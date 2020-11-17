Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Hitachi, Schubert & Salzer, Honeywell, Hansen Technologies

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Motorized Flow Control Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Motorized Flow Control Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Research Report: Hitachi, Schubert & Salzer, Honeywell, Hansen Technologies, Parker Hannifin, Rotork, Marsh Automation, Avcon Controls, Flowserve, A.u.K. Muller GmbH, BI-TORQ Valve Automation, Belimo, Danfoss, Cair Euromatic Automation, Pentair, Emerson Electric

Types: Two-way Motorized Control Valves

Three-way Motorized Control Valves

Other



Applications: Oil Industry

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Other



The Motorized Flow Control Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Motorized Flow Control Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Motorized Flow Control Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Motorized Flow Control Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Motorized Flow Control Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Two-way Motorized Control Valves

1.4.3 Three-way Motorized Control Valves

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil Industry

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Motorized Flow Control Valves Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Motorized Flow Control Valves Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Motorized Flow Control Valves Production by Regions

4.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Motorized Flow Control Valves Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Motorized Flow Control Valves Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Motorized Flow Control Valves Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Motorized Flow Control Valves Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Motorized Flow Control Valves Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Motorized Flow Control Valves Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Motorized Flow Control Valves Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Motorized Flow Control Valves Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Motorized Flow Control Valves Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Hitachi

8.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hitachi Overview

8.1.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.1.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.2 Schubert & Salzer

8.2.1 Schubert & Salzer Corporation Information

8.2.2 Schubert & Salzer Overview

8.2.3 Schubert & Salzer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Schubert & Salzer Product Description

8.2.5 Schubert & Salzer Related Developments

8.3 Honeywell

8.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.3.2 Honeywell Overview

8.3.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.3.5 Honeywell Related Developments

8.4 Hansen Technologies

8.4.1 Hansen Technologies Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hansen Technologies Overview

8.4.3 Hansen Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hansen Technologies Product Description

8.4.5 Hansen Technologies Related Developments

8.5 Parker Hannifin

8.5.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.5.2 Parker Hannifin Overview

8.5.3 Parker Hannifin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Parker Hannifin Product Description

8.5.5 Parker Hannifin Related Developments

8.6 Rotork

8.6.1 Rotork Corporation Information

8.6.2 Rotork Overview

8.6.3 Rotork Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Rotork Product Description

8.6.5 Rotork Related Developments

8.7 Marsh Automation

8.7.1 Marsh Automation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Marsh Automation Overview

8.7.3 Marsh Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Marsh Automation Product Description

8.7.5 Marsh Automation Related Developments

8.8 Avcon Controls

8.8.1 Avcon Controls Corporation Information

8.8.2 Avcon Controls Overview

8.8.3 Avcon Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Avcon Controls Product Description

8.8.5 Avcon Controls Related Developments

8.9 Flowserve

8.9.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

8.9.2 Flowserve Overview

8.9.3 Flowserve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Flowserve Product Description

8.9.5 Flowserve Related Developments

8.10 A.u.K. Muller GmbH

8.10.1 A.u.K. Muller GmbH Corporation Information

8.10.2 A.u.K. Muller GmbH Overview

8.10.3 A.u.K. Muller GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 A.u.K. Muller GmbH Product Description

8.10.5 A.u.K. Muller GmbH Related Developments

8.11 BI-TORQ Valve Automation

8.11.1 BI-TORQ Valve Automation Corporation Information

8.11.2 BI-TORQ Valve Automation Overview

8.11.3 BI-TORQ Valve Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 BI-TORQ Valve Automation Product Description

8.11.5 BI-TORQ Valve Automation Related Developments

8.12 Belimo

8.12.1 Belimo Corporation Information

8.12.2 Belimo Overview

8.12.3 Belimo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Belimo Product Description

8.12.5 Belimo Related Developments

8.13 Danfoss

8.13.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

8.13.2 Danfoss Overview

8.13.3 Danfoss Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Danfoss Product Description

8.13.5 Danfoss Related Developments

8.14 Cair Euromatic Automation

8.14.1 Cair Euromatic Automation Corporation Information

8.14.2 Cair Euromatic Automation Overview

8.14.3 Cair Euromatic Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Cair Euromatic Automation Product Description

8.14.5 Cair Euromatic Automation Related Developments

8.15 Pentair

8.15.1 Pentair Corporation Information

8.15.2 Pentair Overview

8.15.3 Pentair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Pentair Product Description

8.15.5 Pentair Related Developments

8.16 Emerson Electric

8.16.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

8.16.2 Emerson Electric Overview

8.16.3 Emerson Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Emerson Electric Product Description

8.16.5 Emerson Electric Related Developments

9 Motorized Flow Control Valves Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Motorized Flow Control Valves Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Motorized Flow Control Valves Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Motorized Flow Control Valves Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Motorized Flow Control Valves Sales Channels

11.2.2 Motorized Flow Control Valves Distributors

11.3 Motorized Flow Control Valves Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Motorized Flow Control Valves Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Motorized Flow Control Valves Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Motorized Flow Control Valves Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”