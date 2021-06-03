mRNA Vaccines Market Size and Recent Advancements by 2027|SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of mRNA Vaccines in key countries, like U.S., Spain

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global mRNA Vaccines market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Some Of the Important Key Player Operating in This Report Are: SummaryThis report focuses on demand and consumption of mRNA Vaccines in key countries, like U.S., Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany, China and Japan, etc.The vaccine is the ultimate weapon against an epidemic. After the vaccine is successfully marketed and widely administered, the population will gain broad immunity. The higher the proportion of the population with established immunity, the less transmissible the pathogen in the population. When the proportion of the population in the population with established immunity reaches a certain threshold, herd immunity can gradually eliminate the pathogen. Smallpox was wiped out by means of herd immunity. In addition, measles, pertussis and other effective control through vaccination.MRNA (short for messenger RNA) is the RNA that carries genetic information and ACTS as a template for protein synthesis. It is transcribed from DNA and carries the genetic information needed for further translation into proteins. In cells, the mRNA goes through several steps from synthesis to degradation. MRNA is found in the cytoplasm of prokaryotes and eukaryotes and in certain organelles of eukaryotic cells (e.g., mitochondria and chloroplasts).Figure 1. Figure Principle of Action of mRNASource: https://www.modernatx.com/Key mRNA Vaccines Developers and Suppliers Covered in This reportTable 1. Global Representative mRNA Vaccines Developers/Suppliers and R&D StageCompanyHeadquarter/CountryR&D StageMODERNAthe United StatesClinical Stage IPfizerthe United StatesGlobal Clinical Trials Are Expected to Begin in AprilZydus CadilaIndiaPreclinicalBioNTechGermanyClinical Stage IFosun PharmaceuticalChinaClinical Stage ICureVacGermanyClinical Stage IStemirnaChinaClinical Stage ICCDCChinaClinical Stage IJunshi BiosciencesChinaClinical Stage ISource: Above companies and QYResearch, 2020l MODERNAl Pfizerl Zydus Cadilal BioNTechl Fosun Pharmaceuticall CureVacl Stemirnal CCDCl Junshi Biosciences Key Countries Considered in This Report:l North American U.S.n Canadan Mexicol Europen Italyn Spainn Francen UKn Germanyn Belgiumn Netherlandsn Switzerlandn Russian Portugaln Austrian Irelandn Swedenn Turkeyn Rest of Europel Asia-Pacificn Chinan Japann South Korean Indian Philippinesn Malaysian Australian Indonesian Singaporen Thailandn Pakistann Rest of Asia-Pacificl South American Braziln Perun Chilel Middle East and African Irann Israeln Saudi Arabian Turkey

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Types:

Segment by Applications:

Regional Growth

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level mRNA Vaccines markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global mRNA Vaccines market in 2027?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global mRNA Vaccines market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global mRNA Vaccines market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

• Which players will lead the global mRNA Vaccines market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global mRNA Vaccines market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents1 Report Overview 11.1 Study Scope 11.2 Global COVID-19 Total Confirmed Cases 11.3 Global mRNA Vaccines R & D Stage, by Developers/Suppliers 32 Global mRNA Vaccines Market Size 42.1 Global mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption, 2020e-2023f 42.2 Global mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption, by Region, 2020e-2023F 42.3 Global mRNA Vaccines Output by Countries in 2021 53 Key mRNA Vaccines Developers and Suppliers 63.1 MODERNA 63.1.1 MODERNA Company Details 63.1.2 MODERNA Description and Business Overview 63.1.3 MODERNA mRNA Vaccines Introduction 63.2 Pfizer 73.2.1 Pfizer Company Details 73.2.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview 73.2.3 Pfizer mRNA Vaccines Introduction 73.3 Zydus Cadila 83.3.1 Zydus Cadila Company Details 83.3.2 Zydus Cadila Description and Business Overview 83.3.3 Zydus Cadila mRNA Vaccines Introduction 83.4 BioNTech 93.4.1 BioNTech Company Details 93.4.2 BioNTech Description and Business Overview 93.4.3 BioNTech mRNA Vaccines Introduction 93.5 Fosun Pharmaceutical 103.5.1 Fosun Pharmaceutical Company Details 103.5.2 Fosun Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview 103.5.3 Fosun Pharmaceutical mRNA Vaccines Introduction 103.6 CureVac 113.6.1 CureVac Company Details 113.6.2 CureVac Description and Business Overview 113.6.3 CureVac mRNA Vaccines Introduction 113.7 Stemirna 123.7.1 Stemirna Company Details 123.7.2 Stemirna Description and Business Overview 123.7.3 Stemirna mRNA Vaccines Introduction 123.8 CCDC 133.8.1 CCDC Company Details 133.8.2 CCDC Description and Business Overview 133.8.3 CCDC mRNA Vaccines Introduction 133.9 Junshi Biosciences 143.9.1 Junshi Biosciences Company Details 143.9.2 Junshi Biosciences Description and Business Overview 143.9.3 Junshi Biosciences mRNA Vaccines Introduction 144 North America 154.1 North America mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption by Country 154.2 U.S. 164.2.1 U.S. COVID-19 Cases 164.2.2 U.S. mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 174.2.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in U.S. 174.3 Canada 174.3.1 Canada COVID-19 Cases 174.3.2 Canada mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 194.3.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Canada 205 Europe 215.1 Europe mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption by Country 215.2 Italy 225.2.1 Italy COVID-19 Cases 225.2.2 Italy mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 225.2.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Italy 235.3 Spain 235.3.1 Spain COVID-19 Cases 235.3.2 Spain mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 235.3.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Spain 245.4 France 245.4.1 France COVID-19 Cases 245.4.2 France mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 255.4.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in France 255.5 UK 265.5.1 UK COVID-19 Cases 265.5.2 UK mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 265.5.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in UK 275.6 Germany 275.6.1 Germany COVID-19 Cases 275.6.2 Germany mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 285.6.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Germany 295.7 Rest of Europe 295.7.1 Rest of Europe mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 295.7.2 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Europe 296 Asia Pacific 306.1 Asia-Pacific mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption by Country 306.2 China 316.2.1 China COVID-19 Cases 316.2.2 China mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 326.2.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in China 326.3 Japan 336.3.1 Japan COVID-19 Cases 336.3.2 Japan mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 336.3.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Japan 346.4 South Korea 356.4.1 South Korea COVID-19 Cases 356.4.2 South Korea mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 366.4.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in South Korea 376.5 India 376.5.1 India COVID-19 Cases 376.5.2 India mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 386.5.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in India 386.6 Rest of Asia 396.6.1 Rest of Asia mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 396.6.2 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Asia 397 South America 407.1 South America mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption by Country 407.2 Brazil 417.2.1 Brazil COVID-19 Cases 417.2.2 Brazil mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 417.2.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Brazil 427.3 Rest of South America 427.3.1 Rest of South America mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 427.3.2 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of South America 428 Middle East and Africa 438.1 Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption by Country 438.2 Israel 448.2.1 Israel COVID-19 Cases 448.2.2 Israel mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 448.2.3 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Israel 448.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa 458.3.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa mRNA Vaccines Demand and Consumption 458.3.2 Key mRNA Vaccines Players (R&D Stage) in Rest of Middle East and Africa 459 Key Findings in This Report 4610 Appendix 4710.1 Research Methodology 4710.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 4710.1.2 Data Source 5010.2 Disclaimer 5310.3 Author Details 53

