mRNA Therapy Market In-Depth Analysis 2020 To 2026 |BioNTech, Pfizer, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global mRNA Therapy Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global mRNA Therapy market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the mRNA Therapy market. The different areas covered in the report are mRNA Therapy market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global mRNA Therapy Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global mRNA Therapy Market :

Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Astrazeneca, CureVac, … mRNA Therapy

Leading key players of the global mRNA Therapy market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global mRNA Therapy market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global mRNA Therapy market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global mRNA Therapy market.

Global mRNA Therapy Market Segmentation By Product :

, Vaccine, Drugs mRNA Therapy

Global mRNA Therapy Market Segmentation By Application :

, mRNA Targeted Delivery in vivo, Genetically Modified T cells, Transforming Nanoparticles to Develop Immunotherapy for Cancer, Small Molecule Drugs Discovery

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global mRNA Therapy market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by mRNA Therapy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Vaccine

1.4.3 Drugs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global mRNA Therapy Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 mRNA Targeted Delivery in vivo

1.5.3 Genetically Modified T cells

1.5.4 Transforming Nanoparticles to Develop Immunotherapy for Cancer

1.5.5 Small Molecule Drugs Discovery

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): mRNA Therapy Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the mRNA Therapy Industry

1.6.1.1 mRNA Therapy Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and mRNA Therapy Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for mRNA Therapy Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 mRNA Therapy Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 mRNA Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 mRNA Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 mRNA Therapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 mRNA Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 mRNA Therapy Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key mRNA Therapy Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top mRNA Therapy Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top mRNA Therapy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global mRNA Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global mRNA Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global mRNA Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global mRNA Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by mRNA Therapy Revenue in 2019

3.3 mRNA Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players mRNA Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into mRNA Therapy Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global mRNA Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global mRNA Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 mRNA Therapy Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global mRNA Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America mRNA Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 mRNA Therapy Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe mRNA Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 mRNA Therapy Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China mRNA Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 mRNA Therapy Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan mRNA Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 mRNA Therapy Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia mRNA Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 mRNA Therapy Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India mRNA Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 mRNA Therapy Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America mRNA Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 mRNA Therapy Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America mRNA Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America mRNA Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Moderna

13.1.1 Moderna Company Details

13.1.2 Moderna Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Moderna mRNA Therapy Introduction

13.1.4 Moderna Revenue in mRNA Therapy Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Moderna Recent Development

13.2 BioNTech

13.2.1 BioNTech Company Details

13.2.2 BioNTech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 BioNTech mRNA Therapy Introduction

13.2.4 BioNTech Revenue in mRNA Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 BioNTech Recent Development

13.3 Pfizer

13.3.1 Pfizer Company Details

13.3.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Pfizer mRNA Therapy Introduction

13.3.4 Pfizer Revenue in mRNA Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Pfizer Recent Development

13.4 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

13.4.1 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. mRNA Therapy Introduction

13.4.4 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Revenue in mRNA Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Astrazeneca

13.5.1 Astrazeneca Company Details

13.5.2 Astrazeneca Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Astrazeneca mRNA Therapy Introduction

13.5.4 Astrazeneca Revenue in mRNA Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Astrazeneca Recent Development

13.6 CureVac

13.6.1 CureVac Company Details

13.6.2 CureVac Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 CureVac mRNA Therapy Introduction

13.6.4 CureVac Revenue in mRNA Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 CureVac Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

