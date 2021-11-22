Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | NRG, IRE, ANSTO

“

The report titled Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NRG, IRE, ANSTO, NTP, Rosatom

Market Segmentation by Product:

Produced by HEU

Produced by LEU



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Others



The Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Production Process

1.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size Growth Rate by Production Process

1.2.2 Produced by HEU

1.2.3 Produced by LEU

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Production Process (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Production Process (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Production Process and Application

6.1 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Historic Market Review by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Market Share by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Market Share by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price by Production Process (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price Forecast by Production Process (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 NRG

12.1.1 NRG Corporation Information

12.1.2 NRG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NRG Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NRG Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Products Offered

12.1.5 NRG Recent Development

12.2 IRE

12.2.1 IRE Corporation Information

12.2.2 IRE Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IRE Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 IRE Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Products Offered

12.2.5 IRE Recent Development

12.3 ANSTO

12.3.1 ANSTO Corporation Information

12.3.2 ANSTO Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ANSTO Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ANSTO Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Products Offered

12.3.5 ANSTO Recent Development

12.4 NTP

12.4.1 NTP Corporation Information

12.4.2 NTP Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NTP Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NTP Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Products Offered

12.4.5 NTP Recent Development

12.5 Rosatom

12.5.1 Rosatom Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rosatom Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rosatom Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rosatom Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Products Offered

12.5.5 Rosatom Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Industry Trends

13.2 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Drivers

13.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Challenges

13.4 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

