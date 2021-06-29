Nail Products Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2027 | OPI, Maybelline, Dior

“

The report titled Global Nail Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nail Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nail Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nail Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nail Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nail Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nail Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nail Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nail Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nail Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nail Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nail Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: OPI, Maybelline, Dior, CHANEL, ORLY, Butter London, Kiko, Nails Inc, Revlon, Sally Hansen, Rimmel, CND, COSMAY, Essie, ZOTOS ACCENT, L’OREAL, ANNA SUI, Bobbi Brown, Nars, MISSHA, China Glaze

Market Segmentation by Product: Nail Polish

Nail Color

Nail Care

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Nail Art Institutions

Individuals



The Nail Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nail Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nail Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nail Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nail Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nail Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nail Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nail Products market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nail Products Market Overview

1.1 Nail Products Product Overview

1.2 Nail Products Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nail Polish

1.2.2 Nail Color

1.2.3 Nail Care

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Nail Products Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Nail Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Nail Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Nail Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Nail Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Nail Products Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Nail Products Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Nail Products Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Nail Products Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nail Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Nail Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nail Products Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nail Products Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Nail Products as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nail Products Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Nail Products Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Nail Products Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Nail Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Nail Products Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Nail Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Nail Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Nail Products Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Nail Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Nail Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Nail Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Nail Products by Application

4.1 Nail Products Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Nail Art Institutions

4.1.2 Individuals

4.2 Global Nail Products Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Nail Products Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Nail Products Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Nail Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Nail Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Nail Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Nail Products by Country

5.1 North America Nail Products Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Nail Products by Country

6.1 Europe Nail Products Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Nail Products by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nail Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Nail Products by Country

8.1 Latin America Nail Products Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Nail Products by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nail Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nail Products Business

10.1 OPI

10.1.1 OPI Corporation Information

10.1.2 OPI Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 OPI Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 OPI Nail Products Products Offered

10.1.5 OPI Recent Development

10.2 Maybelline

10.2.1 Maybelline Corporation Information

10.2.2 Maybelline Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Maybelline Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 OPI Nail Products Products Offered

10.2.5 Maybelline Recent Development

10.3 Dior

10.3.1 Dior Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dior Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dior Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Dior Nail Products Products Offered

10.3.5 Dior Recent Development

10.4 CHANEL

10.4.1 CHANEL Corporation Information

10.4.2 CHANEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CHANEL Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CHANEL Nail Products Products Offered

10.4.5 CHANEL Recent Development

10.5 ORLY

10.5.1 ORLY Corporation Information

10.5.2 ORLY Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ORLY Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ORLY Nail Products Products Offered

10.5.5 ORLY Recent Development

10.6 Butter London

10.6.1 Butter London Corporation Information

10.6.2 Butter London Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Butter London Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Butter London Nail Products Products Offered

10.6.5 Butter London Recent Development

10.7 Kiko

10.7.1 Kiko Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kiko Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kiko Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kiko Nail Products Products Offered

10.7.5 Kiko Recent Development

10.8 Nails Inc

10.8.1 Nails Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nails Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nails Inc Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nails Inc Nail Products Products Offered

10.8.5 Nails Inc Recent Development

10.9 Revlon

10.9.1 Revlon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Revlon Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Revlon Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Revlon Nail Products Products Offered

10.9.5 Revlon Recent Development

10.10 Sally Hansen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Nail Products Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sally Hansen Nail Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sally Hansen Recent Development

10.11 Rimmel

10.11.1 Rimmel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rimmel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rimmel Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Rimmel Nail Products Products Offered

10.11.5 Rimmel Recent Development

10.12 CND

10.12.1 CND Corporation Information

10.12.2 CND Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CND Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CND Nail Products Products Offered

10.12.5 CND Recent Development

10.13 COSMAY

10.13.1 COSMAY Corporation Information

10.13.2 COSMAY Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 COSMAY Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 COSMAY Nail Products Products Offered

10.13.5 COSMAY Recent Development

10.14 Essie

10.14.1 Essie Corporation Information

10.14.2 Essie Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Essie Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Essie Nail Products Products Offered

10.14.5 Essie Recent Development

10.15 ZOTOS ACCENT

10.15.1 ZOTOS ACCENT Corporation Information

10.15.2 ZOTOS ACCENT Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ZOTOS ACCENT Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ZOTOS ACCENT Nail Products Products Offered

10.15.5 ZOTOS ACCENT Recent Development

10.16 L’OREAL

10.16.1 L’OREAL Corporation Information

10.16.2 L’OREAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 L’OREAL Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 L’OREAL Nail Products Products Offered

10.16.5 L’OREAL Recent Development

10.17 ANNA SUI

10.17.1 ANNA SUI Corporation Information

10.17.2 ANNA SUI Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 ANNA SUI Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 ANNA SUI Nail Products Products Offered

10.17.5 ANNA SUI Recent Development

10.18 Bobbi Brown

10.18.1 Bobbi Brown Corporation Information

10.18.2 Bobbi Brown Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Bobbi Brown Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Bobbi Brown Nail Products Products Offered

10.18.5 Bobbi Brown Recent Development

10.19 Nars

10.19.1 Nars Corporation Information

10.19.2 Nars Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Nars Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Nars Nail Products Products Offered

10.19.5 Nars Recent Development

10.20 MISSHA

10.20.1 MISSHA Corporation Information

10.20.2 MISSHA Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 MISSHA Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 MISSHA Nail Products Products Offered

10.20.5 MISSHA Recent Development

10.21 China Glaze

10.21.1 China Glaze Corporation Information

10.21.2 China Glaze Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 China Glaze Nail Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 China Glaze Nail Products Products Offered

10.21.5 China Glaze Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Nail Products Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Nail Products Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Nail Products Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Nail Products Distributors

12.3 Nail Products Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”