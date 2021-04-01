Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | DuPont, Mosaic Company, Potash, Mitsui Chemicals

“
The report titled Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Mosaic Company, Potash, Mitsui Chemicals, URALCHEM, J.B. Chemical, Hubei Liushugou Group, K-Technologies, Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals, Wanhua Agro-chem, Shifang Juyuan Chemical, Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei), Pacific Chemicals
Market Segmentation by Product: Fertilizer Grade
Industrial Grade
Market Segmentation by Application: Fertilizer
Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers
Others
The Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Fertilizer Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Fertilizer
1.3.3 Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Industry Trends
2.4.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Drivers
2.4.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Challenges
2.4.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Restraints
3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales
3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 DuPont
12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.1.2 DuPont Overview
12.1.3 DuPont Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DuPont Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.1.5 DuPont Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments
12.2 Mosaic Company
12.2.1 Mosaic Company Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mosaic Company Overview
12.2.3 Mosaic Company Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Mosaic Company Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.2.5 Mosaic Company Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Mosaic Company Recent Developments
12.3 Potash
12.3.1 Potash Corporation Information
12.3.2 Potash Overview
12.3.3 Potash Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Potash Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.3.5 Potash Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Potash Recent Developments
12.4 Mitsui Chemicals
12.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
12.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview
12.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.4.5 Mitsui Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments
12.5 URALCHEM
12.5.1 URALCHEM Corporation Information
12.5.2 URALCHEM Overview
12.5.3 URALCHEM Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 URALCHEM Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.5.5 URALCHEM Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 URALCHEM Recent Developments
12.6 J.B. Chemical
12.6.1 J.B. Chemical Corporation Information
12.6.2 J.B. Chemical Overview
12.6.3 J.B. Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 J.B. Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.6.5 J.B. Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 J.B. Chemical Recent Developments
12.7 Hubei Liushugou Group
12.7.1 Hubei Liushugou Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hubei Liushugou Group Overview
12.7.3 Hubei Liushugou Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hubei Liushugou Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.7.5 Hubei Liushugou Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Hubei Liushugou Group Recent Developments
12.8 K-Technologies
12.8.1 K-Technologies Corporation Information
12.8.2 K-Technologies Overview
12.8.3 K-Technologies Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 K-Technologies Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.8.5 K-Technologies Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 K-Technologies Recent Developments
12.9 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical
12.9.1 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Overview
12.9.3 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.9.5 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Recent Developments
12.10 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals
12.10.1 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Overview
12.10.3 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.10.5 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Recent Developments
12.11 Wanhua Agro-chem
12.11.1 Wanhua Agro-chem Corporation Information
12.11.2 Wanhua Agro-chem Overview
12.11.3 Wanhua Agro-chem Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Wanhua Agro-chem Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.11.5 Wanhua Agro-chem Recent Developments
12.12 Shifang Juyuan Chemical
12.12.1 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Overview
12.12.3 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.12.5 Shifang Juyuan Chemical Recent Developments
12.13 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei)
12.13.1 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Overview
12.13.3 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.13.5 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei) Recent Developments
12.14 Pacific Chemicals
12.14.1 Pacific Chemicals Corporation Information
12.14.2 Pacific Chemicals Overview
12.14.3 Pacific Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Pacific Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products and Services
12.14.5 Pacific Chemicals Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Distributors
13.5 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
