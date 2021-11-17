Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027| Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Mountain Bike Helmet market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Mountain Bike Helmet market.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3102281/global-mountain-bike-helmet-market
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Mountain Bike Helmet market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Research Report: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ
Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market by Type: Spring Type, Rotating Disc Type, Tweezer Type, Others
Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market by Application: Commuter and Recreation, Sport Games
The global Mountain Bike Helmet market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Mountain Bike Helmet report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Mountain Bike Helmet research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3102281/global-mountain-bike-helmet-market
Questions Answered by the Report:
1. Which are the dominant players of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?
2. What will be the size of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market in the coming years?
3. Which segment will lead the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?
4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?
6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Mountain Bike Helmet market?
Table of Contents
1 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Overview
1.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Product Overview
1.2 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Adult Helmet
1.2.2 Child Helmet
1.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Mountain Bike Helmet Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Mountain Bike Helmet Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Mountain Bike Helmet Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mountain Bike Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mountain Bike Helmet Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mountain Bike Helmet as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mountain Bike Helmet Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Mountain Bike Helmet Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Mountain Bike Helmet Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Mountain Bike Helmet by Application
4.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commuter and Recreation
4.1.2 Sport Games
4.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Mountain Bike Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Mountain Bike Helmet by Country
5.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet by Country
6.1 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet by Country
8.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mountain Bike Helmet Business
10.1 Vista Outdoor
10.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information
10.1.2 Vista Outdoor Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Vista Outdoor Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Vista Outdoor Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development
10.2 Dorel
10.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information
10.2.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Dorel Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Vista Outdoor Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.2.5 Dorel Recent Development
10.3 Giant
10.3.1 Giant Corporation Information
10.3.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Giant Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Giant Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.3.5 Giant Recent Development
10.4 Trek Bicycle
10.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information
10.4.2 Trek Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Trek Bicycle Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Trek Bicycle Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development
10.5 KASK
10.5.1 KASK Corporation Information
10.5.2 KASK Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 KASK Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 KASK Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.5.5 KASK Recent Development
10.6 Mavic
10.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Mavic Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Mavic Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.6.5 Mavic Recent Development
10.7 Merida
10.7.1 Merida Corporation Information
10.7.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Merida Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Merida Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.7.5 Merida Recent Development
10.8 Specialized
10.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information
10.8.2 Specialized Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Specialized Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Specialized Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.8.5 Specialized Recent Development
10.9 Uvex
10.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information
10.9.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Uvex Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Uvex Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.9.5 Uvex Recent Development
10.10 Scott Sports
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Mountain Bike Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Scott Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Development
10.11 OGK KABUTO
10.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information
10.11.2 OGK KABUTO Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 OGK KABUTO Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 OGK KABUTO Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development
10.12 MET
10.12.1 MET Corporation Information
10.12.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 MET Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 MET Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.12.5 MET Recent Development
10.13 ABUS
10.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information
10.13.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 ABUS Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 ABUS Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.13.5 ABUS Recent Development
10.14 POC
10.14.1 POC Corporation Information
10.14.2 POC Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 POC Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 POC Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.14.5 POC Recent Development
10.15 Urge
10.15.1 Urge Corporation Information
10.15.2 Urge Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Urge Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Urge Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.15.5 Urge Recent Development
10.16 Lazer
10.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lazer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Lazer Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Lazer Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.16.5 Lazer Recent Development
10.17 Louis Garneau
10.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information
10.17.2 Louis Garneau Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Louis Garneau Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Louis Garneau Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development
10.18 Strategic Sports
10.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information
10.18.2 Strategic Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Strategic Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Strategic Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development
10.19 LAS helmets
10.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information
10.19.2 LAS helmets Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 LAS helmets Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 LAS helmets Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Development
10.20 Fox Racing
10.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information
10.20.2 Fox Racing Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Fox Racing Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Fox Racing Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Development
10.21 Limar
10.21.1 Limar Corporation Information
10.21.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Limar Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Limar Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.21.5 Limar Recent Development
10.22 Orbea
10.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information
10.22.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Orbea Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Orbea Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.22.5 Orbea Recent Development
10.23 Rudy Project
10.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information
10.23.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Rudy Project Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Rudy Project Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Development
10.24 Moon Helmet
10.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information
10.24.2 Moon Helmet Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Moon Helmet Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Moon Helmet Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development
10.25 SenHai Sports Goods
10.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information
10.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development
10.26 Shenghong Sports
10.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information
10.26.2 Shenghong Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Shenghong Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Shenghong Sports Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development
10.27 GUB
10.27.1 GUB Corporation Information
10.27.2 GUB Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 GUB Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 GUB Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.27.5 GUB Recent Development
10.28 One Industries
10.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information
10.28.2 One Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 One Industries Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 One Industries Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.28.5 One Industries Recent Development
10.29 HardnutZ
10.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information
10.29.2 HardnutZ Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 HardnutZ Mountain Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 HardnutZ Mountain Bike Helmet Products Offered
10.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Mountain Bike Helmet Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Mountain Bike Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Mountain Bike Helmet Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Mountain Bike Helmet Distributors
12.3 Mountain Bike Helmet Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.