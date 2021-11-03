NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Celluforce, Melodea, Oji Paper

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Celluforce, Melodea, Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Industries, The US Forest Service, Axcelon Biopolymers, American Process, Paperlogic, Borregaard, DIACEL FINECHEM, UPM-Kymmene, Innventia, Stora Enso

Market Segmentation by Product:

Nanofibrillated Cellulose

Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Bacterial Nanocellulose



Market Segmentation by Application:

Composites

Paper Processing

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Others



The NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market expansion?

What will be the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

1.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose

1.2.3 Nanocrystalline Cellulose

1.2.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose

1.3 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Composites

1.3.3 Paper Processing

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Paints & Coatings

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Personal Care

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.4.1 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.5.1 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.6.1 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.7.1 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Celluforce

7.1.1 Celluforce NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Celluforce NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Celluforce NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Celluforce Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Celluforce Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Melodea

7.2.1 Melodea NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Melodea NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Melodea NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Melodea Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Melodea Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Oji Paper

7.3.1 Oji Paper NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Oji Paper NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Oji Paper NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Oji Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Oji Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Paper Industries

7.4.1 Nippon Paper Industries NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Paper Industries NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Paper Industries NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nippon Paper Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Paper Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 The US Forest Service

7.5.1 The US Forest Service NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.5.2 The US Forest Service NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 The US Forest Service NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 The US Forest Service Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 The US Forest Service Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Axcelon Biopolymers

7.6.1 Axcelon Biopolymers NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Axcelon Biopolymers NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Axcelon Biopolymers NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Axcelon Biopolymers Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Axcelon Biopolymers Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 American Process

7.7.1 American Process NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.7.2 American Process NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 American Process NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 American Process Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 American Process Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Paperlogic

7.8.1 Paperlogic NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Paperlogic NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Paperlogic NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Paperlogic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Paperlogic Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Borregaard

7.9.1 Borregaard NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Borregaard NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Borregaard NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Borregaard Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Borregaard Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 DIACEL FINECHEM

7.10.1 DIACEL FINECHEM NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.10.2 DIACEL FINECHEM NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 DIACEL FINECHEM NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 DIACEL FINECHEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 DIACEL FINECHEM Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 UPM-Kymmene

7.11.1 UPM-Kymmene NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.11.2 UPM-Kymmene NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 UPM-Kymmene NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 UPM-Kymmene Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 UPM-Kymmene Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Innventia

7.12.1 Innventia NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Innventia NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Innventia NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Innventia Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Innventia Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Stora Enso

7.13.1 Stora Enso NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Stora Enso NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Stora Enso NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Stora Enso Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments/Updates

8 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

8.4 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Distributors List

9.3 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Industry Trends

10.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Growth Drivers

10.3 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Challenges

10.4 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”