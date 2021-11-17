Modular Sofa Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027| IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Modular Sofa market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Modular Sofa market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Modular Sofa market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Modular Sofa market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Modular Sofa market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Modular Sofa market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Modular Sofa Market Research Report: IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI, Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Dorel Industries, Nobilia, Sauder Woodworking, Suofeiya, La-Z-Boy Inc., Nolte Furniture, Hooker Furniture, QUANU, Man Wah Holdings, Natuzzi, Hülsta group, Markor, KinnarpsAB, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Doimo, Samson Holding, Sunon, Nowy Styl Group
Global Modular Sofa Market by Type:
Global Modular Sofa Market by Application: Household, Commercial
The global Modular Sofa market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Modular Sofa report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Modular Sofa research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
1. Which are the dominant players of the global Modular Sofa market?
2. What will be the size of the global Modular Sofa market in the coming years?
3. Which segment will lead the global Modular Sofa market?
4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Modular Sofa market?
6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Modular Sofa market?
Table of Contents
1 Modular Sofa Market Overview
1.1 Modular Sofa Product Overview
1.2 Modular Sofa Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Leather Sofa
1.2.2 Fabric Sofa
1.2.3 Wood Sofa
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Modular Sofa Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Modular Sofa Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Modular Sofa Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Modular Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Modular Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Modular Sofa Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Modular Sofa Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Modular Sofa Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Modular Sofa Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Modular Sofa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Modular Sofa Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Modular Sofa Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Modular Sofa Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Modular Sofa as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modular Sofa Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Modular Sofa Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Modular Sofa Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Modular Sofa Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Modular Sofa Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Modular Sofa Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Modular Sofa Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Modular Sofa by Application
4.1 Modular Sofa Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Commercial
4.2 Global Modular Sofa Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Modular Sofa Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Modular Sofa Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Modular Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Modular Sofa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Modular Sofa by Country
5.1 North America Modular Sofa Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Modular Sofa by Country
6.1 Europe Modular Sofa Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Modular Sofa by Country
8.1 Latin America Modular Sofa Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Sofa Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modular Sofa Business
10.1 IKEA
10.1.1 IKEA Corporation Information
10.1.2 IKEA Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 IKEA Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 IKEA Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.1.5 IKEA Recent Development
10.2 Ashley Furniture Industries
10.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information
10.2.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 IKEA Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development
10.3 NITORI
10.3.1 NITORI Corporation Information
10.3.2 NITORI Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 NITORI Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 NITORI Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.3.5 NITORI Recent Development
10.4 Yihua Timber
10.4.1 Yihua Timber Corporation Information
10.4.2 Yihua Timber Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Yihua Timber Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Yihua Timber Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.4.5 Yihua Timber Recent Development
10.5 Huafeng Furniture
10.5.1 Huafeng Furniture Corporation Information
10.5.2 Huafeng Furniture Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Huafeng Furniture Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Huafeng Furniture Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.5.5 Huafeng Furniture Recent Development
10.6 Dorel Industries
10.6.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dorel Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dorel Industries Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dorel Industries Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.6.5 Dorel Industries Recent Development
10.7 Nobilia
10.7.1 Nobilia Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nobilia Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Nobilia Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Nobilia Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.7.5 Nobilia Recent Development
10.8 Sauder Woodworking
10.8.1 Sauder Woodworking Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sauder Woodworking Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sauder Woodworking Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sauder Woodworking Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.8.5 Sauder Woodworking Recent Development
10.9 Suofeiya
10.9.1 Suofeiya Corporation Information
10.9.2 Suofeiya Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Suofeiya Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Suofeiya Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.9.5 Suofeiya Recent Development
10.10 La-Z-Boy Inc.
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Modular Sofa Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 La-Z-Boy Inc. Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 La-Z-Boy Inc. Recent Development
10.11 Nolte Furniture
10.11.1 Nolte Furniture Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nolte Furniture Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nolte Furniture Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nolte Furniture Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.11.5 Nolte Furniture Recent Development
10.12 Hooker Furniture
10.12.1 Hooker Furniture Corporation Information
10.12.2 Hooker Furniture Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Hooker Furniture Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Hooker Furniture Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.12.5 Hooker Furniture Recent Development
10.13 QUANU
10.13.1 QUANU Corporation Information
10.13.2 QUANU Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 QUANU Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 QUANU Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.13.5 QUANU Recent Development
10.14 Man Wah Holdings
10.14.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information
10.14.2 Man Wah Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Man Wah Holdings Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Man Wah Holdings Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.14.5 Man Wah Holdings Recent Development
10.15 Natuzzi
10.15.1 Natuzzi Corporation Information
10.15.2 Natuzzi Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Natuzzi Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Natuzzi Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.15.5 Natuzzi Recent Development
10.16 Hülsta group
10.16.1 Hülsta group Corporation Information
10.16.2 Hülsta group Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Hülsta group Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Hülsta group Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.16.5 Hülsta group Recent Development
10.17 Markor
10.17.1 Markor Corporation Information
10.17.2 Markor Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Markor Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Markor Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.17.5 Markor Recent Development
10.18 KinnarpsAB
10.18.1 KinnarpsAB Corporation Information
10.18.2 KinnarpsAB Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 KinnarpsAB Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 KinnarpsAB Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.18.5 KinnarpsAB Recent Development
10.19 Klaussner Furniture Industries
10.19.1 Klaussner Furniture Industries Corporation Information
10.19.2 Klaussner Furniture Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Klaussner Furniture Industries Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Klaussner Furniture Industries Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.19.5 Klaussner Furniture Industries Recent Development
10.20 Doimo
10.20.1 Doimo Corporation Information
10.20.2 Doimo Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Doimo Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Doimo Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.20.5 Doimo Recent Development
10.21 Samson Holding
10.21.1 Samson Holding Corporation Information
10.21.2 Samson Holding Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Samson Holding Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Samson Holding Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.21.5 Samson Holding Recent Development
10.22 Sunon
10.22.1 Sunon Corporation Information
10.22.2 Sunon Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Sunon Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Sunon Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.22.5 Sunon Recent Development
10.23 Nowy Styl Group
10.23.1 Nowy Styl Group Corporation Information
10.23.2 Nowy Styl Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Nowy Styl Group Modular Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Nowy Styl Group Modular Sofa Products Offered
10.23.5 Nowy Styl Group Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Modular Sofa Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Modular Sofa Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Modular Sofa Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Modular Sofa Distributors
12.3 Modular Sofa Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
