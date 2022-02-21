Mortar Market Latest Trend, Growth, Size, Application & Forecast 2028 | Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Mortar Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mortar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mortar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mortar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mortar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mortar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mortar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (FR), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (IT), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK), Grupo Puma (ES), Tarmac(UK)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wet Mixed Mortar

Dry Mortar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Home Decoration

Others



The Mortar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mortar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mortar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mortar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Mortar Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wet Mixed Mortar

1.2.3 Dry Mortar

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mortar Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Home Decoration

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Mortar Production

2.1 Global Mortar Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Mortar Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Mortar Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Mortar Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Mortar Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 South Korea

3 Global Mortar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Mortar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Mortar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Mortar Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Mortar Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Mortar Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Mortar by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Mortar Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Mortar Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Mortar Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Mortar Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Mortar Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Mortar Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Mortar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Mortar in 2021

4.3 Global Mortar Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Mortar Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Mortar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mortar Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Mortar Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Mortar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Mortar Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Mortar Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Mortar Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Mortar Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Mortar Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Mortar Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Mortar Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Mortar Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Mortar Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Mortar Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Mortar Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Mortar Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Mortar Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Mortar Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Mortar Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Mortar Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Mortar Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Mortar Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Mortar Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Mortar Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Mortar Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Mortar Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Mortar Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Mortar Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Mortar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Mortar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Mortar Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Mortar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Mortar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Mortar Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Mortar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Mortar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Mortar Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Mortar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Mortar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Mortar Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Mortar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Mortar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Mortar Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Mortar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Mortar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Mortar Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mortar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mortar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Mortar Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mortar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mortar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Mortar Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mortar Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mortar Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Mortar Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Mortar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Mortar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Mortar Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Mortar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Mortar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Mortar Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Mortar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Mortar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Recent Developments

12.2 Materis (FR)

12.2.1 Materis (FR) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Materis (FR) Overview

12.2.3 Materis (FR) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Materis (FR) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Materis (FR) Recent Developments

12.3 Sika (CH)

12.3.1 Sika (CH) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika (CH) Overview

12.3.3 Sika (CH) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Sika (CH) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Sika (CH) Recent Developments

12.4 Henkel (FR)

12.4.1 Henkel (FR) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Henkel (FR) Overview

12.4.3 Henkel (FR) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Henkel (FR) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Henkel (FR) Recent Developments

12.5 Mapei (IT)

12.5.1 Mapei (IT) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mapei (IT) Overview

12.5.3 Mapei (IT) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Mapei (IT) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Mapei (IT) Recent Developments

12.6 Sto (DE)

12.6.1 Sto (DE) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sto (DE) Overview

12.6.3 Sto (DE) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Sto (DE) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Sto (DE) Recent Developments

12.7 Ardex (DE)

12.7.1 Ardex (DE) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ardex (DE) Overview

12.7.3 Ardex (DE) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Ardex (DE) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Ardex (DE) Recent Developments

12.8 BASF (DE)

12.8.1 BASF (DE) Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF (DE) Overview

12.8.3 BASF (DE) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 BASF (DE) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 BASF (DE) Recent Developments

12.9 Baumit (AT)

12.9.1 Baumit (AT) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Baumit (AT) Overview

12.9.3 Baumit (AT) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Baumit (AT) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Baumit (AT) Recent Developments

12.10 Bostik (FR)

12.10.1 Bostik (FR) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bostik (FR) Overview

12.10.3 Bostik (FR) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Bostik (FR) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Bostik (FR) Recent Developments

12.11 Knauf (DE)

12.11.1 Knauf (DE) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Knauf (DE) Overview

12.11.3 Knauf (DE) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Knauf (DE) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Knauf (DE) Recent Developments

12.12 CBP (US)

12.12.1 CBP (US) Corporation Information

12.12.2 CBP (US) Overview

12.12.3 CBP (US) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 CBP (US) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 CBP (US) Recent Developments

12.13 Caparol (DE)

12.13.1 Caparol (DE) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Caparol (DE) Overview

12.13.3 Caparol (DE) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Caparol (DE) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Caparol (DE) Recent Developments

12.14 Cemex (US)

12.14.1 Cemex (US) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Cemex (US) Overview

12.14.3 Cemex (US) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Cemex (US) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Cemex (US) Recent Developments

12.15 HB Fuller (US)

12.15.1 HB Fuller (US) Corporation Information

12.15.2 HB Fuller (US) Overview

12.15.3 HB Fuller (US) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 HB Fuller (US) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 HB Fuller (US) Recent Developments

12.16 Quick-mix (DE)

12.16.1 Quick-mix (DE) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Quick-mix (DE) Overview

12.16.3 Quick-mix (DE) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Quick-mix (DE) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Quick-mix (DE) Recent Developments

12.17 Dryvit Systems (US)

12.17.1 Dryvit Systems (US) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Dryvit Systems (US) Overview

12.17.3 Dryvit Systems (US) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Dryvit Systems (US) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Dryvit Systems (US) Recent Developments

12.18 Hanil Cement (KR)

12.18.1 Hanil Cement (KR) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hanil Cement (KR) Overview

12.18.3 Hanil Cement (KR) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Hanil Cement (KR) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Hanil Cement (KR) Recent Developments

12.19 AdePlast (IT)

12.19.1 AdePlast (IT) Corporation Information

12.19.2 AdePlast (IT) Overview

12.19.3 AdePlast (IT) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 AdePlast (IT) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 AdePlast (IT) Recent Developments

12.20 Forbo (CH)

12.20.1 Forbo (CH) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Forbo (CH) Overview

12.20.3 Forbo (CH) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 Forbo (CH) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Forbo (CH) Recent Developments

12.21 CPI Mortars (UK)

12.21.1 CPI Mortars (UK) Corporation Information

12.21.2 CPI Mortars (UK) Overview

12.21.3 CPI Mortars (UK) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 CPI Mortars (UK) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 CPI Mortars (UK) Recent Developments

12.22 Grupo Puma (ES)

12.22.1 Grupo Puma (ES) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Grupo Puma (ES) Overview

12.22.3 Grupo Puma (ES) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.22.4 Grupo Puma (ES) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 Grupo Puma (ES) Recent Developments

12.23 Tarmac(UK)

12.23.1 Tarmac(UK) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Tarmac(UK) Overview

12.23.3 Tarmac(UK) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.23.4 Tarmac(UK) Mortar Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.23.5 Tarmac(UK) Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Mortar Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Mortar Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Mortar Production Mode & Process

13.4 Mortar Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Mortar Sales Channels

13.4.2 Mortar Distributors

13.5 Mortar Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Mortar Industry Trends

14.2 Mortar Market Drivers

14.3 Mortar Market Challenges

14.4 Mortar Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Mortar Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”