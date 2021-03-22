Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | SABIC, Sinopec, Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

“

The report titled Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SABIC, Sinopec, Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), Shell, EQUATE, Lotte Chemical, Dow, SPDC, CNPC, Reliance Industries, OUCC, INEOS, LyondellBasell, BASF, NIOC, Farsa Chimie, PTT Global Chemical, IndianOil, Indorama Ventures, Sibur, PJSC Kazanorgsintez, Nippon Shokubai, SHAZAND Company, Huntsman, Maruzen Petrochemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester Fibre

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Others



The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

1.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fiber Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Antifreeze Grade

1.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Polyester Fibre

1.3.3 Polyester Resins

1.3.4 Antifreeze and Coolants

1.3.5 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Middle East & Africa Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Southeast Asia Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Taiwan(China) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.9 South Korea Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.10 India Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.4.1 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.5.1 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.8.1 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.9.1 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Taiwan(China) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.10.1 Taiwan(China) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Taiwan(China) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South Korea Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.11.1 South Korea Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South Korea Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 India Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.12.1 India Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 India Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 SABIC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.1.2 SABIC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SABIC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sinopec

7.2.1 Sinopec Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sinopec Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sinopec Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

7.3.1 Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shell

7.4.1 Shell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 EQUATE

7.5.1 EQUATE Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.5.2 EQUATE Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 EQUATE Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 EQUATE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 EQUATE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lotte Chemical

7.6.1 Lotte Chemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lotte Chemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lotte Chemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lotte Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dow

7.7.1 Dow Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dow Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dow Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SPDC

7.8.1 SPDC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.8.2 SPDC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SPDC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SPDC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SPDC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CNPC

7.9.1 CNPC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.9.2 CNPC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CNPC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Reliance Industries

7.10.1 Reliance Industries Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Reliance Industries Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Reliance Industries Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Reliance Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 OUCC

7.11.1 OUCC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.11.2 OUCC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 OUCC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 OUCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 OUCC Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 INEOS

7.12.1 INEOS Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.12.2 INEOS Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 INEOS Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 INEOS Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 INEOS Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 LyondellBasell

7.13.1 LyondellBasell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.13.2 LyondellBasell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 LyondellBasell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 BASF

7.14.1 BASF Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.14.2 BASF Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 BASF Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 NIOC

7.15.1 NIOC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.15.2 NIOC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 NIOC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 NIOC Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 NIOC Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Farsa Chimie

7.16.1 Farsa Chimie Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Farsa Chimie Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Farsa Chimie Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Farsa Chimie Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Farsa Chimie Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 PTT Global Chemical

7.17.1 PTT Global Chemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.17.2 PTT Global Chemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 PTT Global Chemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 PTT Global Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 PTT Global Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 IndianOil

7.18.1 IndianOil Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.18.2 IndianOil Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 IndianOil Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 IndianOil Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 IndianOil Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Indorama Ventures

7.19.1 Indorama Ventures Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Indorama Ventures Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Indorama Ventures Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Indorama Ventures Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Sibur

7.20.1 Sibur Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sibur Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Sibur Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Sibur Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Sibur Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 PJSC Kazanorgsintez

7.21.1 PJSC Kazanorgsintez Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.21.2 PJSC Kazanorgsintez Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.21.3 PJSC Kazanorgsintez Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 PJSC Kazanorgsintez Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 PJSC Kazanorgsintez Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Nippon Shokubai

7.22.1 Nippon Shokubai Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.22.2 Nippon Shokubai Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Nippon Shokubai Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Nippon Shokubai Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 SHAZAND Company

7.23.1 SHAZAND Company Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.23.2 SHAZAND Company Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.23.3 SHAZAND Company Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 SHAZAND Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 SHAZAND Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Huntsman

7.24.1 Huntsman Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.24.2 Huntsman Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Huntsman Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Maruzen Petrochemical

7.25.1 Maruzen Petrochemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Corporation Information

7.25.2 Maruzen Petrochemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Maruzen Petrochemical Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Maruzen Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Maruzen Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

8.4 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Distributors List

9.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industry Trends

10.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Growth Drivers

10.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Challenges

10.4 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Middle East & Africa Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Southeast Asia Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 Taiwan(China) Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.9 South Korea Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.10 India Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

