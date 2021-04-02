Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027| DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market. The Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Both leading and emerging players of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market. In the company profiling section, the Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Research Report: DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman, ADM, OLEON, Polioles, LyondellBasell, Repsol, INEOS, AGC Chemicals, Shell, ADEKA, SKC, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, PCC Rokita, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical, Tongling Jintai Chemical, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals, Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical, Shandong Depu Chemical

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market by Type: Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market by Application: Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Others

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market?

What will be the size of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Restraints

3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales

3.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DowDuPont

12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.1.3 DowDuPont Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DowDuPont Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.1.5 DowDuPont Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Overview

12.2.3 BASF Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.2.5 BASF Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.3 Huntsman

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.3.5 Huntsman Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.4 ADM

12.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.4.2 ADM Overview

12.4.3 ADM Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ADM Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.4.5 ADM Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 ADM Recent Developments

12.5 OLEON

12.5.1 OLEON Corporation Information

12.5.2 OLEON Overview

12.5.3 OLEON Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 OLEON Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.5.5 OLEON Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 OLEON Recent Developments

12.6 Polioles

12.6.1 Polioles Corporation Information

12.6.2 Polioles Overview

12.6.3 Polioles Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Polioles Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.6.5 Polioles Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Polioles Recent Developments

12.7 LyondellBasell

12.7.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

12.7.2 LyondellBasell Overview

12.7.3 LyondellBasell Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LyondellBasell Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.7.5 LyondellBasell Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 LyondellBasell Recent Developments

12.8 Repsol

12.8.1 Repsol Corporation Information

12.8.2 Repsol Overview

12.8.3 Repsol Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Repsol Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.8.5 Repsol Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Repsol Recent Developments

12.9 INEOS

12.9.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.9.2 INEOS Overview

12.9.3 INEOS Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 INEOS Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.9.5 INEOS Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 INEOS Recent Developments

12.10 AGC Chemicals

12.10.1 AGC Chemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 AGC Chemicals Overview

12.10.3 AGC Chemicals Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AGC Chemicals Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.10.5 AGC Chemicals Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 AGC Chemicals Recent Developments

12.11 Shell

12.11.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shell Overview

12.11.3 Shell Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shell Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.11.5 Shell Recent Developments

12.12 ADEKA

12.12.1 ADEKA Corporation Information

12.12.2 ADEKA Overview

12.12.3 ADEKA Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ADEKA Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.12.5 ADEKA Recent Developments

12.13 SKC

12.13.1 SKC Corporation Information

12.13.2 SKC Overview

12.13.3 SKC Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SKC Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.13.5 SKC Recent Developments

12.14 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

12.14.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

12.14.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Overview

12.14.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.14.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Developments

12.15 PCC Rokita

12.15.1 PCC Rokita Corporation Information

12.15.2 PCC Rokita Overview

12.15.3 PCC Rokita Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 PCC Rokita Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.15.5 PCC Rokita Recent Developments

12.16 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

12.16.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Overview

12.16.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.16.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Recent Developments

12.17 Tongling Jintai Chemical

12.17.1 Tongling Jintai Chemical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tongling Jintai Chemical Overview

12.17.3 Tongling Jintai Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tongling Jintai Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.17.5 Tongling Jintai Chemical Recent Developments

12.18 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

12.18.1 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Corporation Information

12.18.2 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Overview

12.18.3 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.18.5 CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Recent Developments

12.19 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical

12.19.1 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Overview

12.19.3 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.19.5 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Recent Developments

12.20 Shandong Depu Chemical

12.20.1 Shandong Depu Chemical Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shandong Depu Chemical Overview

12.20.3 Shandong Depu Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Shandong Depu Chemical Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Products and Services

12.20.5 Shandong Depu Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Distributors

13.5 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.