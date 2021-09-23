Motor Enclosures Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Rittal, Schneider, Pentair

The global Motor Enclosures market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Motor Enclosures market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Motor Enclosures market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Motor Enclosures market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Motor Enclosures Market Research Report: Rittal, Schneider, Pentair, ABB, Hubbel, Eaton, Fibox Enclosures, GE, Emerson, Eldon, Nitto Kogyo, ENSTO, Siemens, Legrand, Adalet, Allied Moulded Products, BOXCO, Bison ProFab

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Motor Enclosures industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Motor Enclosuresmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Motor Enclosures industry.

Global Motor Enclosures Market Segment By Type:

Open Drip Proof, Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled, Totally Enclosed Non-Ventilated (TENV), Explosion Proof (XP), Totally Enclosed Air Over (TEAO)

Global Motor Enclosures Market Segment By Application:

Commercial & Industrial, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Motor Enclosures Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Motor Enclosures market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Motor Enclosures industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Motor Enclosures market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Motor Enclosures market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Motor Enclosures market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Motor Enclosures Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Motor Enclosures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Open Drip Proof

1.2.3 Totally Enclosed Fan Cooled

1.2.4 Totally Enclosed Non-Ventilated (TENV)

1.2.5 Explosion Proof (XP)

1.2.6 Totally Enclosed Air Over (TEAO)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Motor Enclosures Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial & Industrial

1.3.3 Energy & Power

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Motor Enclosures Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Motor Enclosures Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Motor Enclosures, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Motor Enclosures Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Motor Enclosures Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Motor Enclosures Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Motor Enclosures Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Motor Enclosures Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Motor Enclosures Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Motor Enclosures Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Motor Enclosures Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Motor Enclosures Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Motor Enclosures Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Motor Enclosures Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Motor Enclosures Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Motor Enclosures Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Motor Enclosures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Motor Enclosures Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Motor Enclosures Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Motor Enclosures Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Motor Enclosures Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Motor Enclosures Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Motor Enclosures Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Motor Enclosures Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Motor Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Motor Enclosures Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Motor Enclosures Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Motor Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Motor Enclosures Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Motor Enclosures Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Motor Enclosures Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Motor Enclosures Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Motor Enclosures Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Motor Enclosures Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Motor Enclosures Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Motor Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Motor Enclosures Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Motor Enclosures Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Motor Enclosures Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Motor Enclosures Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Motor Enclosures Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Motor Enclosures Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Motor Enclosures Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Motor Enclosures Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Motor Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Motor Enclosures Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Motor Enclosures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Motor Enclosures Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Motor Enclosures Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Motor Enclosures Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Motor Enclosures Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Motor Enclosures Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Motor Enclosures Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Motor Enclosures Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Motor Enclosures Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Motor Enclosures Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Motor Enclosures Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Motor Enclosures Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Motor Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Motor Enclosures Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Motor Enclosures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Motor Enclosures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Motor Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Motor Enclosures Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Motor Enclosures Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Motor Enclosures Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Motor Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Motor Enclosures Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Motor Enclosures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Motor Enclosures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Motor Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Motor Enclosures Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Motor Enclosures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Motor Enclosures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Motor Enclosures Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Motor Enclosures Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Motor Enclosures Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Motor Enclosures Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Rittal

12.1.1 Rittal Corporation Information

12.1.2 Rittal Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Rittal Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Rittal Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.1.5 Rittal Recent Development

12.2 Schneider

12.2.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.2.5 Schneider Recent Development

12.3 Pentair

12.3.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pentair Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Pentair Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.3.5 Pentair Recent Development

12.4 ABB

12.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ABB Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ABB Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.4.5 ABB Recent Development

12.5 Hubbel

12.5.1 Hubbel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hubbel Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hubbel Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hubbel Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.5.5 Hubbel Recent Development

12.6 Eaton

12.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Eaton Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Eaton Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.7 Fibox Enclosures

12.7.1 Fibox Enclosures Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fibox Enclosures Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fibox Enclosures Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fibox Enclosures Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.7.5 Fibox Enclosures Recent Development

12.8 GE

12.8.1 GE Corporation Information

12.8.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GE Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GE Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.8.5 GE Recent Development

12.9 Emerson

12.9.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.9.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Emerson Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Emerson Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.9.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.10 Eldon

12.10.1 Eldon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eldon Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eldon Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Eldon Motor Enclosures Products Offered

12.10.5 Eldon Recent Development

12.12 ENSTO

12.12.1 ENSTO Corporation Information

12.12.2 ENSTO Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ENSTO Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ENSTO Products Offered

12.12.5 ENSTO Recent Development

12.13 Siemens

12.13.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.13.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Siemens Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Siemens Products Offered

12.13.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.14 Legrand

12.14.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.14.2 Legrand Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Legrand Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Legrand Products Offered

12.14.5 Legrand Recent Development

12.15 Adalet

12.15.1 Adalet Corporation Information

12.15.2 Adalet Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Adalet Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Adalet Products Offered

12.15.5 Adalet Recent Development

12.16 Allied Moulded Products

12.16.1 Allied Moulded Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 Allied Moulded Products Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Allied Moulded Products Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Allied Moulded Products Products Offered

12.16.5 Allied Moulded Products Recent Development

12.17 BOXCO

12.17.1 BOXCO Corporation Information

12.17.2 BOXCO Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 BOXCO Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 BOXCO Products Offered

12.17.5 BOXCO Recent Development

12.18 Bison ProFab

12.18.1 Bison ProFab Corporation Information

12.18.2 Bison ProFab Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Bison ProFab Motor Enclosures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Bison ProFab Products Offered

12.18.5 Bison ProFab Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Motor Enclosures Industry Trends

13.2 Motor Enclosures Market Drivers

13.3 Motor Enclosures Market Challenges

13.4 Motor Enclosures Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Motor Enclosures Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

