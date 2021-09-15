Motion Preservation Devices Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027| Aurora Spine, B. Braun Melsungen, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to formulate this report. The analysis has been derived using historic and forecast. The global Motion Preservation Devices market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The Motion Preservation Devices report includes in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

Competitive landscape of a market explains strategies incorporated by key players of the Motion Preservation Devices market. Key developments and shift in management in the recent years by players has been explained through company profiling. This helps readers to understand the trends that will accelerate the growth of Motion Preservation Devices market. It also includes investment strategies, marketing strategies, and product development plans adopted by major players of the Motion Preservation Devices market. The market forecast will help readers make better investments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Research Report: Aurora Spine, B. Braun Melsungen, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Globus Medical, HPI Implants, Paradigm Spine, RTI Surgical, Raymedica, Spinal Kinetics, Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Artificial Disc Replacement Device, Annulus Repair Devices, Nucleus Disc Prosthesis Devices

Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals, Home Care

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Motion Preservation Devices market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Motion Preservation Devices market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Motion Preservation Devices market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Table od Content

1 Motion Preservation Devices Market Overview

1.1 Motion Preservation Devices Product Overview

1.2 Motion Preservation Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dynamic Stabilization Devices

1.2.2 Artificial Disc Replacement Device

1.2.3 Annulus Repair Devices

1.2.4 Nucleus Disc Prosthesis Devices

1.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Motion Preservation Devices Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Motion Preservation Devices Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Motion Preservation Devices Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Motion Preservation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Motion Preservation Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motion Preservation Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Motion Preservation Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Motion Preservation Devices as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Motion Preservation Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Motion Preservation Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Motion Preservation Devices Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Motion Preservation Devices by Application

4.1 Motion Preservation Devices Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Home Care

4.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Motion Preservation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Motion Preservation Devices by Country

5.1 North America Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Motion Preservation Devices by Country

6.1 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices by Country

8.1 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Motion Preservation Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motion Preservation Devices Business

10.1 Aurora Spine

10.1.1 Aurora Spine Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aurora Spine Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aurora Spine Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aurora Spine Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Aurora Spine Recent Development

10.2 B. Braun Melsungen

10.2.1 B. Braun Melsungen Corporation Information

10.2.2 B. Braun Melsungen Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 B. Braun Melsungen Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aurora Spine Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 B. Braun Melsungen Recent Development

10.3 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

10.3.1 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Recent Development

10.4 Globus Medical

10.4.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Globus Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Globus Medical Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Globus Medical Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

10.5 HPI Implants

10.5.1 HPI Implants Corporation Information

10.5.2 HPI Implants Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 HPI Implants Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 HPI Implants Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 HPI Implants Recent Development

10.6 Paradigm Spine

10.6.1 Paradigm Spine Corporation Information

10.6.2 Paradigm Spine Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Paradigm Spine Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Paradigm Spine Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Paradigm Spine Recent Development

10.7 RTI Surgical

10.7.1 RTI Surgical Corporation Information

10.7.2 RTI Surgical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 RTI Surgical Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 RTI Surgical Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 RTI Surgical Recent Development

10.8 Raymedica

10.8.1 Raymedica Corporation Information

10.8.2 Raymedica Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Raymedica Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Raymedica Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Raymedica Recent Development

10.9 Spinal Kinetics

10.9.1 Spinal Kinetics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Spinal Kinetics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Spinal Kinetics Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Spinal Kinetics Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Spinal Kinetics Recent Development

10.10 Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Motion Preservation Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

10.11 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

10.11.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Motion Preservation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Motion Preservation Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Motion Preservation Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Motion Preservation Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Motion Preservation Devices Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Motion Preservation Devices Distributors

12.3 Motion Preservation Devices Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

