Modular Sorter Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028 | Atlantis Technologies LLC, Bastian Solutions, Equinox MHE

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Modular Sorter Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modular Sorter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modular Sorter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modular Sorter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modular Sorter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modular Sorter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modular Sorter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Atlantis Technologies LLC

Bastian Solutions

Equinox MHE

Eurosort

Ferag AG

Fives Group

Flowsort BV

Interroll Group

MUVRO

Regal Rexnord

Robon Group

Solution Net Systems

TGW

Viioni

Conveyco



Market Segmentation by Product:

Wheel Sorter

Belt Sorter

Paddle Sorter

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

E-commerce

Food

Retail

Third Party Logistics

Others



The Modular Sorter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modular Sorter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modular Sorter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Modular Sorter market expansion?

What will be the global Modular Sorter market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Modular Sorter market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Modular Sorter market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Modular Sorter market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Modular Sorter market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modular Sorter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Modular Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Modular Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Modular Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Modular Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Modular Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Modular Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Modular Sorter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Modular Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Modular Sorter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Modular Sorter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Modular Sorter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Modular Sorter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Modular Sorter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Modular Sorter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wheel Sorter

2.1.2 Belt Sorter

2.1.3 Paddle Sorter

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Modular Sorter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Modular Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Modular Sorter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Modular Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Modular Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Modular Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Modular Sorter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 E-commerce

3.1.2 Food

3.1.3 Retail

3.1.4 Third Party Logistics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Modular Sorter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Modular Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Modular Sorter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Modular Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Modular Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Modular Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Modular Sorter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Modular Sorter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Modular Sorter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Modular Sorter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Modular Sorter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Modular Sorter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Modular Sorter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Modular Sorter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Modular Sorter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Modular Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Modular Sorter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Modular Sorter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Modular Sorter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modular Sorter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Modular Sorter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Modular Sorter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Modular Sorter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Modular Sorter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Modular Sorter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Modular Sorter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Modular Sorter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Modular Sorter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Modular Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Modular Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Modular Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Modular Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Modular Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Modular Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Modular Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Atlantis Technologies LLC

7.1.1 Atlantis Technologies LLC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Atlantis Technologies LLC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Atlantis Technologies LLC Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Atlantis Technologies LLC Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.1.5 Atlantis Technologies LLC Recent Development

7.2 Bastian Solutions

7.2.1 Bastian Solutions Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bastian Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bastian Solutions Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bastian Solutions Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.2.5 Bastian Solutions Recent Development

7.3 Equinox MHE

7.3.1 Equinox MHE Corporation Information

7.3.2 Equinox MHE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Equinox MHE Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Equinox MHE Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.3.5 Equinox MHE Recent Development

7.4 Eurosort

7.4.1 Eurosort Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eurosort Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Eurosort Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Eurosort Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.4.5 Eurosort Recent Development

7.5 Ferag AG

7.5.1 Ferag AG Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ferag AG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ferag AG Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ferag AG Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.5.5 Ferag AG Recent Development

7.6 Fives Group

7.6.1 Fives Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fives Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fives Group Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fives Group Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.6.5 Fives Group Recent Development

7.7 Flowsort BV

7.7.1 Flowsort BV Corporation Information

7.7.2 Flowsort BV Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Flowsort BV Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Flowsort BV Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.7.5 Flowsort BV Recent Development

7.8 Interroll Group

7.8.1 Interroll Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Interroll Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Interroll Group Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Interroll Group Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.8.5 Interroll Group Recent Development

7.9 MUVRO

7.9.1 MUVRO Corporation Information

7.9.2 MUVRO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MUVRO Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MUVRO Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.9.5 MUVRO Recent Development

7.10 Regal Rexnord

7.10.1 Regal Rexnord Corporation Information

7.10.2 Regal Rexnord Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Regal Rexnord Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Regal Rexnord Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.10.5 Regal Rexnord Recent Development

7.11 Robon Group

7.11.1 Robon Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Robon Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Robon Group Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Robon Group Modular Sorter Products Offered

7.11.5 Robon Group Recent Development

7.12 Solution Net Systems

7.12.1 Solution Net Systems Corporation Information

7.12.2 Solution Net Systems Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Solution Net Systems Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Solution Net Systems Products Offered

7.12.5 Solution Net Systems Recent Development

7.13 TGW

7.13.1 TGW Corporation Information

7.13.2 TGW Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TGW Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TGW Products Offered

7.13.5 TGW Recent Development

7.14 Viioni

7.14.1 Viioni Corporation Information

7.14.2 Viioni Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Viioni Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Viioni Products Offered

7.14.5 Viioni Recent Development

7.15 Conveyco

7.15.1 Conveyco Corporation Information

7.15.2 Conveyco Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Conveyco Modular Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Conveyco Products Offered

7.15.5 Conveyco Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Modular Sorter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Modular Sorter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Modular Sorter Distributors

8.3 Modular Sorter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Modular Sorter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Modular Sorter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Modular Sorter Distributors

8.5 Modular Sorter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”