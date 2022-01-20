Multirotor UAV Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To2028| Aerovironment, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), DJI Innovations

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Multirotor UAV market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Multirotor UAV market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Multirotor UAV market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Multirotor UAV market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Multirotor UAV market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Multirotor UAV market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Multirotor UAV market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Multirotor UAV Market Research Report: Aerovironment, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), DJI Innovations, Aibotix, 3D Robotics, Coptercam, Draganfly Innovations, Microdrones GmbH, Cyberhawk

Global Multirotor UAV Market by Type: 3-rotor Multirotor UAV, 4-rotor Multirotor UAV, 6-rotor Multirotor UAV, 8-rotor Multirotor UAV

Global Multirotor UAV Market by Application: Defense, Aerial Shooting, Law Enforcement, Business & Commerce, Environmental Inspection

The global Multirotor UAV market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Multirotor UAV market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Multirotor UAV market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Multirotor UAV market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Multirotor UAV market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Multirotor UAV market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Multirotor UAV market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Multirotor UAV market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Multirotor UAV market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Multirotor UAV Market Overview 1.1 Multirotor UAV Product Overview 1.2 Multirotor UAV Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 3-rotor Multirotor UAV

1.2.2 4-rotor Multirotor UAV

1.2.3 6-rotor Multirotor UAV

1.2.4 8-rotor Multirotor UAV 1.3 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Multirotor UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Multirotor UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Multirotor UAV Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Multirotor UAV Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Multirotor UAV Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Multirotor UAV Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Multirotor UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Multirotor UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Multirotor UAV Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Multirotor UAV Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Multirotor UAV as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Multirotor UAV Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Multirotor UAV Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Multirotor UAV Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Multirotor UAV Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Multirotor UAV Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Multirotor UAV by Application 4.1 Multirotor UAV Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense

4.1.2 Aerial Shooting

4.1.3 Law Enforcement

4.1.4 Business & Commerce

4.1.5 Environmental Inspection 4.2 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Multirotor UAV Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Multirotor UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Multirotor UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Multirotor UAV by Country 5.1 North America Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Multirotor UAV by Country 6.1 Europe Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Multirotor UAV by Country 8.1 Latin America Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Multirotor UAV Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Multirotor UAV Business 10.1 Aerovironment

10.1.1 Aerovironment Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aerovironment Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aerovironment Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aerovironment Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.1.5 Aerovironment Recent Development 10.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

10.2.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aerovironment Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.2.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Recent Development 10.3 DJI Innovations

10.3.1 DJI Innovations Corporation Information

10.3.2 DJI Innovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DJI Innovations Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DJI Innovations Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.3.5 DJI Innovations Recent Development 10.4 Aibotix

10.4.1 Aibotix Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aibotix Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aibotix Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aibotix Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.4.5 Aibotix Recent Development 10.5 3D Robotics

10.5.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 3D Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 3D Robotics Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 3D Robotics Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.5.5 3D Robotics Recent Development 10.6 Coptercam

10.6.1 Coptercam Corporation Information

10.6.2 Coptercam Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Coptercam Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Coptercam Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.6.5 Coptercam Recent Development 10.7 Draganfly Innovations

10.7.1 Draganfly Innovations Corporation Information

10.7.2 Draganfly Innovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Draganfly Innovations Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Draganfly Innovations Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.7.5 Draganfly Innovations Recent Development 10.8 Microdrones GmbH

10.8.1 Microdrones GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 Microdrones GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Microdrones GmbH Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Microdrones GmbH Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.8.5 Microdrones GmbH Recent Development 10.9 Cyberhawk

10.9.1 Cyberhawk Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cyberhawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cyberhawk Multirotor UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cyberhawk Multirotor UAV Products Offered

10.9.5 Cyberhawk Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Multirotor UAV Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Multirotor UAV Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Multirotor UAV Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Multirotor UAV Distributors 12.3 Multirotor UAV Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

