Modular Grippers Sales Market size to reach US$ 1110.4 million by 2026, from US$ 935.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Modular Grippers Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Modular Grippers Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Modular Grippers Sales market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Modular Grippers Sales market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, SCHUNK, SMC, IAI, Parker Hannifin, Festo, Yamaha Motor, Zimmer, Destaco, SMAC, Gimatic, PHD, HIWIN, Camozzi, Afag, Schmalz, IBG Automation, Sichuan Dongju
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Electric Grippers, Pneumatic Grippers, Other, In 2018, pneumatic grippers accounted for a major share of 73% the global modular grippers market.
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Automotive Manufacturing, Electronics/Electrical, Metal Products, Food/Beverage/Personal Care, Rubber/Plastics, Others (Medical Device, etc.), The automotive manufacturing holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 47% of the market share.
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Modular Grippers Sales market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Modular Grippers Sales market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Modular Grippers Sales industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Modular Grippers Sales market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Modular Grippers Sales market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modular Grippers Sales market
TOC
1 Modular Grippers Market Overview
1.1 Modular Grippers Product Scope
1.2 Modular Grippers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Electric Grippers
1.2.3 Pneumatic Grippers
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Modular Grippers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Automotive Manufacturing
1.3.3 Electronics/Electrical
1.3.4 Metal Products
1.3.5 Food/Beverage/Personal Care
1.3.6 Rubber/Plastics
1.3.7 Others (Medical Device, etc.)
1.4 Modular Grippers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Modular Grippers Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Modular Grippers Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Modular Grippers Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Modular Grippers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Modular Grippers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Modular Grippers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Modular Grippers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Modular Grippers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Modular Grippers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Modular Grippers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Modular Grippers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Modular Grippers Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Modular Grippers Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Modular Grippers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Modular Grippers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Modular Grippers as of 2019)
3.4 Global Modular Grippers Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Modular Grippers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Modular Grippers Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Modular Grippers Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Modular Grippers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Modular Grippers Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Modular Grippers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Modular Grippers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Modular Grippers Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Modular Grippers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Modular Grippers Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Modular Grippers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Modular Grippers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Modular Grippers Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Modular Grippers Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Modular Grippers Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Modular Grippers Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Modular Grippers Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Modular Grippers Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modular Grippers Business
12.1 SCHUNK
12.1.1 SCHUNK Corporation Information
12.1.2 SCHUNK Business Overview
12.1.3 SCHUNK Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 SCHUNK Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.1.5 SCHUNK Recent Development
12.2 SMC
12.2.1 SMC Corporation Information
12.2.2 SMC Business Overview
12.2.3 SMC Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 SMC Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.2.5 SMC Recent Development
12.3 IAI
12.3.1 IAI Corporation Information
12.3.2 IAI Business Overview
12.3.3 IAI Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 IAI Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.3.5 IAI Recent Development
12.4 Parker Hannifin
12.4.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
12.4.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview
12.4.3 Parker Hannifin Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Parker Hannifin Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.4.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
12.5 Festo
12.5.1 Festo Corporation Information
12.5.2 Festo Business Overview
12.5.3 Festo Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Festo Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.5.5 Festo Recent Development
12.6 Yamaha Motor
12.6.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information
12.6.2 Yamaha Motor Business Overview
12.6.3 Yamaha Motor Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Yamaha Motor Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.6.5 Yamaha Motor Recent Development
12.7 Zimmer
12.7.1 Zimmer Corporation Information
12.7.2 Zimmer Business Overview
12.7.3 Zimmer Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Zimmer Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.7.5 Zimmer Recent Development
12.8 Destaco
12.8.1 Destaco Corporation Information
12.8.2 Destaco Business Overview
12.8.3 Destaco Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Destaco Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.8.5 Destaco Recent Development
12.9 SMAC
12.9.1 SMAC Corporation Information
12.9.2 SMAC Business Overview
12.9.3 SMAC Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 SMAC Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.9.5 SMAC Recent Development
12.10 Gimatic
12.10.1 Gimatic Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gimatic Business Overview
12.10.3 Gimatic Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Gimatic Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.10.5 Gimatic Recent Development
12.11 PHD
12.11.1 PHD Corporation Information
12.11.2 PHD Business Overview
12.11.3 PHD Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 PHD Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.11.5 PHD Recent Development
12.12 HIWIN
12.12.1 HIWIN Corporation Information
12.12.2 HIWIN Business Overview
12.12.3 HIWIN Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 HIWIN Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.12.5 HIWIN Recent Development
12.13 Camozzi
12.13.1 Camozzi Corporation Information
12.13.2 Camozzi Business Overview
12.13.3 Camozzi Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Camozzi Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.13.5 Camozzi Recent Development
12.14 Afag
12.14.1 Afag Corporation Information
12.14.2 Afag Business Overview
12.14.3 Afag Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Afag Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.14.5 Afag Recent Development
12.15 Schmalz
12.15.1 Schmalz Corporation Information
12.15.2 Schmalz Business Overview
12.15.3 Schmalz Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Schmalz Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.15.5 Schmalz Recent Development
12.16 IBG Automation
12.16.1 IBG Automation Corporation Information
12.16.2 IBG Automation Business Overview
12.16.3 IBG Automation Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 IBG Automation Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.16.5 IBG Automation Recent Development
12.17 Sichuan Dongju
12.17.1 Sichuan Dongju Corporation Information
12.17.2 Sichuan Dongju Business Overview
12.17.3 Sichuan Dongju Modular Grippers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Sichuan Dongju Modular Grippers Products Offered
12.17.5 Sichuan Dongju Recent Development 13 Modular Grippers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Modular Grippers Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modular Grippers
13.4 Modular Grippers Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Modular Grippers Distributors List
14.3 Modular Grippers Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Modular Grippers Market Trends
15.2 Modular Grippers Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Modular Grippers Market Challenges
15.4 Modular Grippers Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
