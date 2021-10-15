Modular Robotics Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Abb, Fanuc, Kuka

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Modular Robotics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modular Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modular Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modular Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modular Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modular Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modular Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abb, Fanuc, Kuka, Yaskawa, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Denso, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Universal Robots A/S, Rethink Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Articulated Modular Robots

Cartesian Modular Robots

SCARA Modular Robots

Parallel Modular Robots

Collaborative Modular Robots

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical Industry

Metals and Machinery

Food & Beverages

Others



The Modular Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modular Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modular Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Modular Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modular Robotics

1.2 Modular Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modular Robotics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Articulated Modular Robots

1.2.3 Cartesian Modular Robots

1.2.4 SCARA Modular Robots

1.2.5 Parallel Modular Robots

1.2.6 Collaborative Modular Robots

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Modular Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Modular Robotics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Metals and Machinery

1.3.6 Food & Beverages

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Modular Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Modular Robotics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Modular Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Modular Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Modular Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Modular Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Modular Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modular Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Modular Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Modular Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Modular Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Modular Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Modular Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Modular Robotics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Modular Robotics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Modular Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Modular Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Modular Robotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Modular Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Modular Robotics Production

3.6.1 China Modular Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Modular Robotics Production

3.7.1 Japan Modular Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Modular Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Modular Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Modular Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Modular Robotics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Modular Robotics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Modular Robotics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Modular Robotics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Modular Robotics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Modular Robotics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Modular Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Modular Robotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Modular Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Modular Robotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Abb

7.1.1 Abb Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abb Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Abb Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Abb Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Abb Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Fanuc

7.2.1 Fanuc Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fanuc Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Fanuc Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Fanuc Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Fanuc Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kuka

7.3.1 Kuka Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kuka Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kuka Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kuka Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kuka Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Yaskawa

7.4.1 Yaskawa Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yaskawa Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Yaskawa Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Yaskawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Denso

7.7.1 Denso Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Denso Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Denso Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Denso Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi

7.8.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Universal Robots A/S

7.9.1 Universal Robots A/S Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Universal Robots A/S Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Universal Robots A/S Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Universal Robots A/S Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Universal Robots A/S Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Rethink Robotics

7.10.1 Rethink Robotics Modular Robotics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rethink Robotics Modular Robotics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Rethink Robotics Modular Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Rethink Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Rethink Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Modular Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Modular Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modular Robotics

8.4 Modular Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Modular Robotics Distributors List

9.3 Modular Robotics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Modular Robotics Industry Trends

10.2 Modular Robotics Growth Drivers

10.3 Modular Robotics Market Challenges

10.4 Modular Robotics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modular Robotics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Modular Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Modular Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Modular Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Modular Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Modular Robotics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Modular Robotics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Modular Robotics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Modular Robotics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Modular Robotics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modular Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Modular Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Modular Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Modular Robotics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”