N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2028 | BASF, Ashland, Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry

A newly published report titled “N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Ashland, Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry, MYJ Chemical, Shanghai WellTone Material Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

99% Purity

99.5% Purity

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics

Coating

Textile

Other



The N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Product Introduction

1.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Industry Trends

1.5.2 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Drivers

1.5.3 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Challenges

1.5.4 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 99% Purity

2.1.2 99.5% Purity

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronics

3.1.2 Coating

3.1.3 Textile

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) in 2021

4.2.3 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Ashland

7.2.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ashland N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ashland N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Products Offered

7.2.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.3 Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry

7.3.1 Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Products Offered

7.3.5 Zhangjiagang city Dawei Assistants Industry Recent Development

7.4 MYJ Chemical

7.4.1 MYJ Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 MYJ Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MYJ Chemical N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MYJ Chemical N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Products Offered

7.4.5 MYJ Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Shanghai WellTone Material Technology

7.5.1 Shanghai WellTone Material Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shanghai WellTone Material Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shanghai WellTone Material Technology N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shanghai WellTone Material Technology N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Products Offered

7.5.5 Shanghai WellTone Material Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Distributors

8.3 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Production Mode & Process

8.4 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Sales Channels

8.4.2 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Distributors

8.5 N-Octyl-2-pyrrolidone (NOP) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

