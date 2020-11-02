Modular Carpet Tiles Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026 | Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modular Carpet Tiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modular Carpet Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modular Carpet Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group, Milliken, Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway), Anker, Forbo Tessera, Mohawk Group, Balsan, Burmatex, Tapibel, Beaulieu, Paragon, J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors), Mannington Mills, etc.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modular Carpet Tiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modular Carpet Tiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modular Carpet Tiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modular Carpet Tiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modular Carpet Tiles market?

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modular Carpet Tiles

1.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

1.2.3 Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

1.3 Modular Carpet Tiles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Modular Carpet Tiles Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Modular Carpet Tiles Production

3.4.1 North America Modular Carpet Tiles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Modular Carpet Tiles Production

3.5.1 Europe Modular Carpet Tiles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Modular Carpet Tiles Production

3.6.1 China Modular Carpet Tiles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production

3.7.1 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modular Carpet Tiles Business

7.1 Interface

7.1.1 Interface Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Interface Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Desso (Tarkett Company)

7.2.1 Desso (Tarkett Company) Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Desso (Tarkett Company) Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Balta Group

7.3.1 Balta Group Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Balta Group Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Milliken

7.4.1 Milliken Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Milliken Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

7.5.1 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Anker

7.6.1 Anker Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Anker Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Forbo Tessera

7.7.1 Forbo Tessera Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Forbo Tessera Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mohawk Group

7.8.1 Mohawk Group Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mohawk Group Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Balsan

7.9.1 Balsan Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Balsan Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Burmatex

7.10.1 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Tapibel

7.11.1 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Beaulieu

7.12.1 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Paragon

7.13.1 Beaulieu Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Beaulieu Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

7.14.1 Paragon Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Paragon Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Mannington Mills

7.15.1 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Mannington Mills Modular Carpet Tiles Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Mannington Mills Modular Carpet Tiles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modular Carpet Tiles

8.4 Modular Carpet Tiles Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Distributors List

9.3 Modular Carpet Tiles Customers

10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modular Carpet Tiles (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Modular Carpet Tiles (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Modular Carpet Tiles (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Modular Carpet Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Modular Carpet Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Modular Carpet Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Modular Carpet Tiles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Modular Carpet Tiles

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Modular Carpet Tiles by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Modular Carpet Tiles by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Modular Carpet Tiles by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Modular Carpet Tiles 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modular Carpet Tiles by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Modular Carpet Tiles by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Modular Carpet Tiles by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Modular Carpet Tiles by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

