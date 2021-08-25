Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2027 | BASF, Avient Corporation, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modified Plastics for Automotive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Plastics for Automotive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Avient Corporation, DuPont, Covestro, SABIC, Solvay, Celanese, Asahi Kasei, Polyplastics, LG, Samsung Chemical, DSM, Kingfa, Xingda Holding, XD Plastics Company, Silverage, Shandong Dawn, Zhuzhou Times New Material

Market Segmentation by Product: PP

PU

ABS

PE

PC

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Interior Parts

Exterior Parts

Structural Parts

Others



The Modified Plastics for Automotive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modified Plastics for Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modified Plastics for Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modified Plastics for Automotive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modified Plastics for Automotive

1.2 Modified Plastics for Automotive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PP

1.2.3 PU

1.2.4 ABS

1.2.5 PE

1.2.6 PC

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Modified Plastics for Automotive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Interior Parts

1.3.3 Exterior Parts

1.3.4 Structural Parts

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Modified Plastics for Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Modified Plastics for Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Modified Plastics for Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Modified Plastics for Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Modified Plastics for Automotive Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Modified Plastics for Automotive Production

3.4.1 North America Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Modified Plastics for Automotive Production

3.5.1 Europe Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Modified Plastics for Automotive Production

3.6.1 China Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Modified Plastics for Automotive Production

3.7.1 Japan Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Modified Plastics for Automotive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Avient Corporation

7.2.1 Avient Corporation Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.2.2 Avient Corporation Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Avient Corporation Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Avient Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Avient Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Covestro

7.4.1 Covestro Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.4.2 Covestro Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Covestro Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Covestro Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Covestro Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SABIC

7.5.1 SABIC Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.5.2 SABIC Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SABIC Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Solvay

7.6.1 Solvay Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.6.2 Solvay Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Solvay Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Celanese

7.7.1 Celanese Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.7.2 Celanese Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Celanese Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Asahi Kasei

7.8.1 Asahi Kasei Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.8.2 Asahi Kasei Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Asahi Kasei Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Polyplastics

7.9.1 Polyplastics Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.9.2 Polyplastics Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Polyplastics Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Polyplastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Polyplastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 LG

7.10.1 LG Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.10.2 LG Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.10.3 LG Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Samsung Chemical

7.11.1 Samsung Chemical Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.11.2 Samsung Chemical Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Samsung Chemical Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Samsung Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Samsung Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 DSM

7.12.1 DSM Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.12.2 DSM Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.12.3 DSM Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kingfa

7.13.1 Kingfa Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kingfa Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kingfa Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kingfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kingfa Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Xingda Holding

7.14.1 Xingda Holding Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xingda Holding Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Xingda Holding Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Xingda Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Xingda Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 XD Plastics Company

7.15.1 XD Plastics Company Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.15.2 XD Plastics Company Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.15.3 XD Plastics Company Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 XD Plastics Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 XD Plastics Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Silverage

7.16.1 Silverage Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Silverage Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Silverage Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Silverage Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Silverage Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Shandong Dawn

7.17.1 Shandong Dawn Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shandong Dawn Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Shandong Dawn Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Shandong Dawn Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Shandong Dawn Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Zhuzhou Times New Material

7.18.1 Zhuzhou Times New Material Modified Plastics for Automotive Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhuzhou Times New Material Modified Plastics for Automotive Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Zhuzhou Times New Material Modified Plastics for Automotive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Zhuzhou Times New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Zhuzhou Times New Material Recent Developments/Updates

8 Modified Plastics for Automotive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Modified Plastics for Automotive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modified Plastics for Automotive

8.4 Modified Plastics for Automotive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Modified Plastics for Automotive Distributors List

9.3 Modified Plastics for Automotive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Modified Plastics for Automotive Industry Trends

10.2 Modified Plastics for Automotive Growth Drivers

10.3 Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Challenges

10.4 Modified Plastics for Automotive Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Modified Plastics for Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Modified Plastics for Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Modified Plastics for Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Modified Plastics for Automotive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Modified Plastics for Automotive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Modified Plastics for Automotive by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”