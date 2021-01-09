Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | IOI Oleochemical, Wilmar, KLK Eleo

“

The report titled Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Monounsaturated Fatty Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Monounsaturated Fatty Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: IOI Oleochemical, Wilmar, KLK Eleo, Pacific Oleo, Cognis, Iffco, Southern Acid, PT Musim Mas, Nubika Jaya, Shuangma Chemical, Bakrie Group, PT Sumiashih, Cisadane Raya Chemicals, SOCI, PT Ecogreen, Kao, Godrej Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: ω-3 Type

ω-6 Type

ω-9 Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Other



The Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Monounsaturated Fatty Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 ω-3 Type

1.2.3 ω-6 Type

1.2.4 ω-9 Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Medicine

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Production

2.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 IOI Oleochemical

12.1.1 IOI Oleochemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 IOI Oleochemical Overview

12.1.3 IOI Oleochemical Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IOI Oleochemical Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.1.5 IOI Oleochemical Related Developments

12.2 Wilmar

12.2.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

12.2.2 Wilmar Overview

12.2.3 Wilmar Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Wilmar Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.2.5 Wilmar Related Developments

12.3 KLK Eleo

12.3.1 KLK Eleo Corporation Information

12.3.2 KLK Eleo Overview

12.3.3 KLK Eleo Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KLK Eleo Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.3.5 KLK Eleo Related Developments

12.4 Pacific Oleo

12.4.1 Pacific Oleo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pacific Oleo Overview

12.4.3 Pacific Oleo Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Pacific Oleo Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.4.5 Pacific Oleo Related Developments

12.5 Cognis

12.5.1 Cognis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cognis Overview

12.5.3 Cognis Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cognis Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.5.5 Cognis Related Developments

12.6 Iffco

12.6.1 Iffco Corporation Information

12.6.2 Iffco Overview

12.6.3 Iffco Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Iffco Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.6.5 Iffco Related Developments

12.7 Southern Acid

12.7.1 Southern Acid Corporation Information

12.7.2 Southern Acid Overview

12.7.3 Southern Acid Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Southern Acid Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.7.5 Southern Acid Related Developments

12.8 PT Musim Mas

12.8.1 PT Musim Mas Corporation Information

12.8.2 PT Musim Mas Overview

12.8.3 PT Musim Mas Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PT Musim Mas Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.8.5 PT Musim Mas Related Developments

12.9 Nubika Jaya

12.9.1 Nubika Jaya Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nubika Jaya Overview

12.9.3 Nubika Jaya Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nubika Jaya Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.9.5 Nubika Jaya Related Developments

12.10 Shuangma Chemical

12.10.1 Shuangma Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shuangma Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Shuangma Chemical Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shuangma Chemical Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.10.5 Shuangma Chemical Related Developments

12.11 Bakrie Group

12.11.1 Bakrie Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bakrie Group Overview

12.11.3 Bakrie Group Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Bakrie Group Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.11.5 Bakrie Group Related Developments

12.12 PT Sumiashih

12.12.1 PT Sumiashih Corporation Information

12.12.2 PT Sumiashih Overview

12.12.3 PT Sumiashih Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PT Sumiashih Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.12.5 PT Sumiashih Related Developments

12.13 Cisadane Raya Chemicals

12.13.1 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Overview

12.13.3 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.13.5 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Related Developments

12.14 SOCI

12.14.1 SOCI Corporation Information

12.14.2 SOCI Overview

12.14.3 SOCI Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SOCI Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.14.5 SOCI Related Developments

12.15 PT Ecogreen

12.15.1 PT Ecogreen Corporation Information

12.15.2 PT Ecogreen Overview

12.15.3 PT Ecogreen Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 PT Ecogreen Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.15.5 PT Ecogreen Related Developments

12.16 Kao

12.16.1 Kao Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kao Overview

12.16.3 Kao Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kao Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.16.5 Kao Related Developments

12.17 Godrej Industries

12.17.1 Godrej Industries Corporation Information

12.17.2 Godrej Industries Overview

12.17.3 Godrej Industries Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Godrej Industries Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Product Description

12.17.5 Godrej Industries Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Distributors

13.5 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Industry Trends

14.2 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Drivers

14.3 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Challenges

14.4 Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Monounsaturated Fatty Acid Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”