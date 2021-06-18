MRI Pulse Oximeters Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Medtronic, CareFusion Corp, GE Healthcare

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Medtronic, CareFusion Corp, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo, Casmed, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare, Zensorium, Meditech Equipment, Nihon Kohden Corporation
By Types:
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
Hand-Held Pulse Oximeter
Other
By Applications:
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Table of Contents:
1 MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Overview
1.1 MRI Pulse Oximeters Product Overview
1.2 MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
1.2.2 Hand-Held Pulse Oximeter
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by MRI Pulse Oximeters Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players MRI Pulse Oximeters Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers MRI Pulse Oximeters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in MRI Pulse Oximeters as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into MRI Pulse Oximeters Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers MRI Pulse Oximeters Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 MRI Pulse Oximeters Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters by Application
4.1 MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospital
4.1.2 Clinic
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global MRI Pulse Oximeters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters by Country
5.1 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters by Country
6.1 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters by Country
8.1 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in MRI Pulse Oximeters Business
10.1 Medtronic
10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
10.1.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Medtronic MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Medtronic MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development
10.2 CareFusion Corp
10.2.1 CareFusion Corp Corporation Information
10.2.2 CareFusion Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 CareFusion Corp MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Medtronic MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.2.5 CareFusion Corp Recent Development
10.3 GE Healthcare
10.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
10.3.2 GE Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 GE Healthcare MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 GE Healthcare MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
10.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.4.1 Koninklijke Philips NV Corporation Information
10.4.2 Koninklijke Philips NV Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Koninklijke Philips NV MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Koninklijke Philips NV MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.4.5 Koninklijke Philips NV Recent Development
10.5 Masimo
10.5.1 Masimo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Masimo Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Masimo MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Masimo MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.5.5 Masimo Recent Development
10.6 Casmed
10.6.1 Casmed Corporation Information
10.6.2 Casmed Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Casmed MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Casmed MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.6.5 Casmed Recent Development
10.7 Nonin Medical
10.7.1 Nonin Medical Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nonin Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Nonin Medical MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Nonin Medical MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.7.5 Nonin Medical Recent Development
10.8 Smiths Medical
10.8.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information
10.8.2 Smiths Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Smiths Medical MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Smiths Medical MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.8.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development
10.9 Welch Allyn
10.9.1 Welch Allyn Corporation Information
10.9.2 Welch Allyn Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Welch Allyn MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Welch Allyn MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.9.5 Welch Allyn Recent Development
10.10 Spacelabs Healthcare
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 MRI Pulse Oximeters Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Spacelabs Healthcare MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Spacelabs Healthcare Recent Development
10.11 Zensorium
10.11.1 Zensorium Corporation Information
10.11.2 Zensorium Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Zensorium MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Zensorium MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.11.5 Zensorium Recent Development
10.12 Meditech Equipment
10.12.1 Meditech Equipment Corporation Information
10.12.2 Meditech Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Meditech Equipment MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Meditech Equipment MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.12.5 Meditech Equipment Recent Development
10.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation
10.13.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Corporation Information
10.13.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation MRI Pulse Oximeters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation MRI Pulse Oximeters Products Offered
10.13.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 MRI Pulse Oximeters Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 MRI Pulse Oximeters Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 MRI Pulse Oximeters Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 MRI Pulse Oximeters Distributors
12.3 MRI Pulse Oximeters Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
