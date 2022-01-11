Mountain Bike Components Market Size 2022, End-User Segment To Showcase Significant Growth Up To 2028 | SRAM, KMC Group, Shimano Inc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Mountain Bike Components Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mountain Bike Components report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mountain Bike Components market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mountain Bike Components market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mountain Bike Components market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mountain Bike Components market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mountain Bike Components market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SRAM, KMC Group, Shimano Inc, Giant Manufacturing, Campagnolo, Atlas Cycles, Hayes Bicycle Group, Dorel, Industries, Tektro Technology Corporation, Merida Industry

Market Segmentation by Product:

Frames

Saddles

Rims

Brakes

Pedals



Market Segmentation by Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket



The Mountain Bike Components Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mountain Bike Components market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mountain Bike Components market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Mountain Bike Components Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mountain Bike Components

1.2 Mountain Bike Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Frames

1.2.3 Saddles

1.2.4 Rims

1.2.5 Brakes

1.2.6 Pedals

1.3 Mountain Bike Components Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Mountain Bike Components Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Mountain Bike Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Mountain Bike Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Mountain Bike Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Mountain Bike Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Mountain Bike Components Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Mountain Bike Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mountain Bike Components Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Mountain Bike Components Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mountain Bike Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mountain Bike Components Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Mountain Bike Components Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Mountain Bike Components Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Mountain Bike Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Mountain Bike Components Production

3.4.1 North America Mountain Bike Components Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Mountain Bike Components Production

3.5.1 Europe Mountain Bike Components Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Mountain Bike Components Production

3.6.1 China Mountain Bike Components Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Mountain Bike Components Production

3.7.1 Japan Mountain Bike Components Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Mountain Bike Components Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mountain Bike Components Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mountain Bike Components Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mountain Bike Components Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mountain Bike Components Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Components Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Mountain Bike Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Mountain Bike Components Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Mountain Bike Components Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Mountain Bike Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Mountain Bike Components Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SRAM

7.1.1 SRAM Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.1.2 SRAM Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SRAM Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SRAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SRAM Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KMC Group

7.2.1 KMC Group Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.2.2 KMC Group Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KMC Group Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 KMC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KMC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Shimano Inc

7.3.1 Shimano Inc Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shimano Inc Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Shimano Inc Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shimano Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Shimano Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Giant Manufacturing

7.4.1 Giant Manufacturing Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.4.2 Giant Manufacturing Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Giant Manufacturing Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Giant Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Giant Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Campagnolo

7.5.1 Campagnolo Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.5.2 Campagnolo Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Campagnolo Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Campagnolo Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Campagnolo Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Atlas Cycles

7.6.1 Atlas Cycles Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.6.2 Atlas Cycles Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Atlas Cycles Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Atlas Cycles Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Atlas Cycles Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hayes Bicycle Group

7.7.1 Hayes Bicycle Group Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hayes Bicycle Group Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hayes Bicycle Group Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hayes Bicycle Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hayes Bicycle Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dorel

7.8.1 Dorel Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dorel Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dorel Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dorel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dorel Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Industries

7.9.1 Industries Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.9.2 Industries Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Industries Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tektro Technology Corporation

7.10.1 Tektro Technology Corporation Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tektro Technology Corporation Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tektro Technology Corporation Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tektro Technology Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tektro Technology Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Merida Industry

7.11.1 Merida Industry Mountain Bike Components Corporation Information

7.11.2 Merida Industry Mountain Bike Components Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Merida Industry Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Merida Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Merida Industry Recent Developments/Updates

8 Mountain Bike Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mountain Bike Components Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mountain Bike Components

8.4 Mountain Bike Components Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mountain Bike Components Distributors List

9.3 Mountain Bike Components Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Mountain Bike Components Industry Trends

10.2 Mountain Bike Components Market Drivers

10.3 Mountain Bike Components Market Challenges

10.4 Mountain Bike Components Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mountain Bike Components by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Mountain Bike Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Mountain Bike Components

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mountain Bike Components by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mountain Bike Components by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mountain Bike Components by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mountain Bike Components by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mountain Bike Components by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mountain Bike Components by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mountain Bike Components by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mountain Bike Components by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mountain Bike Components by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mountain Bike Components by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mountain Bike Components by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

