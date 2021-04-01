Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | DuPont, Mosaic Company, Potash, Mitsui Chemicals

“

The report titled Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Mosaic Company, Potash, Mitsui Chemicals, URALCHEM, J.B. Chemical, Hubei Liushugou Group, K-Technologies, Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals, Wanhua Agro-chem, Shifang Juyuan Chemical, Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei), Pacific Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: Fertilizer Grade

Industrial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Fertilizer

Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers

Others



The Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fertilizer Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fertilizer

1.3.3 Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Restraints

3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales

3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.1.5 DuPont Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.2 Mosaic Company

12.2.1 Mosaic Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mosaic Company Overview

12.2.3 Mosaic Company Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mosaic Company Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.2.5 Mosaic Company Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mosaic Company Recent Developments

12.3 Potash

12.3.1 Potash Corporation Information

12.3.2 Potash Overview

12.3.3 Potash Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Potash Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.3.5 Potash Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Potash Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsui Chemicals

12.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

12.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.4.5 Mitsui Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

12.5 URALCHEM

12.5.1 URALCHEM Corporation Information

12.5.2 URALCHEM Overview

12.5.3 URALCHEM Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 URALCHEM Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.5.5 URALCHEM Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 URALCHEM Recent Developments

12.6 J.B. Chemical

12.6.1 J.B. Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 J.B. Chemical Overview

12.6.3 J.B. Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 J.B. Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.6.5 J.B. Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 J.B. Chemical Recent Developments

12.7 Hubei Liushugou Group

12.7.1 Hubei Liushugou Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hubei Liushugou Group Overview

12.7.3 Hubei Liushugou Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hubei Liushugou Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.7.5 Hubei Liushugou Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Hubei Liushugou Group Recent Developments

12.8 K-Technologies

12.8.1 K-Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 K-Technologies Overview

12.8.3 K-Technologies Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 K-Technologies Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.8.5 K-Technologies Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 K-Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

12.9.1 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.9.5 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

12.10.1 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Overview

12.10.3 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.10.5 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Recent Developments

12.11 Wanhua Agro-chem

12.11.1 Wanhua Agro-chem Corporation Information

12.11.2 Wanhua Agro-chem Overview

12.11.3 Wanhua Agro-chem Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Wanhua Agro-chem Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.11.5 Wanhua Agro-chem Recent Developments

12.12 Shifang Juyuan Chemical

12.12.1 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.12.5 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei)

12.13.1 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Overview

12.13.3 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.13.5 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Recent Developments

12.14 Pacific Chemicals

12.14.1 Pacific Chemicals Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pacific Chemicals Overview

12.14.3 Pacific Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pacific Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services

12.14.5 Pacific Chemicals Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Distributors

13.5 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

