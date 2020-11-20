Mold Steel Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | ASSAB GROUP, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals

“
The report titled Global Mold Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mold Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mold Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mold Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mold Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mold Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mold Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mold Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mold Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mold Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mold Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mold Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ASSAB GROUP, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals, Arcelor Group, Aubert & Duval, Kind & Co., Nachi, Schmiede Werke Grfiditz, Sanyo Special Steel, Nippon Koshuha Steel, Kalyani Carpenter, Voestalpine, Baosteel, East Tool & Die, Fushun Special Steel AG, Ellwood Specialty Metals, Crucible Industries, Finkl Steel
Market Segmentation by Product: Cold Work Die Steel
Hot Work Die Steel
Plastic Mould Steel
Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry
Industrial Equipment
Others
The Mold Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mold Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mold Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mold Steel market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mold Steel industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mold Steel market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mold Steel market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mold Steel market?
Table of Contents:
1 Mold Steel Market Overview
1.1 Mold Steel Product Overview
1.2 Mold Steel Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Cold Work Die Steel
1.2.2 Hot Work Die Steel
1.2.3 Plastic Mould Steel
1.3 Global Mold Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Mold Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Mold Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Mold Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Mold Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Mold Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Mold Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Mold Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Mold Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Mold Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mold Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Mold Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Mold Steel Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Mold Steel Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Mold Steel Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Mold Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mold Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Mold Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Mold Steel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mold Steel Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mold Steel as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mold Steel Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Mold Steel Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Mold Steel by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Mold Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Mold Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Mold Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Mold Steel by Application
4.1 Mold Steel Segment by Application
4.1.1 Construction Industry
4.1.2 Industrial Equipment
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Mold Steel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Mold Steel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Mold Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Mold Steel Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Mold Steel by Application
4.5.2 Europe Mold Steel by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mold Steel by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Mold Steel by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel by Application
5 North America Mold Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Mold Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Mold Steel Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Mold Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mold Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mold Steel Business
10.1 ASSAB GROUP
10.1.1 ASSAB GROUP Corporation Information
10.1.2 ASSAB GROUP Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 ASSAB GROUP Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ASSAB GROUP Mold Steel Products Offered
10.1.5 ASSAB GROUP Recent Developments
10.2 Daido Steel
10.2.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information
10.2.2 Daido Steel Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Daido Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ASSAB GROUP Mold Steel Products Offered
10.2.5 Daido Steel Recent Developments
10.3 Hitachi Metals
10.3.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Hitachi Metals Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Hitachi Metals Mold Steel Products Offered
10.3.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments
10.4 Arcelor Group
10.4.1 Arcelor Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Arcelor Group Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Arcelor Group Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Arcelor Group Mold Steel Products Offered
10.4.5 Arcelor Group Recent Developments
10.5 Aubert & Duval
10.5.1 Aubert & Duval Corporation Information
10.5.2 Aubert & Duval Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Aubert & Duval Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Aubert & Duval Mold Steel Products Offered
10.5.5 Aubert & Duval Recent Developments
10.6 Kind & Co.
10.6.1 Kind & Co. Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kind & Co. Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Kind & Co. Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Kind & Co. Mold Steel Products Offered
10.6.5 Kind & Co. Recent Developments
10.7 Nachi
10.7.1 Nachi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nachi Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Nachi Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Nachi Mold Steel Products Offered
10.7.5 Nachi Recent Developments
10.8 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz
10.8.1 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Corporation Information
10.8.2 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Mold Steel Products Offered
10.8.5 Schmiede Werke Grfiditz Recent Developments
10.9 Sanyo Special Steel
10.9.1 Sanyo Special Steel Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sanyo Special Steel Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Sanyo Special Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sanyo Special Steel Mold Steel Products Offered
10.9.5 Sanyo Special Steel Recent Developments
10.10 Nippon Koshuha Steel
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Mold Steel Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Nippon Koshuha Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Nippon Koshuha Steel Recent Developments
10.11 Kalyani Carpenter
10.11.1 Kalyani Carpenter Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kalyani Carpenter Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Kalyani Carpenter Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Kalyani Carpenter Mold Steel Products Offered
10.11.5 Kalyani Carpenter Recent Developments
10.12 Voestalpine
10.12.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information
10.12.2 Voestalpine Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Voestalpine Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Voestalpine Mold Steel Products Offered
10.12.5 Voestalpine Recent Developments
10.13 Baosteel
10.13.1 Baosteel Corporation Information
10.13.2 Baosteel Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Baosteel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Baosteel Mold Steel Products Offered
10.13.5 Baosteel Recent Developments
10.14 East Tool & Die
10.14.1 East Tool & Die Corporation Information
10.14.2 East Tool & Die Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 East Tool & Die Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 East Tool & Die Mold Steel Products Offered
10.14.5 East Tool & Die Recent Developments
10.15 Fushun Special Steel AG
10.15.1 Fushun Special Steel AG Corporation Information
10.15.2 Fushun Special Steel AG Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Fushun Special Steel AG Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Fushun Special Steel AG Mold Steel Products Offered
10.15.5 Fushun Special Steel AG Recent Developments
10.16 Ellwood Specialty Metals
10.16.1 Ellwood Specialty Metals Corporation Information
10.16.2 Ellwood Specialty Metals Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Ellwood Specialty Metals Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Ellwood Specialty Metals Mold Steel Products Offered
10.16.5 Ellwood Specialty Metals Recent Developments
10.17 Crucible Industries
10.17.1 Crucible Industries Corporation Information
10.17.2 Crucible Industries Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Crucible Industries Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Crucible Industries Mold Steel Products Offered
10.17.5 Crucible Industries Recent Developments
10.18 Finkl Steel
10.18.1 Finkl Steel Corporation Information
10.18.2 Finkl Steel Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Finkl Steel Mold Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Finkl Steel Mold Steel Products Offered
10.18.5 Finkl Steel Recent Developments
11 Mold Steel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Mold Steel Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Mold Steel Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Mold Steel Industry Trends
11.4.2 Mold Steel Market Drivers
11.4.3 Mold Steel Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
