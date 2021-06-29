Multi-tenant Data Center Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027| CenturyLink, Digital Realty, Equinix

Multi-tenant Data Center Market Los Angeles, United State– The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Multi-tenant Data Center market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Multi-tenant Data Center market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Multi-tenant Data Center Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Multi-tenant Data Center market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Multi-tenant Data Center market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Multi-tenant Data Center market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Multi-tenant Data Center market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Multi-tenant Data Center market. All findings and data on the global Multi-tenant Data Center market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Multi-tenant Data Center market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players of the Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market

CenturyLink, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, NTT Communications, Rackspace, Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), Internap, ViaWest, PCCW Global, CentriLogic, TierPoint, Zayo, China Telecom, Verizon Enterprise, Datapipe, Expedient, Fujitsu, ServerCentral, IBM

Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market: Segmentation by Product

, Wholesale, Retail Multi-tenant Data Center

Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market: Segmentation by Application

BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Energy, Manufacturing, Others

Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market: Segmentation by Region

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Wholesale

1.2.3 Retail

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Share by Application: 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT and Telecom

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Perspective (2015-2027)

2.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Multi-tenant Data Center Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

2.2.3 Multi-tenant Data Center Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Multi-tenant Data Center Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Multi-tenant Data Center Players by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

3.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue

3.4 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Multi-tenant Data Center Area Served

3.6 Key Players Multi-tenant Data Center Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Multi-tenant Data Center Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Multi-tenant Data Center Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2027)

4.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027) 5 Multi-tenant Data Center Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2027)

5.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2015-2027)

6.2 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.3 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

6.4 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2015-2027)

7.2 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

7.3 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

7.4 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2015-2027)

8.2 China Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

8.3 China Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

8.4 China Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Region (2015-2021)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2015-2027)

9.2 Japan Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

9.3 Japan Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

9.4 Japan Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2015-2027)

10.2 Southeast Asia Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

10.3 Southeast Asia Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

10.4 Southeast Asia Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 CenturyLink

11.1.1 CenturyLink Company Details

11.1.2 CenturyLink Business Overview

11.1.3 CenturyLink Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.1.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021))

11.1.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

11.2 Digital Realty

11.2.1 Digital Realty Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Realty Business Overview

11.2.3 Digital Realty Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.2.4 Digital Realty Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.2.5 Digital Realty Recent Development

11.3 Equinix

11.3.1 Equinix Company Details

11.3.2 Equinix Business Overview

11.3.3 Equinix Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.3.4 Equinix Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.3.5 Equinix Recent Development

11.4 Global Switch

11.4.1 Global Switch Company Details

11.4.2 Global Switch Business Overview

11.4.3 Global Switch Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.4.4 Global Switch Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.4.5 Global Switch Recent Development

11.5 NTT Communications

11.5.1 NTT Communications Company Details

11.5.2 NTT Communications Business Overview

11.5.3 NTT Communications Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.5.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.5.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

11.6 Rackspace

11.6.1 Rackspace Company Details

11.6.2 Rackspace Business Overview

11.6.3 Rackspace Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.6.4 Rackspace Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.6.5 Rackspace Recent Development

11.7 Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS)

11.7.1 Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) Company Details

11.7.2 Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) Business Overview

11.7.3 Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.7.4 Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.7.5 Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) Recent Development

11.8 Internap

11.8.1 Internap Company Details

11.8.2 Internap Business Overview

11.8.3 Internap Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.8.4 Internap Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.8.5 Internap Recent Development

11.9 ViaWest

11.9.1 ViaWest Company Details

11.9.2 ViaWest Business Overview

11.9.3 ViaWest Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.9.4 ViaWest Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.9.5 ViaWest Recent Development

11.10 PCCW Global

11.10.1 PCCW Global Company Details

11.10.2 PCCW Global Business Overview

11.10.3 PCCW Global Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

11.10.4 PCCW Global Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

11.10.5 PCCW Global Recent Development

11.11 CentriLogic

10.11.1 CentriLogic Company Details

10.11.2 CentriLogic Business Overview

10.11.3 CentriLogic Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.11.4 CentriLogic Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.11.5 CentriLogic Recent Development

11.12 TierPoint

10.12.1 TierPoint Company Details

10.12.2 TierPoint Business Overview

10.12.3 TierPoint Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.12.4 TierPoint Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.12.5 TierPoint Recent Development

11.13 Zayo

10.13.1 Zayo Company Details

10.13.2 Zayo Business Overview

10.13.3 Zayo Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.13.4 Zayo Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.13.5 Zayo Recent Development

11.14 China Telecom

10.14.1 China Telecom Company Details

10.14.2 China Telecom Business Overview

10.14.3 China Telecom Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.14.4 China Telecom Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.14.5 China Telecom Recent Development

11.15 Verizon Enterprise

10.15.1 Verizon Enterprise Company Details

10.15.2 Verizon Enterprise Business Overview

10.15.3 Verizon Enterprise Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.15.4 Verizon Enterprise Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.15.5 Verizon Enterprise Recent Development

11.16 Datapipe

10.16.1 Datapipe Company Details

10.16.2 Datapipe Business Overview

10.16.3 Datapipe Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.16.4 Datapipe Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.16.5 Datapipe Recent Development

11.17 Expedient

10.17.1 Expedient Company Details

10.17.2 Expedient Business Overview

10.17.3 Expedient Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.17.4 Expedient Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.17.5 Expedient Recent Development

11.18 Fujitsu

10.18.1 Fujitsu Company Details

10.18.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

10.18.3 Fujitsu Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.18.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.18.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

11.19 ServerCentral

10.19.1 ServerCentral Company Details

10.19.2 ServerCentral Business Overview

10.19.3 ServerCentral Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.19.4 ServerCentral Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.19.5 ServerCentral Recent Development

11.20 IBM

10.20.1 IBM Company Details

10.20.2 IBM Business Overview

10.20.3 IBM Multi-tenant Data Center Introduction

10.20.4 IBM Revenue in Multi-tenant Data Center Business (2015-2021)

10.20.5 IBM Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

