mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Is Expected to Upsurge Growth by 2026 | Top Players: , Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio, BioNTech, Sangamo Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, In-Cell-Art, eTheRNA, Ethris, Tiba Biotechnology

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact ,QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio, BioNTech, Sangamo Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, In-Cell-Art, eTheRNA, Ethris, Tiba Biotechnology Market Segment by Product Type: , Infectious Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines Market Segment by Application: , Infectious Disease, Cancer

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market

TOC

1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics

1.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Infectious Disease Vaccines

1.2.3 Cancer Vaccines

1.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Segment by Application

1.3.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Infectious Disease

1.3.3 Cancer

1.4 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Business

6.1 Moderna Therapeutics

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Moderna Therapeutics Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Moderna Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Moderna Therapeutics Products Offered

6.1.5 Moderna Therapeutics Recent Development

6.2 CureVac

6.2.1 CureVac Corporation Information

6.2.2 CureVac Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 CureVac mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 CureVac Products Offered

6.2.5 CureVac Recent Development

6.3 Translate Bio

6.3.1 Translate Bio Corporation Information

6.3.2 Translate Bio Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Translate Bio mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Translate Bio Products Offered

6.3.5 Translate Bio Recent Development

6.4 BioNTech

6.4.1 BioNTech Corporation Information

6.4.2 BioNTech Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 BioNTech mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BioNTech Products Offered

6.4.5 BioNTech Recent Development

6.5 Sangamo Therapeutics

6.5.1 Sangamo Therapeutics Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sangamo Therapeutics Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Sangamo Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sangamo Therapeutics Products Offered

6.5.5 Sangamo Therapeutics Recent Development

6.6 Argos Therapeutics

6.6.1 Argos Therapeutics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Argos Therapeutics Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Argos Therapeutics mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Argos Therapeutics Products Offered

6.6.5 Argos Therapeutics Recent Development

6.7 In-Cell-Art

6.6.1 In-Cell-Art Corporation Information

6.6.2 In-Cell-Art Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 In-Cell-Art mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 In-Cell-Art Products Offered

6.7.5 In-Cell-Art Recent Development

6.8 eTheRNA

6.8.1 eTheRNA Corporation Information

6.8.2 eTheRNA Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 eTheRNA mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 eTheRNA Products Offered

6.8.5 eTheRNA Recent Development

6.9 Ethris

6.9.1 Ethris Corporation Information

6.9.2 Ethris Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Ethris mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ethris Products Offered

6.9.5 Ethris Recent Development

6.10 Tiba Biotechnology

6.10.1 Tiba Biotechnology Corporation Information

6.10.2 Tiba Biotechnology Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Tiba Biotechnology mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Tiba Biotechnology Products Offered

6.10.5 Tiba Biotechnology Recent Development 7 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics

7.4 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Distributors List

8.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

