jining Carbon, Shanxi Hongte, Ansteel Group, Avdiivka Coke Plant, DEZA a. s., EVRAZ
Market Segmentation by Product: Coal-Tar Processing
Petroleum-Derived
Market Segmentation by Application: Phthalic Anhydride
Refined Naphthalene
Water-Reducing Admixture
Others
The Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Overview
1.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Scope
1.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Coal-Tar Processing
1.2.3 Petroleum-Derived
1.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Phthalic Anhydride
1.3.3 Refined Naphthalene
1.3.4 Water-Reducing Admixture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) as of 2019)
3.4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Business
12.1 Baowu Carbon Material
12.1.1 Baowu Carbon Material Corporation Information
12.1.2 Baowu Carbon Material Business Overview
12.1.3 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.1.5 Baowu Carbon Material Recent Development
12.2 Rain Industries
12.2.1 Rain Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rain Industries Business Overview
12.2.3 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.2.5 Rain Industries Recent Development
12.3 JFE Chemical
12.3.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information
12.3.2 JFE Chemical Business Overview
12.3.3 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.3.5 JFE Chemical Recent Development
12.4 C-Chem
12.4.1 C-Chem Corporation Information
12.4.2 C-Chem Business Overview
12.4.3 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.4.5 C-Chem Recent Development
12.5 OCI
12.5.1 OCI Corporation Information
12.5.2 OCI Business Overview
12.5.3 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.5.5 OCI Recent Development
12.6 Koppers
12.6.1 Koppers Corporation Information
12.6.2 Koppers Business Overview
12.6.3 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.6.5 Koppers Recent Development
12.7 Himadri
12.7.1 Himadri Corporation Information
12.7.2 Himadri Business Overview
12.7.3 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.7.5 Himadri Recent Development
12.8 Baoshun
12.8.1 Baoshun Corporation Information
12.8.2 Baoshun Business Overview
12.8.3 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.8.5 Baoshun Recent Development
12.9 Sunlight Coking
12.9.1 Sunlight Coking Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sunlight Coking Business Overview
12.9.3 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.9.5 Sunlight Coking Recent Development
12.10 Shandong Weijiao
12.10.1 Shandong Weijiao Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shandong Weijiao Business Overview
12.10.3 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.10.5 Shandong Weijiao Recent Development
12.11 Kailuan Group
12.11.1 Kailuan Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kailuan Group Business Overview
12.11.3 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.11.5 Kailuan Group Recent Development
12.12 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing
12.12.1 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Corporation Information
12.12.2 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Business Overview
12.12.3 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.12.5 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Recent Development
12.13 Jining Carbon
12.13.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information
12.13.2 Jining Carbon Business Overview
12.13.3 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.13.5 Jining Carbon Recent Development
12.14 Shanxi Hongte
12.14.1 Shanxi Hongte Corporation Information
12.14.2 Shanxi Hongte Business Overview
12.14.3 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.14.5 Shanxi Hongte Recent Development
12.15 Ansteel Group
12.15.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ansteel Group Business Overview
12.15.3 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.15.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development
12.16 Avdiivka Coke Plant
12.16.1 Avdiivka Coke Plant Corporation Information
12.16.2 Avdiivka Coke Plant Business Overview
12.16.3 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.16.5 Avdiivka Coke Plant Recent Development
12.17 DEZA a. s.
12.17.1 DEZA a. s. Corporation Information
12.17.2 DEZA a. s. Business Overview
12.17.3 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.17.5 DEZA a. s. Recent Development
12.18 EVRAZ
12.18.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information
12.18.2 EVRAZ Business Overview
12.18.3 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered
12.18.5 EVRAZ Recent Development
13 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3)
13.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Distributors List
14.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Trends
15.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Challenges
15.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
