Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group

A newly published report titled “(Modular Carpet Tiles Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modular Carpet Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modular Carpet Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Interface

Desso (Tarkett Company)

Balta Group

Milliken

Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

Anker

Forbo Tessera

Mohawk Group

Balsan

Burmatex

Tapibel

Beaulieu

Paragon

J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

Mannington Mills



Market Segmentation by Product:

Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use



The Modular Carpet Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modular Carpet Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modular Carpet Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Modular Carpet Tiles market expansion?

What will be the global Modular Carpet Tiles market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Modular Carpet Tiles market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Modular Carpet Tiles market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Modular Carpet Tiles market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Modular Carpet Tiles market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Modular Carpet Tiles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Flexible Modular Carpet Tiles

2.1.2 Rigid Modular Carpet Tiles

2.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Use

3.1.2 Commercial Use

3.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Modular Carpet Tiles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Modular Carpet Tiles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modular Carpet Tiles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Modular Carpet Tiles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Modular Carpet Tiles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Modular Carpet Tiles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Modular Carpet Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Carpet Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Modular Carpet Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Modular Carpet Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Carpet Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Carpet Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Interface

7.1.1 Interface Corporation Information

7.1.2 Interface Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Interface Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Interface Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.1.5 Interface Recent Development

7.2 Desso (Tarkett Company)

7.2.1 Desso (Tarkett Company) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Desso (Tarkett Company) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Desso (Tarkett Company) Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Desso (Tarkett Company) Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.2.5 Desso (Tarkett Company) Recent Development

7.3 Balta Group

7.3.1 Balta Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Balta Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Balta Group Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Balta Group Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.3.5 Balta Group Recent Development

7.4 Milliken

7.4.1 Milliken Corporation Information

7.4.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Milliken Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Milliken Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.4.5 Milliken Recent Development

7.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

7.5.1 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.5.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development

7.6 Anker

7.6.1 Anker Corporation Information

7.6.2 Anker Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Anker Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Anker Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.6.5 Anker Recent Development

7.7 Forbo Tessera

7.7.1 Forbo Tessera Corporation Information

7.7.2 Forbo Tessera Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Forbo Tessera Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Forbo Tessera Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.7.5 Forbo Tessera Recent Development

7.8 Mohawk Group

7.8.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mohawk Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mohawk Group Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mohawk Group Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.8.5 Mohawk Group Recent Development

7.9 Balsan

7.9.1 Balsan Corporation Information

7.9.2 Balsan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Balsan Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Balsan Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.9.5 Balsan Recent Development

7.10 Burmatex

7.10.1 Burmatex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Burmatex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Burmatex Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.10.5 Burmatex Recent Development

7.11 Tapibel

7.11.1 Tapibel Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tapibel Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Tapibel Modular Carpet Tiles Products Offered

7.11.5 Tapibel Recent Development

7.12 Beaulieu

7.12.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

7.12.2 Beaulieu Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Beaulieu Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Beaulieu Products Offered

7.12.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

7.13 Paragon

7.13.1 Paragon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Paragon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Paragon Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Paragon Products Offered

7.13.5 Paragon Recent Development

7.14 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors)

7.14.1 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Corporation Information

7.14.2 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Products Offered

7.14.5 J+J Flooring Group (Engineered Floors) Recent Development

7.15 Mannington Mills

7.15.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

7.15.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Mannington Mills Modular Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Mannington Mills Products Offered

7.15.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Distributors

8.3 Modular Carpet Tiles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Modular Carpet Tiles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Modular Carpet Tiles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Modular Carpet Tiles Distributors

8.5 Modular Carpet Tiles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

