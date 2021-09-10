Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Roche, Hologic, QIAGEN

“

The report titled Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market

Market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roche, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, BD, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Rad

Market Segmentation by Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables



Market Segmentation by Application:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others



The Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment

1.1 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Overview

1.1.1 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Product Scope

1.1.2 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Instruments

2.5 Reagents

2.6 Consumables

3 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

3.5 Hospitals

3.6 Others

4 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Roche

5.1.1 Roche Profile

5.1.2 Roche Main Business

5.1.3 Roche Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Roche Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Roche Recent Developments

5.2 Hologic

5.2.1 Hologic Profile

5.2.2 Hologic Main Business

5.2.3 Hologic Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hologic Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Hologic Recent Developments

5.3 QIAGEN

5.3.1 QIAGEN Profile

5.3.2 QIAGEN Main Business

5.3.3 QIAGEN Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 QIAGEN Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Abbott Recent Developments

5.4 Abbott

5.4.1 Abbott Profile

5.4.2 Abbott Main Business

5.4.3 Abbott Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Abbott Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Abbott Recent Developments

5.5 Danaher Corporation

5.5.1 Danaher Corporation Profile

5.5.2 Danaher Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 Danaher Corporation Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Danaher Corporation Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Developments

5.6 BD

5.6.1 BD Profile

5.6.2 BD Main Business

5.6.3 BD Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BD Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 BD Recent Developments

5.7 Siemens Healthcare

5.7.1 Siemens Healthcare Profile

5.7.2 Siemens Healthcare Main Business

5.7.3 Siemens Healthcare Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Siemens Healthcare Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments

5.8 Bio-Rad

5.8.1 Bio-Rad Profile

5.8.2 Bio-Rad Main Business

5.8.3 Bio-Rad Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Bio-Rad Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Bio-Rad Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Industry Trends

11.2 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Drivers

11.3 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Challenges

11.4 Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

