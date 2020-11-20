Modular Air Handling Units Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | FläktGroup, Trane, Emerson, Lennox, Bosch

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Modular Air Handling Units market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modular Air Handling Units market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modular Air Handling Units report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modular Air Handling Units report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modular Air Handling Units market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modular Air Handling Units market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modular Air Handling Units market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modular Air Handling Units market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modular Air Handling Units market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Research Report: FläktGroup, Trane, Emerson, Lennox, Bosch, Johnson Controls, Goodman, Carrier, Daikin Applied, Titus HVAC, Rheem, Amana HAC, Huntair, Munters, TROX, Mafna Air Technologies, Reznor HVAC

Types: HVAC Air Handler‎, Central Air Handler‎, Others

Applications: Pharmaceutical, Food Industries, Chemical Industry, Electronics, Other

The Modular Air Handling Units Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modular Air Handling Units market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modular Air Handling Units market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modular Air Handling Units market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modular Air Handling Units industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modular Air Handling Units market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modular Air Handling Units market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modular Air Handling Units market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modular Air Handling Units Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 HVAC Air Handler‎

1.4.3 Central Air Handler‎

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food Industries

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Modular Air Handling Units Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Modular Air Handling Units Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Modular Air Handling Units Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Modular Air Handling Units Production by Regions

4.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Modular Air Handling Units Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Modular Air Handling Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Modular Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Modular Air Handling Units Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Modular Air Handling Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Modular Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Modular Air Handling Units Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Modular Air Handling Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Modular Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Modular Air Handling Units Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Modular Air Handling Units Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 FläktGroup

8.1.1 FläktGroup Corporation Information

8.1.2 FläktGroup Overview

8.1.3 FläktGroup Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 FläktGroup Product Description

8.1.5 FläktGroup Related Developments

8.2 Trane

8.2.1 Trane Corporation Information

8.2.2 Trane Overview

8.2.3 Trane Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Trane Product Description

8.2.5 Trane Related Developments

8.3 Emerson

8.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.3.2 Emerson Overview

8.3.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Emerson Product Description

8.3.5 Emerson Related Developments

8.4 Lennox

8.4.1 Lennox Corporation Information

8.4.2 Lennox Overview

8.4.3 Lennox Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Lennox Product Description

8.4.5 Lennox Related Developments

8.5 Bosch

8.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.5.2 Bosch Overview

8.5.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Bosch Product Description

8.5.5 Bosch Related Developments

8.6 Johnson Controls

8.6.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

8.6.2 Johnson Controls Overview

8.6.3 Johnson Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Johnson Controls Product Description

8.6.5 Johnson Controls Related Developments

8.7 Goodman

8.7.1 Goodman Corporation Information

8.7.2 Goodman Overview

8.7.3 Goodman Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Goodman Product Description

8.7.5 Goodman Related Developments

8.8 Carrier

8.8.1 Carrier Corporation Information

8.8.2 Carrier Overview

8.8.3 Carrier Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Carrier Product Description

8.8.5 Carrier Related Developments

8.9 Daikin Applied

8.9.1 Daikin Applied Corporation Information

8.9.2 Daikin Applied Overview

8.9.3 Daikin Applied Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Daikin Applied Product Description

8.9.5 Daikin Applied Related Developments

8.10 Titus HVAC

8.10.1 Titus HVAC Corporation Information

8.10.2 Titus HVAC Overview

8.10.3 Titus HVAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Titus HVAC Product Description

8.10.5 Titus HVAC Related Developments

8.11 Rheem

8.11.1 Rheem Corporation Information

8.11.2 Rheem Overview

8.11.3 Rheem Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Rheem Product Description

8.11.5 Rheem Related Developments

8.12 Amana HAC

8.12.1 Amana HAC Corporation Information

8.12.2 Amana HAC Overview

8.12.3 Amana HAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Amana HAC Product Description

8.12.5 Amana HAC Related Developments

8.13 Huntair

8.13.1 Huntair Corporation Information

8.13.2 Huntair Overview

8.13.3 Huntair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Huntair Product Description

8.13.5 Huntair Related Developments

8.14 Munters

8.14.1 Munters Corporation Information

8.14.2 Munters Overview

8.14.3 Munters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Munters Product Description

8.14.5 Munters Related Developments

8.15 TROX

8.15.1 TROX Corporation Information

8.15.2 TROX Overview

8.15.3 TROX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 TROX Product Description

8.15.5 TROX Related Developments

8.16 Mafna Air Technologies

8.16.1 Mafna Air Technologies Corporation Information

8.16.2 Mafna Air Technologies Overview

8.16.3 Mafna Air Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Mafna Air Technologies Product Description

8.16.5 Mafna Air Technologies Related Developments

8.17 Reznor HVAC

8.17.1 Reznor HVAC Corporation Information

8.17.2 Reznor HVAC Overview

8.17.3 Reznor HVAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Reznor HVAC Product Description

8.17.5 Reznor HVAC Related Developments

9 Modular Air Handling Units Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Modular Air Handling Units Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Modular Air Handling Units Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Modular Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Modular Air Handling Units Sales Channels

11.2.2 Modular Air Handling Units Distributors

11.3 Modular Air Handling Units Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Modular Air Handling Units Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Modular Air Handling Units Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Modular Air Handling Units Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

