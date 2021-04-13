Monocyanamide Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | AlzChem AG, Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI), Ningxia Darong

“

The report titled Global Monocyanamide Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Monocyanamide market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Monocyanamide market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Monocyanamide market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Monocyanamide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Monocyanamide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Monocyanamide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Monocyanamide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Monocyanamide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Monocyanamide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Monocyanamide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Monocyanamide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AlzChem AG, Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI), Ningxia Darong, Jiangsu Deda, Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical, Yifeng Biochemical, Nignxia Jiafeng, Shanxi Zhichen Chemical, Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical, Ningxia Jinhua Chemical, Ningxia Baoma Chemical, Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical, Ningxia Hengkang Technology, Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical, Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology, Shanghai Baosui Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: 30% Solution

50% Solution

Above 95% Crystals

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Pesticide Intermediate

Plant Growth Regulator

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Others



The Monocyanamide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Monocyanamide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Monocyanamide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Monocyanamide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Monocyanamide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Monocyanamide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Monocyanamide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Monocyanamide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Monocyanamide Market Overview

1.1 Monocyanamide Product Overview

1.2 Monocyanamide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 30% Solution

1.2.2 50% Solution

1.2.3 Above 95% Crystals

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Monocyanamide Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Monocyanamide Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Monocyanamide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Monocyanamide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Monocyanamide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Monocyanamide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Monocyanamide Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Monocyanamide Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Monocyanamide Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Monocyanamide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Monocyanamide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Monocyanamide Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Monocyanamide Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Monocyanamide as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Monocyanamide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Monocyanamide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Monocyanamide Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Monocyanamide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Monocyanamide Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Monocyanamide Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Monocyanamide Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Monocyanamide by Application

4.1 Monocyanamide Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pesticide Intermediate

4.1.2 Plant Growth Regulator

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Monocyanamide Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Monocyanamide Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Monocyanamide Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Monocyanamide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Monocyanamide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Monocyanamide by Country

5.1 North America Monocyanamide Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Monocyanamide by Country

6.1 Europe Monocyanamide Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Monocyanamide by Country

8.1 Latin America Monocyanamide Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Monocyanamide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Monocyanamide Business

10.1 AlzChem AG

10.1.1 AlzChem AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 AlzChem AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AlzChem AG Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AlzChem AG Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.1.5 AlzChem AG Recent Development

10.2 Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)

10.2.1 Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI) Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AlzChem AG Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.2.5 Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI) Recent Development

10.3 Ningxia Darong

10.3.1 Ningxia Darong Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ningxia Darong Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ningxia Darong Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ningxia Darong Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.3.5 Ningxia Darong Recent Development

10.4 Jiangsu Deda

10.4.1 Jiangsu Deda Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jiangsu Deda Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jiangsu Deda Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Jiangsu Deda Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.4.5 Jiangsu Deda Recent Development

10.5 Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical

10.5.1 Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.5.5 Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Yifeng Biochemical

10.6.1 Yifeng Biochemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yifeng Biochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Yifeng Biochemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Yifeng Biochemical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.6.5 Yifeng Biochemical Recent Development

10.7 Nignxia Jiafeng

10.7.1 Nignxia Jiafeng Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nignxia Jiafeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nignxia Jiafeng Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nignxia Jiafeng Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.7.5 Nignxia Jiafeng Recent Development

10.8 Shanxi Zhichen Chemical

10.8.1 Shanxi Zhichen Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanxi Zhichen Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shanxi Zhichen Chemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shanxi Zhichen Chemical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanxi Zhichen Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical

10.9.1 Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.9.5 Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Ningxia Jinhua Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Monocyanamide Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ningxia Jinhua Chemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ningxia Jinhua Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Ningxia Baoma Chemical

10.11.1 Ningxia Baoma Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ningxia Baoma Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ningxia Baoma Chemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ningxia Baoma Chemical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.11.5 Ningxia Baoma Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical

10.12.1 Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.12.5 Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Ningxia Hengkang Technology

10.13.1 Ningxia Hengkang Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ningxia Hengkang Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ningxia Hengkang Technology Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ningxia Hengkang Technology Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.13.5 Ningxia Hengkang Technology Recent Development

10.14 Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical

10.14.1 Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.14.5 Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.15 Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology

10.15.1 Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.15.5 Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai Baosui Chemical

10.16.1 Shanghai Baosui Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanghai Baosui Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shanghai Baosui Chemical Monocyanamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shanghai Baosui Chemical Monocyanamide Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanghai Baosui Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Monocyanamide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Monocyanamide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Monocyanamide Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Monocyanamide Distributors

12.3 Monocyanamide Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”