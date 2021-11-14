Modular Air Handling Units Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027| FläktGroup, Trane, Emerson

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Modular Air Handling Units market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Modular Air Handling Units market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Modular Air Handling Units market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Modular Air Handling Units market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Modular Air Handling Units market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Modular Air Handling Units market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Research Report: FläktGroup, Trane, Emerson, Lennox, Bosch, Johnson Controls, Goodman, Carrier, Daikin Applied, Titus HVAC, Rheem, Amana HAC, Huntair, Munters, TROX, Mafna Air Technologies, Reznor HVAC

Global Modular Air Handling Units Market by Type: 6,000-15,000 CMF, 15000-30000 CMF, Above 30000 CMF

Global Modular Air Handling Units Market by Application: Pharmaceutical, Food Industries, Chemical Industry, Electronics, Other

The global Modular Air Handling Units market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Modular Air Handling Units report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Modular Air Handling Units research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Modular Air Handling Units market?

2. What will be the size of the global Modular Air Handling Units market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Modular Air Handling Units market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Modular Air Handling Units market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Modular Air Handling Units market?

Table of Contents

1 Modular Air Handling Units Market Overview

1.1 Modular Air Handling Units Product Overview

1.2 Modular Air Handling Units Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 6,000-15,000 CMF

1.2.2 15000-30000 CMF

1.2.3 Above 30000 CMF

1.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Modular Air Handling Units Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Modular Air Handling Units Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Modular Air Handling Units Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Modular Air Handling Units Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Modular Air Handling Units Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Modular Air Handling Units Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Modular Air Handling Units as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modular Air Handling Units Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Modular Air Handling Units Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Modular Air Handling Units Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Modular Air Handling Units by Application

4.1 Modular Air Handling Units Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pharmaceutical

4.1.2 Food Industries

4.1.3 Chemical Industry

4.1.4 Electronics

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Modular Air Handling Units by Country

5.1 North America Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Modular Air Handling Units by Country

6.1 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units by Country

8.1 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modular Air Handling Units Business

10.1 FläktGroup

10.1.1 FläktGroup Corporation Information

10.1.2 FläktGroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 FläktGroup Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 FläktGroup Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.1.5 FläktGroup Recent Development

10.2 Trane

10.2.1 Trane Corporation Information

10.2.2 Trane Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Trane Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 FläktGroup Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.2.5 Trane Recent Development

10.3 Emerson

10.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Emerson Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Emerson Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.3.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.4 Lennox

10.4.1 Lennox Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lennox Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lennox Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lennox Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.4.5 Lennox Recent Development

10.5 Bosch

10.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bosch Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bosch Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.6 Johnson Controls

10.6.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Johnson Controls Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Johnson Controls Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.6.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.7 Goodman

10.7.1 Goodman Corporation Information

10.7.2 Goodman Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Goodman Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Goodman Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.7.5 Goodman Recent Development

10.8 Carrier

10.8.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.8.2 Carrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Carrier Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Carrier Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.8.5 Carrier Recent Development

10.9 Daikin Applied

10.9.1 Daikin Applied Corporation Information

10.9.2 Daikin Applied Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Daikin Applied Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Daikin Applied Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.9.5 Daikin Applied Recent Development

10.10 Titus HVAC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Modular Air Handling Units Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Titus HVAC Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Titus HVAC Recent Development

10.11 Rheem

10.11.1 Rheem Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rheem Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rheem Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Rheem Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.11.5 Rheem Recent Development

10.12 Amana HAC

10.12.1 Amana HAC Corporation Information

10.12.2 Amana HAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Amana HAC Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Amana HAC Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.12.5 Amana HAC Recent Development

10.13 Huntair

10.13.1 Huntair Corporation Information

10.13.2 Huntair Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Huntair Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Huntair Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.13.5 Huntair Recent Development

10.14 Munters

10.14.1 Munters Corporation Information

10.14.2 Munters Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Munters Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Munters Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.14.5 Munters Recent Development

10.15 TROX

10.15.1 TROX Corporation Information

10.15.2 TROX Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 TROX Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 TROX Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.15.5 TROX Recent Development

10.16 Mafna Air Technologies

10.16.1 Mafna Air Technologies Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mafna Air Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Mafna Air Technologies Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Mafna Air Technologies Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.16.5 Mafna Air Technologies Recent Development

10.17 Reznor HVAC

10.17.1 Reznor HVAC Corporation Information

10.17.2 Reznor HVAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Reznor HVAC Modular Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Reznor HVAC Modular Air Handling Units Products Offered

10.17.5 Reznor HVAC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Modular Air Handling Units Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Modular Air Handling Units Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Modular Air Handling Units Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Modular Air Handling Units Distributors

12.3 Modular Air Handling Units Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



