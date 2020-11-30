Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2020 | Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical

“

The report titled Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) report. The leading players of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market and their complete profiles are included in the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical, C-Chem, OCI, Koppers, Himadri, Baoshun, Sunlight Coking, Shandong Weijiao, Kailuan Group, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Jining Carbon, Shanxi Hongte, Ansteel Group, Avdiivka Coke Plant, DEZA a. s., EVRAZ

Market Segmentation by Product: Coal-Tar Processing

Petroleum-Derived



Market Segmentation by Application: Phthalic Anhydride

Refined Naphthalene

Water-Reducing Admixture

Others



The Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Overview

1.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Overview

1.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Coal-Tar Processing

1.2.2 Petroleum-Derived

1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride

4.1.2 Refined Naphthalene

4.1.3 Water-Reducing Admixture

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) by Application

5 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Business

10.1 Baowu Carbon Material

10.1.1 Baowu Carbon Material Corporation Information

10.1.2 Baowu Carbon Material Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.1.5 Baowu Carbon Material Recent Developments

10.2 Rain Industries

10.2.1 Rain Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rain Industries Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.2.5 Rain Industries Recent Developments

10.3 JFE Chemical

10.3.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 JFE Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.3.5 JFE Chemical Recent Developments

10.4 C-Chem

10.4.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

10.4.2 C-Chem Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.4.5 C-Chem Recent Developments

10.5 OCI

10.5.1 OCI Corporation Information

10.5.2 OCI Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.5.5 OCI Recent Developments

10.6 Koppers

10.6.1 Koppers Corporation Information

10.6.2 Koppers Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.6.5 Koppers Recent Developments

10.7 Himadri

10.7.1 Himadri Corporation Information

10.7.2 Himadri Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.7.5 Himadri Recent Developments

10.8 Baoshun

10.8.1 Baoshun Corporation Information

10.8.2 Baoshun Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.8.5 Baoshun Recent Developments

10.9 Sunlight Coking

10.9.1 Sunlight Coking Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sunlight Coking Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.9.5 Sunlight Coking Recent Developments

10.10 Shandong Weijiao

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shandong Weijiao Recent Developments

10.11 Kailuan Group

10.11.1 Kailuan Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kailuan Group Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.11.5 Kailuan Group Recent Developments

10.12 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

10.12.1 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.12.5 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Recent Developments

10.13 Jining Carbon

10.13.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jining Carbon Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.13.5 Jining Carbon Recent Developments

10.14 Shanxi Hongte

10.14.1 Shanxi Hongte Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanxi Hongte Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanxi Hongte Recent Developments

10.15 Ansteel Group

10.15.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ansteel Group Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.15.5 Ansteel Group Recent Developments

10.16 Avdiivka Coke Plant

10.16.1 Avdiivka Coke Plant Corporation Information

10.16.2 Avdiivka Coke Plant Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.16.5 Avdiivka Coke Plant Recent Developments

10.17 DEZA a. s.

10.17.1 DEZA a. s. Corporation Information

10.17.2 DEZA a. s. Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.17.5 DEZA a. s. Recent Developments

10.18 EVRAZ

10.18.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

10.18.2 EVRAZ Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Products Offered

10.18.5 EVRAZ Recent Developments

11 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”