Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends and Future Prospects 2027 | Delphi, Bosch, Denso

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market.

The research report on the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Leading Players

Continental, Delphi, Bosch, Denso, Sevcon, Siemens, Texas Instruments, Toyota Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, BYD, AMC, Fuji Electric, Hitachi Automotive, Air International Thermal Systems, Metric Mind

Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Segmentation by Product



DC Motor Drive System

AC Induction Motor Drive System

Other

Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Segmentation by Application

Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in-hybrid Electric Vehicle

Pure EV

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market?

How will the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 DC Motor Drive System

1.4.3 AC Induction Motor Drive System

1.4.4 Other 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.5.3 Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.5.4 Plug-in-hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.5.5 Pure EV 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Continental

12.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Continental Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental Recent Development 12.2 Delphi

12.2.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Delphi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Delphi Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.2.5 Delphi Recent Development 12.3 Bosch

12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bosch Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development 12.4 Denso

12.4.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.4.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Denso Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.4.5 Denso Recent Development 12.5 Sevcon

12.5.1 Sevcon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sevcon Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sevcon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sevcon Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.5.5 Sevcon Recent Development 12.6 Siemens

12.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.6.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Siemens Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.6.5 Siemens Recent Development 12.7 Texas Instruments

12.7.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.7.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Texas Instruments Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.7.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development 12.8 Toyota Industries

12.8.1 Toyota Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toyota Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Toyota Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Toyota Industries Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.8.5 Toyota Industries Recent Development 12.9 Mitsubishi Electric

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development 12.10 BYD

12.10.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.10.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 BYD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 BYD Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.10.5 BYD Recent Development 12.11 Continental

12.11.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.11.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Continental Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Products Offered

12.11.5 Continental Recent Development 12.12 Fuji Electric

12.12.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Fuji Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Fuji Electric Products Offered

12.12.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development 12.13 Hitachi Automotive

12.13.1 Hitachi Automotive Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hitachi Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hitachi Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Hitachi Automotive Products Offered

12.13.5 Hitachi Automotive Recent Development 12.14 Air International Thermal Systems

12.14.1 Air International Thermal Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 Air International Thermal Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Air International Thermal Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Air International Thermal Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 Air International Thermal Systems Recent Development 12.15 Metric Mind

12.15.1 Metric Mind Corporation Information

12.15.2 Metric Mind Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Metric Mind Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Metric Mind Products Offered

12.15.5 Metric Mind Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Motor Controller for New Energy Vehicle Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

