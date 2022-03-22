Mortar Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2022-2028 | Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Mortar Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mortar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mortar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mortar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mortar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mortar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mortar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (FR), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (IT), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK), Grupo Puma (ES), Tarmac(UK)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wet Mixed Mortar

Dry Mortar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Home Decoration

Others



The Mortar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mortar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mortar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mortar Product Introduction

1.2 Global Mortar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mortar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mortar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Mortar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Mortar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Mortar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Mortar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mortar in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mortar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Mortar Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Mortar Industry Trends

1.5.2 Mortar Market Drivers

1.5.3 Mortar Market Challenges

1.5.4 Mortar Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Mortar Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wet Mixed Mortar

2.1.2 Dry Mortar

2.2 Global Mortar Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Mortar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Mortar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Mortar Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Mortar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Mortar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Mortar Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Construction

3.1.2 Home Decoration

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Mortar Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Mortar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Mortar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Mortar Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Mortar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Mortar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Mortar Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mortar Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mortar Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mortar Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Mortar Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Mortar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mortar Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mortar Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Mortar in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mortar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mortar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Mortar Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Mortar Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mortar Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mortar Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mortar Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mortar Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Mortar Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mortar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mortar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mortar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mortar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mortar Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mortar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mortar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mortar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

7.1.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Products Offered

7.1.5 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Recent Development

7.2 Materis (FR)

7.2.1 Materis (FR) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Materis (FR) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Materis (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Materis (FR) Mortar Products Offered

7.2.5 Materis (FR) Recent Development

7.3 Sika (CH)

7.3.1 Sika (CH) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sika (CH) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sika (CH) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sika (CH) Mortar Products Offered

7.3.5 Sika (CH) Recent Development

7.4 Henkel (FR)

7.4.1 Henkel (FR) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Henkel (FR) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Henkel (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Henkel (FR) Mortar Products Offered

7.4.5 Henkel (FR) Recent Development

7.5 Mapei (IT)

7.5.1 Mapei (IT) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mapei (IT) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mapei (IT) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mapei (IT) Mortar Products Offered

7.5.5 Mapei (IT) Recent Development

7.6 Sto (DE)

7.6.1 Sto (DE) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sto (DE) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sto (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sto (DE) Mortar Products Offered

7.6.5 Sto (DE) Recent Development

7.7 Ardex (DE)

7.7.1 Ardex (DE) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ardex (DE) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ardex (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ardex (DE) Mortar Products Offered

7.7.5 Ardex (DE) Recent Development

7.8 BASF (DE)

7.8.1 BASF (DE) Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF (DE) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BASF (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BASF (DE) Mortar Products Offered

7.8.5 BASF (DE) Recent Development

7.9 Baumit (AT)

7.9.1 Baumit (AT) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Baumit (AT) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Baumit (AT) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Baumit (AT) Mortar Products Offered

7.9.5 Baumit (AT) Recent Development

7.10 Bostik (FR)

7.10.1 Bostik (FR) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bostik (FR) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bostik (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bostik (FR) Mortar Products Offered

7.10.5 Bostik (FR) Recent Development

7.11 Knauf (DE)

7.11.1 Knauf (DE) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Knauf (DE) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Knauf (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Knauf (DE) Mortar Products Offered

7.11.5 Knauf (DE) Recent Development

7.12 CBP (US)

7.12.1 CBP (US) Corporation Information

7.12.2 CBP (US) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CBP (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CBP (US) Products Offered

7.12.5 CBP (US) Recent Development

7.13 Caparol (DE)

7.13.1 Caparol (DE) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Caparol (DE) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Caparol (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Caparol (DE) Products Offered

7.13.5 Caparol (DE) Recent Development

7.14 Cemex (US)

7.14.1 Cemex (US) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cemex (US) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Cemex (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Cemex (US) Products Offered

7.14.5 Cemex (US) Recent Development

7.15 HB Fuller (US)

7.15.1 HB Fuller (US) Corporation Information

7.15.2 HB Fuller (US) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 HB Fuller (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 HB Fuller (US) Products Offered

7.15.5 HB Fuller (US) Recent Development

7.16 Quick-mix (DE)

7.16.1 Quick-mix (DE) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Quick-mix (DE) Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Quick-mix (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Quick-mix (DE) Products Offered

7.16.5 Quick-mix (DE) Recent Development

7.17 Dryvit Systems (US)

7.17.1 Dryvit Systems (US) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dryvit Systems (US) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Dryvit Systems (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Dryvit Systems (US) Products Offered

7.17.5 Dryvit Systems (US) Recent Development

7.18 Hanil Cement (KR)

7.18.1 Hanil Cement (KR) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hanil Cement (KR) Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hanil Cement (KR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hanil Cement (KR) Products Offered

7.18.5 Hanil Cement (KR) Recent Development

7.19 AdePlast (IT)

7.19.1 AdePlast (IT) Corporation Information

7.19.2 AdePlast (IT) Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 AdePlast (IT) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 AdePlast (IT) Products Offered

7.19.5 AdePlast (IT) Recent Development

7.20 Forbo (CH)

7.20.1 Forbo (CH) Corporation Information

7.20.2 Forbo (CH) Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Forbo (CH) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Forbo (CH) Products Offered

7.20.5 Forbo (CH) Recent Development

7.21 CPI Mortars (UK)

7.21.1 CPI Mortars (UK) Corporation Information

7.21.2 CPI Mortars (UK) Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 CPI Mortars (UK) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 CPI Mortars (UK) Products Offered

7.21.5 CPI Mortars (UK) Recent Development

7.22 Grupo Puma (ES)

7.22.1 Grupo Puma (ES) Corporation Information

7.22.2 Grupo Puma (ES) Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Grupo Puma (ES) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Grupo Puma (ES) Products Offered

7.22.5 Grupo Puma (ES) Recent Development

7.23 Tarmac(UK)

7.23.1 Tarmac(UK) Corporation Information

7.23.2 Tarmac(UK) Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Tarmac(UK) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Tarmac(UK) Products Offered

7.23.5 Tarmac(UK) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Mortar Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Mortar Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Mortar Distributors

8.3 Mortar Production Mode & Process

8.4 Mortar Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Mortar Sales Channels

8.4.2 Mortar Distributors

8.5 Mortar Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

