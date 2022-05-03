Mountain Bike Suspension Market Size| Outlook| Share| Demand| Manufacturers And Forecast To 2028| Fox Factory, SRAM, SR Suntour

Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 3282.7 Million By 2027, From US$ 2086 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 7.9% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Mountain Bike Suspension market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Bicycle suspension is the system, used to suspend the rider and bicycle in order to insulate them from the roughness of the terrain. Bicycle suspension is used primarily on mountain bikes, but is also common on hybrid bicycles. This report mainly studies Mountain Bike Suspension market. Global Mountain Bike Suspension key players includes Fox Factory, SRAM, SR Suntour, RST (DaKen Industry), Yodogawa, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Front Suspension is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hard Tail Mountain Bike, followed by Soft Tail Mountain Bike. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market The global Mountain Bike Suspension market size is projected to reach US$ 3282.7 million by 2027, from US$ 2086 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Mountain Bike Suspension market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Mountain Bike Suspension market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Research Report: Fox Factory, SRAM, SR Suntour, RST (DaKen Industry), X Fusion Shox, Ohlins, Hayes Performance Systems, DT Swiss, MRP Bike, Trinx, Formula, Magura, Bos Suspensions, Cane Creek Cycling Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market by Type: Front Suspension, Rear Suspension Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market by Application: Hard Tail Mountain Bike, Soft Tail Mountain Bike The Mountain Bike Suspension market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Mountain Bike Suspension market. In this chapter of the Mountain Bike Suspension report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Mountain Bike Suspension report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Mountain Bike Suspension market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Mountain Bike Suspension market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Mountain Bike Suspension market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Mountain Bike Suspension market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Mountain Bike Suspension market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Mountain Bike Suspension Market Overview

1.1 Mountain Bike Suspension Product Overview

1.2 Mountain Bike Suspension Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Front Suspension

1.2.2 Rear Suspension

1.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mountain Bike Suspension Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mountain Bike Suspension Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mountain Bike Suspension Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mountain Bike Suspension Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mountain Bike Suspension Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mountain Bike Suspension Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mountain Bike Suspension Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mountain Bike Suspension as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mountain Bike Suspension Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mountain Bike Suspension Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Mountain Bike Suspension Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Mountain Bike Suspension by Application

4.1 Mountain Bike Suspension Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hard Tail Mountain Bike

4.1.2 Soft Tail Mountain Bike

4.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Suspension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Mountain Bike Suspension by Country

5.1 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension by Country

6.1 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension by Country

8.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Suspension Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mountain Bike Suspension Business

10.1 Fox Factory

10.1.1 Fox Factory Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fox Factory Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Fox Factory Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Fox Factory Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.1.5 Fox Factory Recent Development

10.2 SRAM

10.2.1 SRAM Corporation Information

10.2.2 SRAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SRAM Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SRAM Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.2.5 SRAM Recent Development

10.3 SR Suntour

10.3.1 SR Suntour Corporation Information

10.3.2 SR Suntour Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SR Suntour Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SR Suntour Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.3.5 SR Suntour Recent Development

10.4 RST (DaKen Industry)

10.4.1 RST (DaKen Industry) Corporation Information

10.4.2 RST (DaKen Industry) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 RST (DaKen Industry) Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 RST (DaKen Industry) Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.4.5 RST (DaKen Industry) Recent Development

10.5 X Fusion Shox

10.5.1 X Fusion Shox Corporation Information

10.5.2 X Fusion Shox Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 X Fusion Shox Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 X Fusion Shox Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.5.5 X Fusion Shox Recent Development

10.6 Ohlins

10.6.1 Ohlins Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ohlins Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ohlins Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ohlins Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.6.5 Ohlins Recent Development

10.7 Hayes Performance Systems

10.7.1 Hayes Performance Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hayes Performance Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hayes Performance Systems Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hayes Performance Systems Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.7.5 Hayes Performance Systems Recent Development

10.8 DT Swiss

10.8.1 DT Swiss Corporation Information

10.8.2 DT Swiss Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 DT Swiss Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 DT Swiss Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.8.5 DT Swiss Recent Development

10.9 MRP Bike

10.9.1 MRP Bike Corporation Information

10.9.2 MRP Bike Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 MRP Bike Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 MRP Bike Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.9.5 MRP Bike Recent Development

10.10 Trinx

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mountain Bike Suspension Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Trinx Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Trinx Recent Development

10.11 Formula

10.11.1 Formula Corporation Information

10.11.2 Formula Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Formula Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Formula Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.11.5 Formula Recent Development

10.12 Magura

10.12.1 Magura Corporation Information

10.12.2 Magura Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Magura Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Magura Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.12.5 Magura Recent Development

10.13 Bos Suspensions

10.13.1 Bos Suspensions Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bos Suspensions Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bos Suspensions Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bos Suspensions Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.13.5 Bos Suspensions Recent Development

10.14 Cane Creek Cycling

10.14.1 Cane Creek Cycling Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cane Creek Cycling Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Cane Creek Cycling Mountain Bike Suspension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Cane Creek Cycling Mountain Bike Suspension Products Offered

10.14.5 Cane Creek Cycling Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mountain Bike Suspension Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mountain Bike Suspension Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mountain Bike Suspension Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mountain Bike Suspension Distributors

12.3 Mountain Bike Suspension Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

