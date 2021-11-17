Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027| Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Mountain Bike Helmet market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Mountain Bike Helmet market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3102281/global-mountain-bike-helmet-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Mountain Bike Helmet market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Research Report: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ

Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market by Type: Spring Type, Rotating Disc Type, Tweezer Type, Others

Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market by Application: Commuter and Recreation, Sport Games

The global Mountain Bike Helmet market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Mountain Bike Helmet report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Mountain Bike Helmet research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3102281/global-mountain-bike-helmet-market

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?

2. What will be the size of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?

Table of Contents

1 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Product Overview

1.2 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adult Helmet

1.2.2 Child Helmet

1.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mountain Bike Helmet Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mountain Bike Helmet Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mountain Bike Helmet Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mountain Bike Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mountain Bike Helmet Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mountain Bike Helmet as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mountain Bike Helmet Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mountain Bike Helmet Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Mountain Bike Helmet Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Mountain Bike Helmet by Application

4.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commuter and Recreation

4.1.2 Sport Games

4.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Mountain Bike Helmet by Country

5.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet by Country

6.1 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet by Country

8.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mountain Bike Helmet Business

10.1 Vista Outdoor

10.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Vista Outdoor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Vista Outdoor Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Vista Outdoor Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development

10.2 Dorel

10.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dorel Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Vista Outdoor Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.2.5 Dorel Recent Development

10.3 Giant

10.3.1 Giant Corporation Information

10.3.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Giant Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Giant Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.3.5 Giant Recent Development

10.4 Trek Bicycle

10.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trek Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Trek Bicycle Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Trek Bicycle Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development

10.5 KASK

10.5.1 KASK Corporation Information

10.5.2 KASK Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KASK Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KASK Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.5.5 KASK Recent Development

10.6 Mavic

10.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mavic Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mavic Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.6.5 Mavic Recent Development

10.7 Merida

10.7.1 Merida Corporation Information

10.7.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Merida Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Merida Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.7.5 Merida Recent Development

10.8 Specialized

10.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information

10.8.2 Specialized Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Specialized Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Specialized Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.8.5 Specialized Recent Development

10.9 Uvex

10.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Uvex Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Uvex Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.9.5 Uvex Recent Development

10.10 Scott Sports

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mountain Bike Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Scott Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

10.11 OGK KABUTO

10.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information

10.11.2 OGK KABUTO Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 OGK KABUTO Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 OGK KABUTO Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development

10.12 MET

10.12.1 MET Corporation Information

10.12.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 MET Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 MET Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.12.5 MET Recent Development

10.13 ABUS

10.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information

10.13.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ABUS Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ABUS Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.13.5 ABUS Recent Development

10.14 POC

10.14.1 POC Corporation Information

10.14.2 POC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 POC Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 POC Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.14.5 POC Recent Development

10.15 Urge

10.15.1 Urge Corporation Information

10.15.2 Urge Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Urge Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Urge Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.15.5 Urge Recent Development

10.16 Lazer

10.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lazer Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Lazer Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Lazer Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.16.5 Lazer Recent Development

10.17 Louis Garneau

10.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information

10.17.2 Louis Garneau Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Louis Garneau Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Louis Garneau Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development

10.18 Strategic Sports

10.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information

10.18.2 Strategic Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Strategic Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Strategic Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development

10.19 LAS helmets

10.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information

10.19.2 LAS helmets Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 LAS helmets Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 LAS helmets Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Development

10.20 Fox Racing

10.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information

10.20.2 Fox Racing Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Fox Racing Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Fox Racing Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Development

10.21 Limar

10.21.1 Limar Corporation Information

10.21.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Limar Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Limar Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.21.5 Limar Recent Development

10.22 Orbea

10.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information

10.22.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Orbea Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Orbea Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.22.5 Orbea Recent Development

10.23 Rudy Project

10.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

10.23.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Rudy Project Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Rudy Project Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

10.24 Moon Helmet

10.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information

10.24.2 Moon Helmet Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Moon Helmet Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Moon Helmet Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development

10.25 SenHai Sports Goods

10.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information

10.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development

10.26 Shenghong Sports

10.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information

10.26.2 Shenghong Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Shenghong Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Shenghong Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development

10.27 GUB

10.27.1 GUB Corporation Information

10.27.2 GUB Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 GUB Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 GUB Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.27.5 GUB Recent Development

10.28 One Industries

10.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information

10.28.2 One Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 One Industries Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 One Industries Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.28.5 One Industries Recent Development

10.29 HardnutZ

10.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information

10.29.2 HardnutZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 HardnutZ Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 HardnutZ Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered

10.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mountain Bike Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mountain Bike Helmet Distributors

12.3 Mountain Bike Helmet Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.