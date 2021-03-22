N95 Safety Mask Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Aero Pro, Ammex Corporation

“

The report titled Global N95 Safety Mask Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global N95 Safety Mask market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global N95 Safety Mask market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global N95 Safety Mask market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global N95 Safety Mask market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The N95 Safety Mask report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the N95 Safety Mask report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global N95 Safety Mask market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global N95 Safety Mask market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global N95 Safety Mask market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global N95 Safety Mask market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global N95 Safety Mask market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Aero Pro, Ammex Corporation, Cardinal Health, CVS Pharmacy, Dentec Safety, Dynarex Corporation, Emerald Medical, First Aid Direct, GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare, Halyard Health, Inovel, Kimberly-Clark, Livingstone International, Louis M. Gerson, Magid Glove and Safety, Makrite Industries, Medline Industries, Moldex-Metric, Precept Medical, Prestige Ameritech, Protective Industrial, Pyramex Safety, Safety Zone, San-M Package, Shanghai Dasheng, Shanghai Gangkai Purifying, Sperian Respiratory, SteelPro

Market Segmentation by Product: Flat-fold

Cup Style



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital & Clinic

Industrial



The N95 Safety Mask Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global N95 Safety Mask market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global N95 Safety Mask market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the N95 Safety Mask market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in N95 Safety Mask industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global N95 Safety Mask market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global N95 Safety Mask market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global N95 Safety Mask market?

Table of Contents:

1 N95 Safety Mask Market Overview

1.1 N95 Safety Mask Product Overview

1.2 N95 Safety Mask Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flat-fold

1.2.2 Cup Style

1.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by N95 Safety Mask Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by N95 Safety Mask Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players N95 Safety Mask Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers N95 Safety Mask Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 N95 Safety Mask Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N95 Safety Mask Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by N95 Safety Mask Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in N95 Safety Mask as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N95 Safety Mask Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers N95 Safety Mask Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 N95 Safety Mask Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global N95 Safety Mask by Application

4.1 N95 Safety Mask Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital & Clinic

4.1.2 Industrial

4.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global N95 Safety Mask Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America N95 Safety Mask by Country

5.1 North America N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe N95 Safety Mask by Country

6.1 Europe N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America N95 Safety Mask by Country

8.1 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa N95 Safety Mask Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N95 Safety Mask Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Alpha Pro Tech

10.2.1 Alpha Pro Tech Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alpha Pro Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Alpha Pro Tech N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.2.5 Alpha Pro Tech Recent Development

10.3 Aero Pro

10.3.1 Aero Pro Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aero Pro Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aero Pro N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aero Pro N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.3.5 Aero Pro Recent Development

10.4 Ammex Corporation

10.4.1 Ammex Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ammex Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ammex Corporation N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ammex Corporation N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.4.5 Ammex Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Cardinal Health

10.5.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cardinal Health N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cardinal Health N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.5.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.6 CVS Pharmacy

10.6.1 CVS Pharmacy Corporation Information

10.6.2 CVS Pharmacy Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 CVS Pharmacy N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 CVS Pharmacy N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.6.5 CVS Pharmacy Recent Development

10.7 Dentec Safety

10.7.1 Dentec Safety Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dentec Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dentec Safety N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dentec Safety N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.7.5 Dentec Safety Recent Development

10.8 Dynarex Corporation

10.8.1 Dynarex Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dynarex Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dynarex Corporation N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Dynarex Corporation N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.8.5 Dynarex Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Emerald Medical

10.9.1 Emerald Medical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Emerald Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Emerald Medical N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Emerald Medical N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.9.5 Emerald Medical Recent Development

10.10 First Aid Direct

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 N95 Safety Mask Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 First Aid Direct N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 First Aid Direct Recent Development

10.11 GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare

10.11.1 GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare Corporation Information

10.11.2 GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.11.5 GlaxoSmithCline Consumer Healthcare Recent Development

10.12 Halyard Health

10.12.1 Halyard Health Corporation Information

10.12.2 Halyard Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Halyard Health N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Halyard Health N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.12.5 Halyard Health Recent Development

10.13 Inovel

10.13.1 Inovel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Inovel Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Inovel N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Inovel N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.13.5 Inovel Recent Development

10.14 Kimberly-Clark

10.14.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kimberly-Clark N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kimberly-Clark N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.14.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

10.15 Livingstone International

10.15.1 Livingstone International Corporation Information

10.15.2 Livingstone International Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Livingstone International N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Livingstone International N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.15.5 Livingstone International Recent Development

10.16 Louis M. Gerson

10.16.1 Louis M. Gerson Corporation Information

10.16.2 Louis M. Gerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Louis M. Gerson N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Louis M. Gerson N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.16.5 Louis M. Gerson Recent Development

10.17 Magid Glove and Safety

10.17.1 Magid Glove and Safety Corporation Information

10.17.2 Magid Glove and Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Magid Glove and Safety N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Magid Glove and Safety N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.17.5 Magid Glove and Safety Recent Development

10.18 Makrite Industries

10.18.1 Makrite Industries Corporation Information

10.18.2 Makrite Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Makrite Industries N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Makrite Industries N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.18.5 Makrite Industries Recent Development

10.19 Medline Industries

10.19.1 Medline Industries Corporation Information

10.19.2 Medline Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Medline Industries N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Medline Industries N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.19.5 Medline Industries Recent Development

10.20 Moldex-Metric

10.20.1 Moldex-Metric Corporation Information

10.20.2 Moldex-Metric Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Moldex-Metric N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Moldex-Metric N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.20.5 Moldex-Metric Recent Development

10.21 Precept Medical

10.21.1 Precept Medical Corporation Information

10.21.2 Precept Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Precept Medical N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Precept Medical N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.21.5 Precept Medical Recent Development

10.22 Prestige Ameritech

10.22.1 Prestige Ameritech Corporation Information

10.22.2 Prestige Ameritech Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Prestige Ameritech N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Prestige Ameritech N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.22.5 Prestige Ameritech Recent Development

10.23 Protective Industrial

10.23.1 Protective Industrial Corporation Information

10.23.2 Protective Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Protective Industrial N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Protective Industrial N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.23.5 Protective Industrial Recent Development

10.24 Pyramex Safety

10.24.1 Pyramex Safety Corporation Information

10.24.2 Pyramex Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Pyramex Safety N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Pyramex Safety N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.24.5 Pyramex Safety Recent Development

10.25 Safety Zone

10.25.1 Safety Zone Corporation Information

10.25.2 Safety Zone Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Safety Zone N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Safety Zone N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.25.5 Safety Zone Recent Development

10.26 San-M Package

10.26.1 San-M Package Corporation Information

10.26.2 San-M Package Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 San-M Package N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 San-M Package N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.26.5 San-M Package Recent Development

10.27 Shanghai Dasheng

10.27.1 Shanghai Dasheng Corporation Information

10.27.2 Shanghai Dasheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Shanghai Dasheng N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Shanghai Dasheng N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.27.5 Shanghai Dasheng Recent Development

10.28 Shanghai Gangkai Purifying

10.28.1 Shanghai Gangkai Purifying Corporation Information

10.28.2 Shanghai Gangkai Purifying Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Shanghai Gangkai Purifying N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Shanghai Gangkai Purifying N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.28.5 Shanghai Gangkai Purifying Recent Development

10.29 Sperian Respiratory

10.29.1 Sperian Respiratory Corporation Information

10.29.2 Sperian Respiratory Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Sperian Respiratory N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Sperian Respiratory N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.29.5 Sperian Respiratory Recent Development

10.30 SteelPro

10.30.1 SteelPro Corporation Information

10.30.2 SteelPro Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 SteelPro N95 Safety Mask Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 SteelPro N95 Safety Mask Products Offered

10.30.5 SteelPro Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 N95 Safety Mask Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 N95 Safety Mask Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 N95 Safety Mask Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 N95 Safety Mask Distributors

12.3 N95 Safety Mask Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

