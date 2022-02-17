Molybdenum Metal Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2028 | Freeport-McMoRan, Codelco, Grupo Mexico

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Molybdenum Metal Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Molybdenum Metal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Molybdenum Metal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Molybdenum Metal market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Molybdenum Metal market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Molybdenum Metal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Molybdenum Metal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Freeport-McMoRan, Codelco, Grupo Mexico, China Molybdenum, Thompson Creek Metals Company, Anglo American Plc, Antofagasta PLC, Jinduicheng Molybdenum, Molibdenos y Metales S.A

Market Segmentation by Product:

Powder

Block

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical/Petrochemical

Building & Construction

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

The Molybdenum Metal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Molybdenum Metal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Molybdenum Metal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Molybdenum Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Molybdenum Metal Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Molybdenum Metal Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Molybdenum Metal Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Molybdenum Metal in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Molybdenum Metal Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Molybdenum Metal Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Molybdenum Metal Industry Trends

1.5.2 Molybdenum Metal Market Drivers

1.5.3 Molybdenum Metal Market Challenges

1.5.4 Molybdenum Metal Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Molybdenum Metal Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Powder

2.1.2 Block

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Molybdenum Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Molybdenum Metal Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Molybdenum Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Molybdenum Metal Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemical/Petrochemical

3.1.2 Building & Construction

3.1.3 Aerospace and Defense

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Molybdenum Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Molybdenum Metal Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Molybdenum Metal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Molybdenum Metal Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Molybdenum Metal Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Molybdenum Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Molybdenum Metal Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Molybdenum Metal in 2021

4.2.3 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Molybdenum Metal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Molybdenum Metal Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Molybdenum Metal Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Molybdenum Metal Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Molybdenum Metal Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Molybdenum Metal Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Molybdenum Metal Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Molybdenum Metal Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Molybdenum Metal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Molybdenum Metal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Metal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Metal Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Molybdenum Metal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Molybdenum Metal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Molybdenum Metal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Molybdenum Metal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum Metal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum Metal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Freeport-McMoRan

7.1.1 Freeport-McMoRan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Freeport-McMoRan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Freeport-McMoRan Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Freeport-McMoRan Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.1.5 Freeport-McMoRan Recent Development

7.2 Codelco

7.2.1 Codelco Corporation Information

7.2.2 Codelco Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Codelco Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Codelco Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.2.5 Codelco Recent Development

7.3 Grupo Mexico

7.3.1 Grupo Mexico Corporation Information

7.3.2 Grupo Mexico Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Grupo Mexico Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Grupo Mexico Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.3.5 Grupo Mexico Recent Development

7.4 China Molybdenum

7.4.1 China Molybdenum Corporation Information

7.4.2 China Molybdenum Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 China Molybdenum Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 China Molybdenum Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.4.5 China Molybdenum Recent Development

7.5 Thompson Creek Metals Company

7.5.1 Thompson Creek Metals Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 Thompson Creek Metals Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Thompson Creek Metals Company Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Thompson Creek Metals Company Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.5.5 Thompson Creek Metals Company Recent Development

7.6 Anglo American Plc

7.6.1 Anglo American Plc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Anglo American Plc Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Anglo American Plc Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Anglo American Plc Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.6.5 Anglo American Plc Recent Development

7.7 Antofagasta PLC

7.7.1 Antofagasta PLC Corporation Information

7.7.2 Antofagasta PLC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Antofagasta PLC Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Antofagasta PLC Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.7.5 Antofagasta PLC Recent Development

7.8 Jinduicheng Molybdenum

7.8.1 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.8.5 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Recent Development

7.9 Molibdenos y Metales S.A

7.9.1 Molibdenos y Metales S.A Corporation Information

7.9.2 Molibdenos y Metales S.A Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Molibdenos y Metales S.A Molybdenum Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Molibdenos y Metales S.A Molybdenum Metal Products Offered

7.9.5 Molibdenos y Metales S.A Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Molybdenum Metal Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Molybdenum Metal Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Molybdenum Metal Distributors

8.3 Molybdenum Metal Production Mode & Process

8.4 Molybdenum Metal Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Molybdenum Metal Sales Channels

8.4.2 Molybdenum Metal Distributors

8.5 Molybdenum Metal Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

