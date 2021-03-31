Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Abbott, BD, BioMerieux

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market. The authors of the report segment the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Abbott, BD, BioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Siemens, Veridex, Luminex, GenMark Diagnostics, Qiagen, Genomix Biotech, BioTheranostics

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market.

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market by Product

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Hybridization

Others

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institutes

Laboratories

Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.4.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

1.4.4 Microarrays

1.4.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.4.6 Hybridization

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Academic Institutes

1.5.5 Laboratories

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Abbott

13.1.1 Abbott Company Details

13.1.2 Abbott Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Abbott Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

13.2 BD

13.2.1 BD Company Details

13.2.2 BD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 BD Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.2.4 BD Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 BD Recent Development

13.3 BioMerieux

13.3.1 BioMerieux Company Details

13.3.2 BioMerieux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 BioMerieux Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.3.4 BioMerieux Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 BioMerieux Recent Development

13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

13.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

13.5 Roche

13.5.1 Roche Company Details

13.5.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Roche Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.5.4 Roche Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Roche Recent Development

13.6 Siemens

13.6.1 Siemens Company Details

13.6.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Siemens Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.6.4 Siemens Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.7 Veridex

13.7.1 Veridex Company Details

13.7.2 Veridex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Veridex Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.7.4 Veridex Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Veridex Recent Development

13.8 Luminex

13.8.1 Luminex Company Details

13.8.2 Luminex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Luminex Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.8.4 Luminex Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Luminex Recent Development

13.9 GenMark Diagnostics

13.9.1 GenMark Diagnostics Company Details

13.9.2 GenMark Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 GenMark Diagnostics Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.9.4 GenMark Diagnostics Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GenMark Diagnostics Recent Development

13.10 Qiagen

13.10.1 Qiagen Company Details

13.10.2 Qiagen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Qiagen Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

13.10.4 Qiagen Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Qiagen Recent Development

13.11 Genomix Biotech

10.11.1 Genomix Biotech Company Details

10.11.2 Genomix Biotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Genomix Biotech Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

10.11.4 Genomix Biotech Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Genomix Biotech Recent Development

13.12 BioTheranostics

10.12.1 BioTheranostics Company Details

10.12.2 BioTheranostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 BioTheranostics Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

10.12.4 BioTheranostics Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 BioTheranostics Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

