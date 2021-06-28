Motorized Control Valves Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027| Emerson, Rotork, Johnson Controls, Samson

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Motorized Control Valves market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Motorized Control Valves industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Motorized Control Valves production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Motorized Control Valves market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Motorized Control Valves market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Motorized Control Valves market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Motorized Control Valves market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Motorized Control Valves Market Research Report: Emerson, Rotork, Johnson Controls, Samson, Flowserve, Belimo, IMI Precision Engineering, Danfoss, Parker, GEMÜ Group, Burkert, Bray International, Honeywell, ARI group, Harold beck, Hora, Schubert & Salzer, Hitachi, RTK, Badger Meter, END-Armaturen GmbH, Heat-Timer Corporation, Tonhe Flow, AEN.TECH, TF Fluid Control Systems, KFM-Regelungstechnik, COVNA Group, Clorius Control, Hansen Technologies, Asured automation, Cair Euromatic Automation, Avcon Controls, Marsh Automation

Global Motorized Control Valves Market Segmentation by Product: Butterfly Valve, Ball Valve, Globe Valve, Others

Global Motorized Control Valves Market Segmentation by Application: HVAC, Oil & Gas, Chemical Engineering, Power, Water, Food and Beverage, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Motorized Control Valves industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Motorized Control Valves industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Motorized Control Valves industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Motorized Control Valves industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Motorized Control Valves market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Motorized Control Valves market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Motorized Control Valves market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Motorized Control Valves market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Motorized Control Valves market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Motorized Control Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Butterfly Valve

1.2.3 Ball Valve

1.2.4 Globe Valve

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 HVAC

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Chemical Engineering

1.3.5 Power

1.3.6 Water

1.3.7 Food and Beverage

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Motorized Control Valves, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Motorized Control Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Motorized Control Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Motorized Control Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Motorized Control Valves Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Motorized Control Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Motorized Control Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Motorized Control Valves Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Motorized Control Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Motorized Control Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Motorized Control Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Motorized Control Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Motorized Control Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Motorized Control Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Motorized Control Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Motorized Control Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Motorized Control Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Motorized Control Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Motorized Control Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Motorized Control Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Motorized Control Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Motorized Control Valves Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Motorized Control Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Motorized Control Valves Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Motorized Control Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Motorized Control Valves Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Motorized Control Valves Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Motorized Control Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Motorized Control Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Motorized Control Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Motorized Control Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Motorized Control Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Motorized Control Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Motorized Control Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Motorized Control Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Motorized Control Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Motorized Control Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Motorized Control Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Motorized Control Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Motorized Control Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Motorized Control Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Motorized Control Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Motorized Control Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Motorized Control Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Motorized Control Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Motorized Control Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Control Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Motorized Control Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Control Valves Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Motorized Control Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Motorized Control Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Motorized Control Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Motorized Control Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Motorized Control Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Motorized Control Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Motorized Control Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Motorized Control Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Motorized Control Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Motorized Control Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emerson

12.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Emerson Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerson Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.2 Rotork

12.2.1 Rotork Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rotork Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rotork Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rotork Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 Rotork Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Controls

12.3.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johnson Controls Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johnson Controls Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.4 Samson

12.4.1 Samson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samson Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Samson Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samson Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 Samson Recent Development

12.5 Flowserve

12.5.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.5.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Flowserve Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Flowserve Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 Flowserve Recent Development

12.6 Belimo

12.6.1 Belimo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Belimo Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Belimo Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Belimo Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 Belimo Recent Development

12.7 IMI Precision Engineering

12.7.1 IMI Precision Engineering Corporation Information

12.7.2 IMI Precision Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IMI Precision Engineering Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 IMI Precision Engineering Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.7.5 IMI Precision Engineering Recent Development

12.8 Danfoss

12.8.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.8.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Danfoss Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Danfoss Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.8.5 Danfoss Recent Development

12.9 Parker

12.9.1 Parker Corporation Information

12.9.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Parker Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Parker Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.9.5 Parker Recent Development

12.10 GEMÜ Group

12.10.1 GEMÜ Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 GEMÜ Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 GEMÜ Group Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GEMÜ Group Motorized Control Valves Products Offered

12.10.5 GEMÜ Group Recent Development

12.12 Bray International

12.12.1 Bray International Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bray International Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Bray International Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Bray International Products Offered

12.12.5 Bray International Recent Development

12.13 Honeywell

12.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.13.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Honeywell Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Honeywell Products Offered

12.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.14 ARI group

12.14.1 ARI group Corporation Information

12.14.2 ARI group Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ARI group Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ARI group Products Offered

12.14.5 ARI group Recent Development

12.15 Harold beck

12.15.1 Harold beck Corporation Information

12.15.2 Harold beck Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Harold beck Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Harold beck Products Offered

12.15.5 Harold beck Recent Development

12.16 Hora

12.16.1 Hora Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hora Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Hora Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hora Products Offered

12.16.5 Hora Recent Development

12.17 Schubert & Salzer

12.17.1 Schubert & Salzer Corporation Information

12.17.2 Schubert & Salzer Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Schubert & Salzer Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Schubert & Salzer Products Offered

12.17.5 Schubert & Salzer Recent Development

12.18 Hitachi

12.18.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Hitachi Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hitachi Products Offered

12.18.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.19 RTK

12.19.1 RTK Corporation Information

12.19.2 RTK Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 RTK Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 RTK Products Offered

12.19.5 RTK Recent Development

12.20 Badger Meter

12.20.1 Badger Meter Corporation Information

12.20.2 Badger Meter Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Badger Meter Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Badger Meter Products Offered

12.20.5 Badger Meter Recent Development

12.21 END-Armaturen GmbH

12.21.1 END-Armaturen GmbH Corporation Information

12.21.2 END-Armaturen GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 END-Armaturen GmbH Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 END-Armaturen GmbH Products Offered

12.21.5 END-Armaturen GmbH Recent Development

12.22 Heat-Timer Corporation

12.22.1 Heat-Timer Corporation Corporation Information

12.22.2 Heat-Timer Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Heat-Timer Corporation Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Heat-Timer Corporation Products Offered

12.22.5 Heat-Timer Corporation Recent Development

12.23 Tonhe Flow

12.23.1 Tonhe Flow Corporation Information

12.23.2 Tonhe Flow Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Tonhe Flow Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Tonhe Flow Products Offered

12.23.5 Tonhe Flow Recent Development

12.24 AEN.TECH

12.24.1 AEN.TECH Corporation Information

12.24.2 AEN.TECH Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 AEN.TECH Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 AEN.TECH Products Offered

12.24.5 AEN.TECH Recent Development

12.25 TF Fluid Control Systems

12.25.1 TF Fluid Control Systems Corporation Information

12.25.2 TF Fluid Control Systems Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 TF Fluid Control Systems Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 TF Fluid Control Systems Products Offered

12.25.5 TF Fluid Control Systems Recent Development

12.26 KFM-Regelungstechnik

12.26.1 KFM-Regelungstechnik Corporation Information

12.26.2 KFM-Regelungstechnik Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 KFM-Regelungstechnik Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 KFM-Regelungstechnik Products Offered

12.26.5 KFM-Regelungstechnik Recent Development

12.27 COVNA Group

12.27.1 COVNA Group Corporation Information

12.27.2 COVNA Group Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 COVNA Group Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 COVNA Group Products Offered

12.27.5 COVNA Group Recent Development

12.28 Clorius Control

12.28.1 Clorius Control Corporation Information

12.28.2 Clorius Control Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Clorius Control Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Clorius Control Products Offered

12.28.5 Clorius Control Recent Development

12.29 Hansen Technologies

12.29.1 Hansen Technologies Corporation Information

12.29.2 Hansen Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Hansen Technologies Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Hansen Technologies Products Offered

12.29.5 Hansen Technologies Recent Development

12.30 Asured automation

12.30.1 Asured automation Corporation Information

12.30.2 Asured automation Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Asured automation Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Asured automation Products Offered

12.30.5 Asured automation Recent Development

12.31 Cair Euromatic Automation

12.31.1 Cair Euromatic Automation Corporation Information

12.31.2 Cair Euromatic Automation Description and Business Overview

12.31.3 Cair Euromatic Automation Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.31.4 Cair Euromatic Automation Products Offered

12.31.5 Cair Euromatic Automation Recent Development

12.32 Avcon Controls

12.32.1 Avcon Controls Corporation Information

12.32.2 Avcon Controls Description and Business Overview

12.32.3 Avcon Controls Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.32.4 Avcon Controls Products Offered

12.32.5 Avcon Controls Recent Development

12.33 Marsh Automation

12.33.1 Marsh Automation Corporation Information

12.33.2 Marsh Automation Description and Business Overview

12.33.3 Marsh Automation Motorized Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.33.4 Marsh Automation Products Offered

12.33.5 Marsh Automation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Motorized Control Valves Industry Trends

13.2 Motorized Control Valves Market Drivers

13.3 Motorized Control Valves Market Challenges

13.4 Motorized Control Valves Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Motorized Control Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

