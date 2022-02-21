Mortar Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2022-2028 | Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Mortar Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mortar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mortar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mortar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mortar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mortar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mortar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (FR), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (IT), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK), Grupo Puma (ES), Tarmac(UK)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wet Mixed Mortar

Dry Mortar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Home Decoration

Others



The Mortar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mortar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mortar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Mortar Market Overview

1.1 Mortar Product Overview

1.2 Mortar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wet Mixed Mortar

1.2.2 Dry Mortar

1.3 Global Mortar Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mortar Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Mortar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Mortar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mortar Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mortar Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Mortar Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mortar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mortar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mortar Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mortar Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mortar as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mortar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mortar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Mortar Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mortar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Mortar Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Mortar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Mortar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Mortar by Application

4.1 Mortar Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Home Decoration

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Mortar Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Mortar Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Mortar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Mortar by Country

5.1 North America Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Mortar by Country

6.1 Europe Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Mortar by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mortar Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Mortar by Country

8.1 Latin America Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Mortar by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mortar Business

10.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Products Offered

10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Recent Development

10.2 Materis (FR)

10.2.1 Materis (FR) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Materis (FR) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Materis (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Materis (FR) Mortar Products Offered

10.2.5 Materis (FR) Recent Development

10.3 Sika (CH)

10.3.1 Sika (CH) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika (CH) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika (CH) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Sika (CH) Mortar Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika (CH) Recent Development

10.4 Henkel (FR)

10.4.1 Henkel (FR) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Henkel (FR) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Henkel (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Henkel (FR) Mortar Products Offered

10.4.5 Henkel (FR) Recent Development

10.5 Mapei (IT)

10.5.1 Mapei (IT) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mapei (IT) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mapei (IT) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Mapei (IT) Mortar Products Offered

10.5.5 Mapei (IT) Recent Development

10.6 Sto (DE)

10.6.1 Sto (DE) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sto (DE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sto (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Sto (DE) Mortar Products Offered

10.6.5 Sto (DE) Recent Development

10.7 Ardex (DE)

10.7.1 Ardex (DE) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ardex (DE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ardex (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Ardex (DE) Mortar Products Offered

10.7.5 Ardex (DE) Recent Development

10.8 BASF (DE)

10.8.1 BASF (DE) Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF (DE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BASF (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 BASF (DE) Mortar Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF (DE) Recent Development

10.9 Baumit (AT)

10.9.1 Baumit (AT) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Baumit (AT) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Baumit (AT) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Baumit (AT) Mortar Products Offered

10.9.5 Baumit (AT) Recent Development

10.10 Bostik (FR)

10.10.1 Bostik (FR) Corporation Information

10.10.2 Bostik (FR) Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Bostik (FR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Bostik (FR) Mortar Products Offered

10.10.5 Bostik (FR) Recent Development

10.11 Knauf (DE)

10.11.1 Knauf (DE) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Knauf (DE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Knauf (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Knauf (DE) Mortar Products Offered

10.11.5 Knauf (DE) Recent Development

10.12 CBP (US)

10.12.1 CBP (US) Corporation Information

10.12.2 CBP (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CBP (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 CBP (US) Mortar Products Offered

10.12.5 CBP (US) Recent Development

10.13 Caparol (DE)

10.13.1 Caparol (DE) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Caparol (DE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Caparol (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Caparol (DE) Mortar Products Offered

10.13.5 Caparol (DE) Recent Development

10.14 Cemex (US)

10.14.1 Cemex (US) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cemex (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Cemex (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Cemex (US) Mortar Products Offered

10.14.5 Cemex (US) Recent Development

10.15 HB Fuller (US)

10.15.1 HB Fuller (US) Corporation Information

10.15.2 HB Fuller (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 HB Fuller (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 HB Fuller (US) Mortar Products Offered

10.15.5 HB Fuller (US) Recent Development

10.16 Quick-mix (DE)

10.16.1 Quick-mix (DE) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Quick-mix (DE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Quick-mix (DE) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Quick-mix (DE) Mortar Products Offered

10.16.5 Quick-mix (DE) Recent Development

10.17 Dryvit Systems (US)

10.17.1 Dryvit Systems (US) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Dryvit Systems (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Dryvit Systems (US) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Dryvit Systems (US) Mortar Products Offered

10.17.5 Dryvit Systems (US) Recent Development

10.18 Hanil Cement (KR)

10.18.1 Hanil Cement (KR) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hanil Cement (KR) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hanil Cement (KR) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Hanil Cement (KR) Mortar Products Offered

10.18.5 Hanil Cement (KR) Recent Development

10.19 AdePlast (IT)

10.19.1 AdePlast (IT) Corporation Information

10.19.2 AdePlast (IT) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 AdePlast (IT) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 AdePlast (IT) Mortar Products Offered

10.19.5 AdePlast (IT) Recent Development

10.20 Forbo (CH)

10.20.1 Forbo (CH) Corporation Information

10.20.2 Forbo (CH) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Forbo (CH) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Forbo (CH) Mortar Products Offered

10.20.5 Forbo (CH) Recent Development

10.21 CPI Mortars (UK)

10.21.1 CPI Mortars (UK) Corporation Information

10.21.2 CPI Mortars (UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 CPI Mortars (UK) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 CPI Mortars (UK) Mortar Products Offered

10.21.5 CPI Mortars (UK) Recent Development

10.22 Grupo Puma (ES)

10.22.1 Grupo Puma (ES) Corporation Information

10.22.2 Grupo Puma (ES) Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Grupo Puma (ES) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Grupo Puma (ES) Mortar Products Offered

10.22.5 Grupo Puma (ES) Recent Development

10.23 Tarmac(UK)

10.23.1 Tarmac(UK) Corporation Information

10.23.2 Tarmac(UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Tarmac(UK) Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 Tarmac(UK) Mortar Products Offered

10.23.5 Tarmac(UK) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mortar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mortar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mortar Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Mortar Industry Trends

11.4.2 Mortar Market Drivers

11.4.3 Mortar Market Challenges

11.4.4 Mortar Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mortar Distributors

12.3 Mortar Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

